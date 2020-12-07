Sports briefs: Phillies great Dick Allen dies at 78

BASEBALL
Phillies great Dick Allen dies at 78
Dick Allen, a fearsome hitter who was a seven-time All-Star, the 1964 NL rookie of the year and the 1972 AL MVP, has died. He was 78.
The Philadelphia Phillies, the team with which Mr. Allen started his major league career, announced his death on Monday.
Mr. Allen’s No. 15 was retired by the Phillies in September, an honor that was considered long overdue by many for one of the franchise’s greatest players who fought against racism during a tumultuous period with the team in the 1960s.
Mr. Allen batted .292 with 351 homers, 1,119 RBIs and in 15 seasons. He played first base, third base and left field.
After seven seasons in Philadelphia, where he rose to prominence by hammering balls over the Coca-Cola sign and out of Connie Mack Stadium in batting practice, Mr. Allen played a season with the Cardinals and Dodgers.
In 1972, he joined the Chicago White Sox and was the AL MVP. He finished his 15-year career with Oakland in 1977.
Mr. Allen had the fifth-most home runs (319) over an 11-year span (1964-74) behind four Hall of Famers: Hank Aaron (391), Harmon Killebrew (336), Willie Stargell (335) and Willie McCovey (327).
Wainwright wins Clemente Award
Longtime St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has won the Roberto Clemente Award, given annually by Major League Baseball for community involvement and philanthropy.
Wainwright’s Big League Impact foundation and recording artist Garth Brooks’ Teammates for Kids Foundation teamed for a Home Plate Project with Texas pitcher Kyle Gibson, and raised money from more than 150 big leaguers that let to the donation of about $5.8 million donated to 94 charities. The effort provided more than 4 million meals to prevent childhood hunger during the novel coronavirus pandemic and nearly 8 million meals in all.
A 39-year-old right-hander, Wainwright is a free agent after spending all 15 of his big league with the Cardinals. He is a three-time All-Star with a 167-98 record and 3.38 ERA.
Angels acquire Iglesias from Reds
The Los Angeles Angels acquired closer Raisel Iglesias from the Cincinnati Reds for right-hander Noé Ramirez and a player to be named or cash in the first trade of the week of baseball’s winter meetings.
Iglesias has been the Reds’ closer for the past four seasons, racking up 100 saves in 114 opportunities over that stretch with a career 3.15 ERA.
Iglesias is one of just five major league relievers with at least 100 saves during the past four seasons along with Edwin Diaz, Kenley Jansen, Brad Hand and Alex Colome.
- Outfielder
Mitch Haniger
- and the Seattle Mariners agreed to a $3.01 million, one-year contract that avoided arbitration. Haniger did not play last season due to lingering issues from injuries sustained during the 2019 season. But the Mariners expect the former All-Star to be fully recovered and ready for the start of the 2021 season.
- Japanese star pitcher
Tomoyuki Sugano
- has been posted by the Yomiuri Giants and is available for bidding to major league teams. The bidding starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 5 p.m. on Jan. 7. A right-hander who turned 31 on Oct. 11, Sugano was 14-2 with a 1.97 ERA and three shutouts in 20 games last season, striking out 131 and walking 25 in 137
- ⅓
- innings while allowing 97 hits. He is 101-49 with a 2.32 ERA over eight seasons in Japan.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UCF set for Boca Raton Bowl
UCF is going to the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 22 and game organizers say they expect the Knights will be paired against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.
The Knights (6-3) accepted their invitation to the game on Monday. It’s the fifth consecutive season with a bowl berth for UCF, which was ranked as high as No. 11 in the AP Top 25 earlier this season before falling out of the poll.
- The LA Bowl will not play its inaugural game until 2021 after organizers said Monday that this year’s game was being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The scheduled Dec. 30 matchup at SoFi Stadium was supposed to pair the Mountain West champion with a team from the Pac-12.
- Tennessee kicker
Brent Cimaglia
- has opted out of the Volunteers’ final two games of the season, citing injuries and a need to focus on his mental well-being.
- Michigan has resumed limited workouts, taking a step toward possibly playing No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday. The Wolverines paused in-person activities last week after a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
SOCCER
Toronto’s Pozuelo named MLS MVP
Toronto FC attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo has been named Major League Soccer’s MVP. Pozuelo had nine goals and 10 assists during the coronavirus-shortened regular season.
Pozuelo’s 10 assists were tied for the league lead with Houston’s Darwin Quintero and Seattle’s Nicolas Lodeiro.
The 29-year-old from Sevilla, Spain, has been with the Reds for the past two seasons. He finished with 12 goals and 12 assists last year.
ELSEWHERE
- Golden State Warriors star
Draymond Green
- and No. 2 overall draft pick
James Wiseman
- are sidelined with the coronavirus. General manager
Bob Myers
