Sports briefs: Phillies great Dick Allen dies at 78

BASEBALL

Phillies great Dick Allen dies at 78

Dick Allen, a fearsome hitter who was a seven-time All-Star, the 1964 NL rookie of the year and the 1972 AL MVP, has died. He was 78.

The Philadelphia Phillies, the team with which Mr. Allen started his major league career, announced his death on Monday.

Mr. Allen’s No. 15 was retired by the Phillies in September, an honor that was considered long overdue by many for one of the franchise’s greatest players who fought against racism during a tumultuous period with the team in the 1960s.

Mr. Allen batted .292 with 351 homers, 1,119 RBIs and in 15 seasons. He played first base, third base and left field.

After seven seasons in Philadelphia, where he rose to prominence by hammering balls over the Coca-Cola sign and out of Connie Mack Stadium in batting practice, Mr. Allen played a season with the Cardinals and Dodgers.

In 1972, he joined the Chicago White Sox and was the AL MVP. He finished his 15-year career with Oakland in 1977.