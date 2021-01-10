Sports briefs: Playoff birdie gives English Tournament of Champions title

GOLF
Playoff birdie gives English title in Hawaii
Harris English went more than seven years without winning on the PGA Tour, and he didn’t mind going one extra hole to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday in Kapalua, Hawaii.
English missed a 10-foot eagle putt in regulation on the par-5 18th hole for a 4-under 69 to force a playoff with Joaquin Niemann, and he ended it on the 18th with a 6-foot birdie.
Niemann, who closed with a 64, pulled his approach enough to tumble down the steep hill. His full swing from thick grass got him to the fringe, but he missed the birdie putt.
English’s title came in a tournament he ordinarily wouldn’t be allowed to play. The Tournament of Champions is for winners only from the previous year, but the field was expanded to include anyone who reached the Tour Championship because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the PGA Tour for three months.
PRO FOOTBALL
Belichick to receive Medal of Freedom
President Donald Trump will present one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots’ coach and the only coach to win six Super Bowl titles. The presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom is expected Thursday, a White House official confirmed.
Trump and Belichick have known each other for several years. Before his campaign victory in 2016, Trump read a letter of praise from Belichick at a New Hampshire rally.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Former UConn coach Donald Rowe dies
Former UConn coach Donald “Dee” Rowe, who served for more than five decades as an ambassador for the school’s athletic department and as a mentor for coaches including Jim Calhoun and Geno Auriemma, died on Sunday. He was 91.
Mr. Rowe was hired as UConn’s coach in March of 1969 and was on the bench for eight years, leading the Huskies to the round of 16 in 1976.
After retiring as coach in 1977, Mr. Rowe launched the fundraising arm of UConn athletics and played a key role in raising money to build the school’s on-campus arena, Gampel Pavilion. In 2017, Mr. Rowe received the John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Georgia Tech extends postponement streak
Georgia Tech has called off its third straight men’s game because of COVID-19.
The Yellow Jackets (6-3, 2-1 ACC) were set to host Pittsburgh (6-2, 2-1) on Wednesday. But the game has been postponed because of positive tests within the Georgia Tech program. The Jackets haven’t played since a Jan. 3 victory over Wake Forest.
TENNIS
Kenin rallies to advance in Abu Dhabi Open
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin came back from match point down to beat Yulia Putintseva and reach the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open. Kenin posted 57 unforced errors to Putintseva’s 43 but prevailed 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 over the 13th-seeded Putintseva.
Next will be a quarterfinal match with ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari, who beat former French Open and Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza 7-5, 6-4.
Elina Svitolina saved 2 match points in a final-set tiebreaker to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8).
Frances Tiafoe gained momentum in his bid for another Delray Beach (Fla.) Open title by beating fellow American Bjorn Fratangelois
- , 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals. Tiafoe won his first ATP Tour title at Delray Beach in 2018.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Shane Beamer names coordinators
South Carolina’s new head coach Shane Beamer hired NFL assistant Marcus Satterfield as offensive coordinator and Western Kentucky’s Clayton White as defensive coordinator.
Satterfield has spent the past three seasons working under Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule. White has spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach for the Hilltoppers.
NHL
Canucks halt drills for COVID-19 concerns
The Vancouver Canucks canceled their training camp practices and workouts because of potential exposure to COVID-19. The Canucks said that Sunday’s cancellation was made “out of abundance of caution” and provided no further details.
The New Jersey Devils re-signed restricted free agent forward Jesper Bratt
- to a $5.5 million, two-year contract. Bratt, 22, led the club in even-strength goals with 15 last season.
ELSEWHERE
Jessie Diggins won a first title for the United States in cross-country skiing’s Tour de Ski in Val di Fiemme, Italy. Leading the women’s time standings after seven events, Diggins placed second in the 10-kilometer final stage of the 10-day competition raced in Italy and Switzerland. Her final time of more than three hours was 1 minute, 24 seconds ahead of Russian Yulia Stupak
- .
- Germany’s
Francesco Friedrich made bobsled history, tying the record for World Cup wins by a driver with his 46th career victory in Winterberg, Germany. Friedrich won a four-man race in 1 minute, 48.13 seconds. Canada’s Justin Kripps was second, 0.57 seconds off the pace. The 46 wins are the most by a men’s driver, passing the 45 by Germany’s Andre Lange. Another German, retired women’s driver Sandra Kiriasis
- , won 46 World Cup races.
— From wire reports