Sports briefs: Playoff birdie gives English Tournament of Champions title

GOLF

Playoff birdie gives English title in Hawaii

Harris English went more than seven years without winning on the PGA Tour, and he didn’t mind going one extra hole to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday in Kapalua, Hawaii.

English missed a 10-foot eagle putt in regulation on the par-5 18th hole for a 4-under 69 to force a playoff with Joaquin Niemann, and he ended it on the 18th with a 6-foot birdie.

Niemann, who closed with a 64, pulled his approach enough to tumble down the steep hill. His full swing from thick grass got him to the fringe, but he missed the birdie putt.

English’s title came in a tournament he ordinarily wouldn’t be allowed to play. The Tournament of Champions is for winners only from the previous year, but the field was expanded to include anyone who reached the Tour Championship because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the PGA Tour for three months.

PRO FOOTBALL

Belichick to receive Medal of Freedom