Sports briefs: Pogacar whips Poglic, nears Tour title

CYCLING
Pogacar whips Roglic, nears Tour title
Tadej Pogacar crushed fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic in the last stage of the Tour de France in La Planche des Belles Filles on Saturday before the finish in Paris, all but guaranteeing that he’ll win the title at cycling’s greatest race.
Set, at one day shy of 22, to become the youngest post-World War II champion, Pogacar surged on the penultimate stage, an uphill time trial, devouring the 57-second lead that had made Roglic look impregnable before the showdown.
This is Pogacar’s first Tour.
Pogacar, now on the verge of becoming Slovenia’s first Tour winner, not only ripped the race leader’s yellow jersey from Roglic, but won the time trial, too. Roglic managed fifth, a 1 minute, 56 seconds slower than his countryman.
Not since British riders Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome finished 1-2 at the 2012 Tour has one nation taken the top two spots.
Roglic had taken the race lead on Stage 9 and held it to Saturday. He now trails Pogacar by 59 seconds.
Only a major mishap Sunday — highly unlikely — on what is traditionally a ceremonial ride into Pariswill prevent Pogacar from taking over from 2019 winner Egan Bernal, who was 22, as the youngest postwar champion.
Australian Richie Porte will complete the podium, having ridden his way from fourth to third overall in the time trial.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Michican-Ohio State highlights Big Ten slate
The Big Ten’s third schedule of the 2020 season is highlighted by Michigan-Ohio State on Dec. 12, the final day of the conference’s regular-season and the latest date the rivals have ever played.
The Big Ten released an eight-games-in-eight-weeks schedule on Saturday that will start the weekend of Oct. 24. Three days ago, the conference reversed course and decided to play a fall football season after postponing on Aug. 11 because of concerns about COVID-19.
Week 1 features Nebraska at Ohio State, two teams that were at the forefront of the grassroots push to play fall ball in the Big Ten.
The Big Ten championship game will be played Dec. 19 in Indianapolis, matching the East and West Division champions.
FSU coach Norvell tests positive for virus
Florida State coach Mike Norvell has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach the Seminoles in person this week as they prepare for Miami.
Norvell said Saturday he tested positive a day earlier but is feeling fine. He said his wife and daughter tested negative Saturday.
Florida State athletics director David Coburn said Norvell is isolating, which lasts a minimum of 10 days.
Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen is taking over Norvell’s duties, but the first-year Florida State head coach said he still intends to contribute.
Norvell, who came to Florida State from Memphis after last regular season, is the first major college football coach known to have tested positive for the coronavirus in season.
TENNIS
Schwartzman ousts Nadal in Rome
Rafael Nadal‘s first tournament in seven months ended with a 6-2, 7-5 loss to Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open in Rome.
Nadal, a nine-time champion in Rome, had never lost to 15th-ranked Schwartzman in nine previous meetings. But Schwartzman dictated the baseline rallies and produced a series of drop-shot winners.
Nadal, who chose not to play the U.S. Open because of travel concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, had not played a tournament since winning a title in Acapulco, Mexico, in February. He now has one week to regroup before he attempts to win a record-extending 13th French Open title.
Earlier, Novak Djokovic lost his cool again midway through a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over German qualifier Dominik Koepfer — less than two weeks after getting defaulted from the U.S. Open.
When Djokovic was broken at love to even the second set at 3-3, he slammed his racket to the red clay in anger. Djokovic was forced to get a new racket and received a warning from the chair umpire.
The top-ranked Djokovic was thrown out of the U.S. Open for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball in a fit of anger.
Djokovic’s semifinal opponent will be Casper Ruud, who eliminated local favorite Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Schwartzman will next face Denis Shapovalov, who held off Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
In the women’s tournament, top-seeded Simona Halep reached the last four when Yulia Putintseva retired midway through their match because of a lower-back injury.
Halep was ahead 6-2, 2-0 when Putintseva decided she was in too much pain to continue. Halep will need to beat two-time Grand Slam winner Garbiñe Muguruza to return to the championship match.
Muguruza eliminated U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
The other semifinal will feature last year’s French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova against fellow Czech and defending champion Karolina Pliskova.
Vondrousova beat Svitolina 6-3, 6-0, and Pliskova defeated Elise Mertens 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.
SOCCER
Vancouver sends Yordy Reyna to D.C. for cash
The Vancouver Whitecaps sent Peruvian forward Yordy Reyna to D.C. United for $400,000 in 2021 general-allocation money.
Reyna joined the Whitecaps in 2017 and played 86 games, totaling 21 goals and 17 assists.
American midfielder Gio Reyna scored his first Bundesliga goal on Saturday to help Borussia Dortmund beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-0 in their league opener in Dortmund, Germany. Reyna, 17, fired past goalkeeper Yann Sommer
- in the 35th minute. It was Reyna’s first goal in his 16th appearance for Dortmund.
— From wire reports