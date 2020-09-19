Sports briefs: Pogacar whips Poglic, nears Tour title

CYCLING

Pogacar whips Roglic, nears Tour title

Tadej Pogacar crushed fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic in the last stage of the Tour de France in La Planche des Belles Filles on Saturday before the finish in Paris, all but guaranteeing that he’ll win the title at cycling’s greatest race.

Set, at one day shy of 22, to become the youngest post-World War II champion, Pogacar surged on the penultimate stage, an uphill time trial, devouring the 57-second lead that had made Roglic look impregnable before the showdown.

This is Pogacar’s first Tour.

Pogacar, now on the verge of becoming Slovenia’s first Tour winner, not only ripped the race leader’s yellow jersey from Roglic, but won the time trial, too. Roglic managed fifth, a 1 minute, 56 seconds slower than his countryman.

Not since British riders Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome finished 1-2 at the 2012 Tour has one nation taken the top two spots.

Roglic had taken the race lead on Stage 9 and held it to Saturday. He now trails Pogacar by 59 seconds.