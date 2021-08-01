Sports briefs: Powhatan's Greenhow wins second national track title

Verstappen placed 10th after being taken out early in the race by Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a first-lap crash that caused him and four others to retire. Bottas caused the crash in the rain.

It was only the 24-year-old Ocon’s second podium finish, following a second-place finish at the Sakhir GP in Bahrain late last year.

The Alpine driver finished ahead of Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. fourth ahead of Ocon’s teammate Fernando Alonso. Capps, Pruett give team sweep Ron Capps and Leah Pruett gave Don Schumacher Racing a nitro sweep in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, Calif.

Capps topped the Funny Car field and Pruett won in Top Fuel for their first victories of the season.

Capps raced to his 67th overall victory to take the season points lead, beating J.R. Todd in the final.

Pruett won for the ninth time in her career. She ran unopposed in the final after Justin Ashley was unable to race because of heat-related health concerns.