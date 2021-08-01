Sports briefs: Powhatan's Greenhow wins second national track title

TRACK AND FIELD
Powhatan’s Greenhow wins national title
University of South Carolina rising freshman Anthony Greenhow became a two-time national champion within five months when he traveled to Jacksonville, Fla., and ran a blistering time of 21.23 on Sunday to win the men’s 17-18 200-meter dash at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships.
Greenhow, from Powhatan, has had a year to remember. Twelve days after he won his first Virginia High School League state championships in the 55-meter and 300-meter indoor dash events in Lynchburg this past March, he became a national champion when he won the men’s 17-18 200-meter dash at the AAU National Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach. He also set the meet record with 21.52.
In the Class 4 outdoor state championships in June, Greenhow became the state meet record-holder across all VHSL classes with his winning run of 10.37, then set the Class 4 meet record by winning the state championship in the 200 in 21.03.
NHL
Kane denies betting allegations
San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane denied allegations his wife made on social media that he bet on NHL games, including against his own team.
Kane responded Sunday morning to allegations made the previous day from the Instagram account of his wife, Anna, saying he never bet on hockey or a Sharks game or thrown a game.
The NHL said Saturday night that it was made aware of the social media posts from Anna Kane and plans to investigate.
Evander Kane said the two are in the process of getting a divorce. Kane, 29, is three seasons into a $49 million, seven-year contract.
- Goalie
Marc-Andre Fleury
- has committed to playing for the Chicago Blackhawks this season, setting aside his reservations about leaving Vegas. This season’s Vezina Trophy winner had spent a few days contemplating his future after being traded to Chicago on Tuesday. He had been with the Golden Knights since becoming their highest-profile selection in the 2017 expansion draft.
AUTO RACING
Ocon wins F1 race; Hamilton takes points lead
Frenchman Esteban Ocon won the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest while Lewis Hamilton finished third to take the Formula 1 championship lead from Max Verstappen by 6 points heading into the midseason break.
Verstappen placed 10th after being taken out early in the race by Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a first-lap crash that caused him and four others to retire. Bottas caused the crash in the rain.
It was only the 24-year-old Ocon’s second podium finish, following a second-place finish at the Sakhir GP in Bahrain late last year.
The Alpine driver finished ahead of Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. fourth ahead of Ocon’s teammate Fernando Alonso. Capps, Pruett give team sweep Ron Capps and Leah Pruett gave Don Schumacher Racing a nitro sweep in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, Calif.
Capps topped the Funny Car field and Pruett won in Top Fuel for their first victories of the season.
Capps raced to his 67th overall victory to take the season points lead, beating J.R. Todd in the final.
Pruett won for the ninth time in her career. She ran unopposed in the final after Justin Ashley was unable to race because of heat-related health concerns.
Aaron Stanfield won in Pro Stock, and Matt Smith topped Pro Stock Motorcycle. Stanfield raced to his second straight victory and third in four races,
NFL
Wentz puts off surgery on foot
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz plans to rest and rehab his injured foot during the next few days rather than undergo immediate surgery, NFL.com reported.
Wentz hopes to be available for Week 1 of the season, and surgery would mean he’d miss that goal.
- The Miami Dolphins placed starting tight end
Mike Gesicki
- and backups
Adam Shaheen
- and
Cethan Carter
- on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The New Orleans Saints signed veteran running back
Devonta Freeman
- . Freeman, 29, spent last season with the New York Giants but was limited to five games because of injuries.
- The Seattle Seahawks signed quarterback
Sean Mannion,
- who spent the past two years with the Vikings.
- The Atlanta Falcons signed outside linebacker
Tuzar Skipper
- . He’s appeared in 10 games during the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans and Giants.
GOLF
Sorenstam wins Senior Women’s Open by eight
Annika Sorenstam ran away with the U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Fairfield, Conn., closing with a 4-under 68 for an eight-stroke victory.
Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, finished at 12-under 276.
Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, shooting a 74. Laura Davies was third at 3 under after a 71. Richmond’s Maggie Will fired a final-round 71 to finish at 296.
Anannarukarn takes LPGA World Invitational
Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn recovered from a triple bogey to win the LPGA World Invitational after a playoff in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.
Anannarukarn (70) came back from a triple bogey on the sixth hole to beat American Emma Talley (70) on the second hole of a playoff.
The pair had begun the day tied for the lead with Jennifer Kupcho (71) and the same trio reached the 18th tee locked together on 16 under, only for Kupcho to make a costly bogey after pulling her approach into the water.
Both players made par on the first extra hole and another on the second was enough for Anannarukarn to secure her first LPGA Tour title after Talley missed the green on her approach.
— From staff and wire reports