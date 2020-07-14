MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Puig, Braves reach one-year deal
Free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year deal, a source with knowledge of the deal said Tuesday.
The agreement helps the Braves address a depth problem in their outfield.
Puig hit a combined .267 with 24 homers and 84 RBIs for Cincinnati and Cleveland in 2019.
Puig, 29, was the last big-name free agent from the offseason who had not signed with a team.
Twins’ Buxton suffers foot sprain
Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has been diagnosed with a left midfoot sprain and is day to day.
Buxton was carted off the field during an intrasquad scrimmage Monday at Target Field after injuring his left foot while closing in on a fly ball.
The past two seasons have been challenging for Buxton. In 2018, he played in only 28 games because of a migraine in April, then a broken left big toe suffered while fouling a ball off his foot during a rehabilitation assignment following the migraine. Last season, he spent time on the injured list for a right wrist contusion, a concussion, then a left shoulder injury in August that required season-ending surgery.
- Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny said veteran left-hander
Danny Duffy
- will pitch in the team’s season opener on July 24. Duffy, 31, will make the third opening-day start of his career when the Royals begin their 60-game slate against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Former Auburn coach Baird to be enshrined
Former Auburn coach and Prince George standout Hal Baird was announced as a member of the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2021 on Tuesday
Baird, a 1967 Prince George graduate, is one of eight members of the class of 2021, which also includes Bill Anderson (Occidental College), Roger Cador (Southern University), Sammy Dunn (Vestavia Hills High School), Wayne Graham (Rice University), George Horton (Cal State Fullerton/University of Oregon), Tony Robichaux (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) and Don Sneddon (Santa Ana College).
In 16 years at the helm of the Auburn program (1985-2000), Baird posted a 634-328 (.659) career record, retiring as the winningest coach in program history and the fourth winningest coach in the history of the Southeastern Conference. Baird guided the Tigers to a pair of College World Series appearances (1994, ’97) and nine NCAA tournament berths.
Prior to his time at Auburn, Baird served as the head coach at East Carolina University from 1980 to 1984 and led the program to a 145-66-1 record.
The ABCA Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held during the 77th annual ABCA Convention on Jan. 8, 2021 at the Gaylord National in Washington, D.C.
NHL
Terry, Ducks agree to three-year extension
Right wing Troy Terry agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season with the Anaheim Ducks. Terry, 22, has eight goals and 20 assists in 81 career games with the Ducks.
- The New York Islanders signed goaltender
Ilya Sorokin
- to a $2 million contract for next season. Sorokin, 24, is considered one of the top prospects at any position not currently in the NHL. A third-round pick of the Islanders in 2014, he was among the Kontinental Hockey League’s best goalies this past season with a 1.50 goals-against average and .935 save percentage.
HORSE RACING
Longtime jockey Ken Church dies at 90
Ken Church, who rode more than 2,000 winners during a 20-year career that included four mounts in the Kentucky Derby, died Monday. He was 90.
Mr. Church was diagnosed with pneumonia a week ago at the retirement facility where he lived in Reno, Nev. and was taken to a hospital. He contracted COVID-19 there and died, his daughter Debbie Anderson told Del Mar racetrack officials in California.
Mr. Church won his first race on July 27, 1947. He rode in 14,000 races during this career. His best finish in the Kentucky Derby was fifth place aboard Oil Capitol in 1950.
SOCCER
Timbers edge Galaxy in MLS tourney
Jeremy Ebobisse and Sebastián Blanco scored seven minutes apart midway through the second half, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez had a first-half penalty saved, and the Portland Timbers opened the MLS is Back tournament with a 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy on Monday night in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Portland surged into command of Group F in the tournament thanks to its victory and a 3-3 draw earlier on Monday between LAFC and Houston. Diego Rossi and Brian Rodriguez scored six minutes apart midway through the second half, and Los Angeles FC rallied for the draw.
ELSEWHERE
- A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star
Shaquille O’Neal
- , sheriff’s officials said. O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County sheriff’s office said. He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene.
- Former top-10 tennis pro
Lucas Pouille
- will have surgery on his right elbow and miss the return of sanctioned tennis. The 26-year-old Frenchman said Tuesday on Twitter that he would have the operation in Paris this month. He hasn’t competed on tour since last October.
AROUND THE STATE
- The Central Virginia Basketball Officials Association is making plans for its 2020 training class. If you are interested in becoming certified to officiate high school basketball in central Virginia, contact
Gerry Regetz
- , co-director (804) 839-9061 or email at: cvboatraining@aol.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.