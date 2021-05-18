Sports briefs: QB Johnson to return to JMU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

QB Johnson to return to JMU

James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson said Tuesday he will return to the Dukes for the upcoming 2021 season, opting for a sixth season..

This past season, Johnson started all eight games for the Dukes, helping them to a 7-1 record and a berth in the FCS semifinals. The Virginia Beach native threw for 1,633 yards on 109 of 166 pass attempts with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 81 yards and a pair of scores.

Meanwhile, JMU coach Curt Cignetti announced a new offensive hire and the reorganization to his staff..

Cignetti has hired Tino Sunseri as the program’s new quarterbacks coach. Sunseri comes to Harrisonburg after spending the last 2½ years on the staff at Alabama, where he served as an offensive analyst, working primarily with the quarterbacks.