Sports briefs: QB Johnson to return to JMU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
QB Johnson to return to JMU
James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson said Tuesday he will return to the Dukes for the upcoming 2021 season, opting for a sixth season..
This past season, Johnson started all eight games for the Dukes, helping them to a 7-1 record and a berth in the FCS semifinals. The Virginia Beach native threw for 1,633 yards on 109 of 166 pass attempts with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 81 yards and a pair of scores.
Meanwhile, JMU coach Curt Cignetti announced a new offensive hire and the reorganization to his staff..
Cignetti has hired Tino Sunseri as the program’s new quarterbacks coach. Sunseri comes to Harrisonburg after spending the last 2½ years on the staff at Alabama, where he served as an offensive analyst, working primarily with the quarterbacks.
Cignetti also announced staff role changes, involving Mike Shanahan, Damian Wroblewski, Marcus Hall-Oliver, Eddie Whitley Jr. and Corey Hetherman. He made Shanahan offensive coordinator and named Wrobelewski associate head coach for offense. On defense, Hall-Oliver will coach the safeties, Whitley will focus on the rover position and defensive coordinator Hetherman was named associate head coach.
- The Old Dominion University game against Wake Forest originally set for the 2020 season has been rescheduled for the 2023 season, Dr.
Wood Selig
- , ODU director of athletics, said Tuesday. The game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. It will be Wake Forest’s first visit to Norfolk to take on the Monarchs.
TENNIS
Federer falls to Andujar
Roger Federer lost his comeback match after two months away from tour, falling to Pablo Andujar 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round of the Geneva Open.
His first match on clay in almost two years kept him on court for almost two hours in only his second tournament since the 2020 Australian Open. The past 15 months have included two surgeries on his right knee.
Meanwhile, Dominic Stephan Stricker, 18, beat former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 7-6 (5), 6-1 in the first round.
Williams ousted in straight sets
Serena Williams‘ disappointing return to tennis continued when she lost in straight sets to 68th-ranked Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy.
The top-seeded Williams, who accepted a wild card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian Open last week, was beaten 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens reached the quarterfinals after rallying to beat fourth-seeded Daria Kasatkina 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Third-seeded Coco Gauff eliminated Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (6), 7-6 (7).
Gael Monfils
- ended a 15-month victory drought by defeating
Thiago Seyboth Wild
- 7-5, 6-4 at the Lyon (France) Open.
Lorenzo Musetti
- upset seventh-seeded
Felix Auger-Aliassime
- 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-5.
HOCKEY
Red Wings stick with Blashill
The Detroit Red Wings are sticking with coach Jeff Blashill for their rebuilding. General manager Steve Yzerman made the announcement, giving Blashill a contract extension despite a five-year postseason drought and a career record of 172-221-62.
Kacey Bellamy,
- a three-time Olympian who helped the United States end a 20-year gold medal drought at the 2018 Winter Games, retired Tuesday. Bellamy, 34, was a 15-year veteran with the U.S. women’s national team.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oklahoma State signs Thompson
Oklahoma State said it has signed former Kansas guard Bryce Thompson.
The 2020 McDonald’s All-American started his final three games as a freshman for Kansas. He scored 12 points against Gonzaga and 11 at Texas.
- Federal authorities charged a former Louisville assistant coach with attempting to extort the university after his dismissal from the team.
Dino Gaudio
- threatened to go to the media with alleged NCAA violations by the team, according to a charging document filed in federal court.
ELSEWHERE
Joshua-Fury fight hits snag
The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight champion has hit a snag.
Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, confirmed reports an arbitrator in the United States has ruled that Fury is contractually bound to fulfill a third fight with Deontay Wilder.
That throws into doubt the proposed Aug. 14 fight between Joshua, the WBA, IBF and WBO champion, and Fury, the WBC champion, that was expected to take place in Saudi Arabia. Hearn said he has given Fury’s team until the end of the week to come up with a solution.
- For the second consecutive day, Russian swimmer
Kliment Kolesnikov
- improved his own world record in the 50-meter backstroke. Kolesnikov, 20, clocked 23.80 seconds to win the gold medal at the European Championships in Budapest, Hungary. That was 0.13 faster than his previous record set in the semifinals a day earlier, when he became the first man to break the 24-seconds mark.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars traded cornerback
Josiah Scott
- , a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, to the Philadelphia Eagles for cornerback
Jameson Houston
- and a sixth-round selection in 2023.
- New York Red Bulls defender
Aaron Long
- will miss the rest of the Major League Soccer season following surgery to repair his torn right Achilles tendon. Long was injured in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union.
- Stanford officials said they will reinstate 11 sports they had planned to cut, a move that led to an outcry from alumni, parents and current athletes. Stanford officials said an improving financial outlook led to the decision to keep men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling.
