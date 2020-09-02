Sports briefs: QB Newman opts out of Georgia's season

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
QB Newman opts out of Georgia’s season
Jamie Newman, the Wake Forest transfer who was the projected starting quarterback for No. 4 Georgia, is opting out of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.
Newman said he made the decision to skip the season “after much prayer and discussion with my family.”
He said he was influenced by “the uncertainties of this year amid a global pandemic.”
The decision Georgia’s quarterback race wide open. Coach Kirby Smart said Saturday another transfer, former Southern Cal starter, JT Daniels, has not received medical clearance in his return from a knee injury that ended his 2019 season.
Former walk-on Stetson Bennett, who was Jake Fromm‘s top backup last season, freshman Carson Beck and D’Wan Mathis are the Bulldogs’ other quarterbacks.
- Duke has lost returning starting center
Jack Wohlabaugh
- to a serious knee injury along with reserve cornerback
Ken Torain
- . Wohlabaugh is one of four returning starters to the offensive line, but he suffered a torn right anterior cruciate ligament in Tuesday’s practice. Torain will have surgery for a right shoulder injury.
CYCLING
Alaphilippe stripped of yellow jersey
Julian Alaphilippe‘s ride in the yellow jersey is over, and his rivals had nothing to do with it.
The Tour de France leader was stripped of the shirt on Wednesday after being handed a time penalty for illegally receiving provisions near the end of Stage 5 in Privas, which had been largely uneventful until then.
British rider Adam Yates was moved up to first place in the revised general standings after Alaphilippe was docked 20 seconds.
Only minutes after versatile Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the stage in a sprint finish, TV footage showed Alaphilippe grabbing a bottle from a staff member of his Deceuninck-Quick Step squad about 11 miles from the finish.
Under racing rules, riders are not allowed to receive provisions — either drinks of food — during the final 12.5 miles of a stage. Deceuninck-Quick Step did not immediately explain why the staff member was posted inside that zone and why he handed out the bottle to Alaphilippe.
The jury’s decision overshadowed Van Aert’s second career stage win at cycling’s marquee event. Van Aert won by half a wheel ahead of Cees Bol and Sam Bennett.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Robbins immediately eligible at Minnesota
Minnesota transfer center Liam Robbins was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
Robbins made the switch in April after two seasons at Drake. The 7-foot, 235-pound Robbins will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Gophers.
As a sophomore in 2019-20, Robbins led the Bulldogs with 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game, landing on the all-Missouri Valley Conference second team. His 99 blocks were fifth in the country and a program record.
- Former men’s coach
Mark Gottfried
- is suing N.C. State in federal court, alleging that the university owes him thousands in buyout payments. Gottfried was fired in 2017 after coaching the team for six seasons. Gottfried’s lawyer claims that in 2017 the coach and N.C. State had a contract regarding his separation that included monthly payments to Gottfried through April 4, 2020. According to the lawsuit, the school’s last payment came on August 31, 2018. Gottfried is currently the men’s coach at Cal-State Northridge.
GOLF
PGA Tour will give to social causes
What started as the “Return to Golf” has yielded to “Crossing the Finish Line.”
Twelve weeks after the PGA Tour ended its longest stoppage since World War II because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it marked progress with two slogans that brought equal measures of satisfaction and a sigh of relief.
“I was confident that we had the right plan,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “But I was uncertain as to whether or not...you’d be able to get to this point.”
That point would be the Tour Championship for the top 30 players who made it through two FedEx Cup postseason events to reach East Lake in Atlanta and chase the $15 million bonus that goes to the winner.
Monahan also brought up another monetary figure — a projected $100 million over the next 10 years for tournaments to donate to racial and social injustice causes in their markets.
Meanwhile, the tour announced a 2020-21 schedule that includes 50 tournaments, a number it hasn’t had since since 1962. The slate includes two Masters in a span of five months, two U.S. Opens on opposite ends of the country, and a tournament in the Dominican Republic that will be played twice in the same season. It starts Sept. 10 in Napa, Calif. It ends Sept. 4 in Atlanta.
None of this would have happened if golf hadn’t gone dark from March 13 until June 11 because of the pandemic, leading to three tournaments — including the Masters and the U.S. Open — being rescheduled in the fall.
The other was a tournament in the Dominican Republic. It originally was canceled, and then rescheduled until Sept. 24-27, the same weekend of the Ryder Cup, which subsequently was postponed.
ELSEWHERE
- The Preakness Stakes will be run at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore Oct. 3 without fans, making it a spectator-free sweep of the three Triple Crown races this year because of the pandemic. The Maryland Jockey Club and Stronach Group that owns and manages Pimlico made the announcement Wednesday that fans wouldn’t be allowed in for the Preakness that was rescheduled from its original May 16 date.
Tom Vint
- , who covered the dominant Nebraska football teams of the 1980s and ‘90s for The Associated Press, died Wednesday after a monthlong battle with COVID-19, his daughter
Mandy Troia
- said. He was 72. Mr. Vint retired from the AP in 2005 after 25 years working in multiple roles in the Omaha bureau.
