Sports briefs: Quarantine issue looms over NHL's Olympic participation

HOCKEY
Quarantine issue looms over NHL’s Olympic role
NHL MVP Connor McDavid calls the idea of potentially having to quarantine for up to five weeks in China following a positive COVID-19 test “unsettling” as the NHL’s participation at the 2022 Winter Games remains up in the air.
The Edmonton captain and one of three players already named to Canada’s provisional Olympic team spoke Tuesday as coronarivus cases and postponements continue to rise across the league.
“It’s obviously going to be a very fluid situation,” McDavid said before Edmonton hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs. “There hasn’t been a ton of information come out, and then there’s that three-to-five week [quarantine] thing ... Obviously, it’s unsettling.”
The NHL skipped the 2018 Olympics in South Korea, but committed to Beijing as part of the extension to the collective bargaining agreement signed with NHL Players’ Association. As recently as last week, league commissioner Gary Bettman said the plan was to go, but the NHL has until Jan. 10 to nix the plan without financial penalty if COVID-19 causes enough of a disruption to its season.
Hurricanes-Wild game called off
The Carolina Hurricanes’ game against the Minnesota Wild, scheduled for Tuesday night in St. Paul, Minn., has been postponed after four more Canes players tested positive for COVID-19.
Ian Cole, Steven Lorentz, Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov all tested positive Tuesday, the team said.
The Hurricanes were one of the first teams last season to be stricken with a round of coronavirus-related postponements, and with cases across the NHL rising exponentially each day this past week, Carolina will again have to take some time off, beginning with Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild.
The Hurricanes, who were set to get a pair of defensemen back into the lineup Tuesday after they cleared the league’s COVID protocols, learned Monday that two forwards — top scorer Sebastian Aho and rookie Seth Jarvis — and a trainer tested positive in Canada and had to remain behind in Vancouver to quarantine.
The Boston Bruins placed forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith
- in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The missed Tuesday night’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights and could miss as many as six games.
- Minnesota general manager
Bill Guerin was named to take over the men’s U.S. Olympic hockey team two months after Stan Bowman‘s resignation in the wake of the Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault scandal. Initially named the U.S. team’s assistant GM, Guerin replaces Bowman, who
- determined Blackhawks’ officials mishandled a player’s allegations against an assistant coach during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010.
NBA
Health protocols sideline seven Nets
The Brooklyn Nets were without seven players, including James Harden, on Tuesday night because of the NBA’s health protocols.
The Nets only had enough remaining players to take the court against the Toronto Raptors because Kevin Durant was upgraded from questionable with right ankle soreness.
Aside from Harden, the Nets were missing starter LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre’ Bembry along with reserves Jevon Carter, James Johnson, Bruce Brown and Paul Millsap.
Antetokounmpo out with COVID-19
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest NBA star to be sidelined by COVID-19.
The league’s injury report on Tuesday night listed the two-time MVP as out for the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday because he’s in the health protocols.
Milwaukee’s Wesley Matthews also has entered the COVID protocols and won’t play Wednesday.
The Los Angeles Lakers canceled a practice Tuesday because of COVID concerns. Talen Horton-Tucker
- entered the league’s protocols Tuesday.
Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets built a huge lead before holding off the visiting Washington Wizards 113-107 on Monday night. Bradley Beal had 19 points and 10 assists, and Davis Bertans
- scored 21 off the bench for the Wizards.
SOCCER
Kickers sign Bryant
Ethan Bryant, who joined Richmond on loan from USL Championship team San Antonio FC in August, has been signed to a permanent Kickers contract for 2022.
Bryant started all but one of his 13 appearances down the stretch, helping the Kickers to their first playoff appearance since 2016. Among players who made at least 10 appearances, Bryant was second for Richmond in terms of passing accuracy at 66.3%.
Bryant, 20, is a native of Longview, Texas.
Pat Noonan
- was hired as the sixth head coach of Major League Soccer’s Cincinnati team in a little more than three seasons. The 41-year-old, who scored one goal in 15 appearances for the United States, has been an assistant coach for the LA Galaxy (2013-16), the U.S. (2017) and Philadelphia (2018-21).
Pablo Mastroeni was given the job as permanent head coach of MLS’ Real Salt Lake, 3½ months after he took over as interim coach. The 45-year-old was head coach of Colorado from 2014 until he was fired in August 2017
- .
ELSEWHERE
James Hinchcliffe
- , one of IndyCar’s most popular drivers, said Tuesday he is stepping away from full-time racing in the series. The 34-year-old Canadian said he is not retiring and will explore other types of racing. Andretti Autosport did not renew his contract for next year. Hinchcliffe had a rough season in his return to Andretti this past year and scored just one podium finish, third place at Nashville.
- Clemson football coach
Dabo Swinney promoted from within when looking for new coordinators, naming Brandon Streeter to lead the Tigers’ offense and Wesley Goodwin and Mickey Conn
- to handle the defense.
— From staff and wire reports