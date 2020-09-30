Sports briefs: Rangers buy out Lundqvist's pact

NHL
Rangers buy out Lundqvist’s pact
The “King” of Madison Square Garden has been deposed.
The New York Rangers have bought out the contract of star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist on Wednesday, parting ways with one of their greatest players in franchise history after 15 mostly spectacular seasons.
In buying out the final year of the 38-year old’s contact, the Rangers will save $3.7 million in cap space for next season. Lundqvist is now a free agent.
The Rangers traded veteran defenseman Marc Staal and a second-round draft choice to Detroit in the last week in another cap move.
Since joining the team in 2005-06, Lundqvist has won the Vezina Trophy (2011-12), led the Rangers to the Stanley Cup Final (2014), and been selected to the All-Star game five times. He also helped Sweden win gold at the 2006 Turin Olympics.
Lundqvist played in 887 games, posting a 459-310-96 record with a 2.43 goals-against average. The man referred to as “The King” was limited to 30 games in this past season and had a 10-12-3 record with a career-worst 3.16 goals-against average.
Lundqvist’s time with the Rangers was shortened by the play of goaltenders Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev, who are in their mid-20s.
- The New Jersey Devils re-signed defenseman
Josh Jacobs
- and forwards
Brett Seney
- and
Ben Street.Seney
- to one-year two-way deals.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CFP sticking with four-team format
The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff have decided to stick with a four-team format during this pandemic-altered season after the Pac-12 made a request to consider expansion.
College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said Wednesday that Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott asked the rest of management committee to consider having eight teams play for the national championship this season. ESPN first reported Scott broaching the subject.
The request was made because of disruptions to the season caused by the pandemic. Conferences are not playing the same number of games, are starting play at different times and there are no interconference matchups between Power Five leagues.
Hancock said any decision on expansion would need the approval of the CFP’s presidential oversight committee after a recommendation by commissioners.
The playoff semifinals are scheduled for Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The national championship game is set for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Bateman back for Gophers Minnesota is getting its star wide receiver back for an abbreviated Big Ten season. Penn State will not be so fortunate with its All-America linebacker. Minnesota said that Rashod Bateman was cleared to play this season by the NCAA and Big Ten after opting out in August.
At Penn State, coach James Franklin closed the door on All-America linebacker Micah Parsons returning to the Nittany Lions.
The Big Ten postponed its fall football season on Aug. 11, then announced two weeks ago that it would play after all, starting the weekend of Oct. 23. Both Bateman and Parsons opted out of the 2020 season before the Big Ten postponed amid concerns about the pandemic.
Parsons was expected to be one of the best players in the country this season and is a likely high first-round pick in April’s NFL draft. He had 109 tackles and five sacks as a sophomore last season.
ELSEWHERE
- The Anaheim City Council voted early Wednesday to approve a revised deal with Angels owner
Arte Moreno
- , selling Angel Stadium and the surrounding land for $150 million in cash in return for the team’s commitment to stay in Anaheim through 2050. The council had voted last December to sell the 150-acre site to Moreno’s company, SRB Management, for $325 million. The city this month proposed to credit SRB for $170 million of that price, with the company agreeing to build almost 500 units of affordable housing and a seven-acre park within the community that will rise from the stadium parking lots.
- A Louisiana man and a Florida man allegedly gained access to professional athletes’ social media accounts and either sold the information or used it to extort payments, according to federal criminal complaints released Wednesday.
Trevontae Washington
- and
Ronnie Magrehbi
- each face wire fraud conspiracy and computer fraud conspiracy counts. The 21-year-old Washington, of Thibodaux, La., allegedly obtained usernames and passwords for multiple NFL and NBA players and sold access to the information. Magrehbi, 20, of Orlando, Fla., allegedly obtained an NFL player’s email and Instagram account information and extorted money by publishing explicit photos of the player and threatening to publish more. Washington and Magrehbi were scheduled to make initial court appearances Wednesday in their respective states. They were not alleged to have worked together on the scams.
- The Grand Prix Final in figure skating has been postponed by the International Skating Union due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ISU did not set a new date for the competition, which also serves as a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The final had been scheduled for Dec. 10-13 in Beijing.
- USA Bobsled and Skeleton is not sending sliders to Europe for at least the first half of the World Cup sliding season, part of a plan to keep its athletes and coaches as safe as possible during the coronavirus pandemic. At a minimum, the Americans are planning to miss four World Cup weekends — two in Sigulda, Latvia, in November and two in Igls, Austria, in December. There are eight World Cup weekends on the schedule, plus the world championships that were moved from the U.S. team’s home base in Lake Placid, N.Y., because of the pandemic and quarantining concerns.
- The only Dutch cycling classic, the Amstel Gold Race, was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. The men’s and women’s Amstel Gold Races were to have been staged Oct. 10 after being postponed from the spring racing season because of the pandemic.
From wire reports