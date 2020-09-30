Sports briefs: Rangers buy out Lundqvist's pact

Hancock said any decision on expansion would need the approval of the CFP’s presidential oversight committee after a recommendation by commissioners.

The playoff semifinals are scheduled for Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The national championship game is set for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Bateman back for Gophers Minnesota is getting its star wide receiver back for an abbreviated Big Ten season. Penn State will not be so fortunate with its All-America linebacker. Minnesota said that Rashod Bateman was cleared to play this season by the NCAA and Big Ten after opting out in August.

At Penn State, coach James Franklin closed the door on All-America linebacker Micah Parsons returning to the Nittany Lions.

The Big Ten postponed its fall football season on Aug. 11, then announced two weeks ago that it would play after all, starting the weekend of Oct. 23. Both Bateman and Parsons opted out of the 2020 season before the Big Ten postponed amid concerns about the pandemic.

Parsons was expected to be one of the best players in the country this season and is a likely high first-round pick in April’s NFL draft. He had 109 tackles and five sacks as a sophomore last season.