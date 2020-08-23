Sports briefs: Ravens terminate Thomas' pact

NFL
Ravens drop Thomas in wake of fight
The Baltimore Ravens have terminated the contract of seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who got involved in a fight with a teammate Friday and did not attend practice Saturday.
According to a statement released Sunday by the team, Thomas was released “for personal conduct that adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens.”
The action steams from Thomas’ fray with defensive back Chuck Clark at practice after Thomas admittedly blew a coverage assignment. Although the Ravens don’t have someone else with his talent at free safety, keeping Thomas would have created the potential for poor chemistry on a team with aspirations of playing in the Super Bowl.
Thomas will have to stay at home until another team comes calling. The Dallas Cowboys are among those clubs rumored to be interested in the 31-year-old, who played nine seasons in Seattle before joining the Ravens in 2019.
False positives plague league virus testing
The NFL revealed Sunday that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners. Among teams reporting false positives, the Minnesota Vikings said they had 12, the New York Jets 10 and the Chicago Bears nine.
The league has asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results “while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.” The NFL did not identify the teams or say how many tests altogether were positive.
Aiyuk, Ford leave practice with injuries
Two key players for the San Francisco 49ers left practice early Sunday with rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk and edge rusher Dee Ford each suffering lower-body injuries.
There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries.
Aiyuk grabbed the back of his left leg after pulling up on a deep pass during team drills and didn’t return. The first-round pick out of Arizona State had been one of the more impressive players early in camp and is expected to be a big contributor this season.
The Niners have been hit hard by injuries at receiver already with starter Deebo Samuel sidelined all of training camp with a broken foot that could force him to miss time at the start of the season. Jalen Hurd tore his ACL during camp and will miss the entire year and Richie James Jr. will miss the start of the season after breaking his wrist during offseason training.
Ford got hurt earlier in practice when he came up limping after a one-on-one pass rush drill.
- T
- hin and inexperienced at linebacker, the Cleveland Browns signed former Super Bowl MVP
Malcolm Smith
- . Smith helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to an NFL title after the 2013 season, when he returned an interception for a touchdown, recovered a fumble and
- had 10 tackles in a 43-8 blowout of Denver. The Browns n
- eeded help at linebacker after starter
Mack Wilson
- hyperextended his left knee at practice this week
- .
- The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran cornerback
Dre Kirkpatrick
- to a one-year deal to boost their secondary after a season-ending injury to
Robert Alford.
- Kirkpatrick, 30, spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals and was a starter during the last five.
- The Detroit Lions signed defensive end
Will Clarke
- , adding much-needed depth at the position. Clarke, who has seven career sacks in 53 NFL games, joined the team for practice on Sunday. The Lions released guard
Caleb Benenoch
- to clear a spot on the roster for Clarke.
- More injuries have hit the Denver Broncos’ rookie class. Cornerback
Michael Ojemudia
- missed Sunday’s practice with a thigh injury and linebacker
Justin Strnad
- left practice after hurting a wrist. Ojemudia, a third-round pick from Iowa, will miss at least a week, said coach
Vic Fangio,
- who was unsure of Strnad’s prognosis.
HORSE RACING
Maximum Security wins Pacific Classic
Maximum Security won the $500,000 Pacific Classic by three lengths at Del Mar (Calif.) on Saturday evening, the colt’s second victory since moving to the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.
Ridden by Abel Cedillo, Maximum Security ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.24. He paid $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10 as the 2-5 favorite in the field of six.
It was Baffert’s record-tying sixth win in the Grade 1 race at the seaside track north of San Diego.
Sharp Samurai returned $5 and $3.60. Midcourt was another 2 3/4 lengths back in third and paid $3 to show.
With the victory, Maximum Security earned a berth in the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland on Nov. 7. The 4-year-old bay colt has 10 wins in 12 career starts.
Maximum Security crossed the wire first in last year’s Kentucky Derby, but was disqualified for interference and placed 17th.
TENNIS
Dimitrov wins two months after he had COVID-19
Two months after barely being able to walk while ill with COVID-19, Grigor Dimitrov played a professional tennis match at the Western & Southern Open in New York on Sunday and he won.
Dimitrov, a 29-year-old from Bulgaria who was a U.S. Open semifinalist last year and is ranked No. 19, defeated Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-4 in a first-round match.
Dimitrov tested positive for the coronavirus in June while participating in a series of exhibitions in Croatia and Serbia organized by Novak Djokovic, who also got COVID-19. (Djokovic pulled out of the doubles event at the Western & Southern Open on Sunday, citing neck pain, but is still slated to compete in singles Monday.)
In women’s first-round matches on the second day of the hard-court tournament, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens was eliminated by Caroline Garcia 6-3, 7-6 (4), and Jessica Pegula got past Jennifer Brady 7-6 (5), 6-4.
ELSEWHERE
- ESPN will continue to air the Little League Baseball World Series as well as other events through 2030 as part of an eight-year extension. The agreement was announced by both parties on Sunday, which would have marked the first weekend of this year’s World Series. The event was canceled in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
