BASEBALL

Rendon has oblique muscle issue

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon missed a second consecutive intrasquad game Saturday because of oblique muscle soreness — and he could miss several more.

Rendon was not available to speak to reporters about the injury, but he relayed through a team spokesman that his oblique is “fine.” He also said he would not play Sunday.

It is unclear whether Rendon will be available for the season opener Friday in Oakland against the Athletics, Angels manager Joe Maddon said.

Rendon tweaked his side muscle while batting in a game Wednesday.

Walker, Volquez, Holland make cuts

Philadelphia second baseman Neil Walker, Texas pitcher Edinson Vólquez and Pittsburgh pitcher Derek Holland have made opening-day rosters.

So have Milwaukee first baseman Logan Morrison, Cincinnati pitcher Nate Jones, Tampa Bay pitcher Aaron Loup and New York Yankees pitcher Luis Avilán.

The seven were among the former free agents on whom clubs had to make decisions by Sunday, five days ahead of opening day.

Two players were given $100,000 retention bonuses this weekend, allowing teams to keep them with minor league contracts: New York Mets catcher René Rivera and Colorado catcher Drew Butera.

Among those released ahead of the deadline were Philadelphia pitcher Francisco Liriano and infielder Logan Forsythe, Mets first baseman Matt Adams and Washington reliever Fernando Abad.

Robles has first workout with Nats

The defending World Series champion Washington Nationals are happy to have their starting center fielder finally in camp. Washington is counting on having Victor Robles patrolling center field when Max Scherzer throws the first pitch of the season Thursday night against the New York Yankees at Nationals Park.

Robles had his first official workout with the team on Sunday after being quarantined for two weeks because he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Third baseman

Ke’Bryan Hayes

  • , one of the Pirates’ top-ranked prospects, has not been in summer camp at all, despite being named to the roster that would prepare for the 2020 season at PNC Park. On Sunday, the reason for that was made clear. Manager

Derek Shelton

  • said Hayes tested positive for COVID-19 and recently gave the Pirates his consent to disclose that information. Hayes’ result now makes four Pirates who have tested positive and given their consent to have that made public, as Hayes joined right fielder

Gregory Polanco

  • , right-handed reliever

Blake Cederlind

  • and outfielder

Socrates Brito

  • , the only player who has returned to action.
  • Detroit Tigers manager

Ron Gardenhire

  • confirmed Sunday that Matthew Boyd will start Detroit’s opener in Cincinnati on Friday night. Boyd was set to pitch the season opener in March.

SOCCER

Chicago reaches semifinals

The Chicago Red Stars advanced to the semifinals of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament, prevailing 4-3 on penalties after a scoreless draw with OL Reign on Saturday night in Herriman, Utah.

Lauren Barnes‘ attempt for the Reign hit the post to seal it for Chicago, which will play Sky Blue on Wednesday night with a chance to play for the title.

The eighth-seeded Portland Thorns, 1-0 winners over two-time defending champion North Carolina on Friday, will play the Dash in the first semifinal on Wednesday morning.

Portland into MLS knockout round

Jeremy Ebobisse and Diego Valeri scored and the Portland Timbers clinched a spot in the knockout round of the MLS is Back tournament with a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

With a pair of wins to open the World Cup-style tournament, the Timbers have secured one of the top two spots in Group F going into Thursday’s match against the Los Angeles Football Club.

  • Sacramento Republic FC’s entry into Major League Soccer has been delayed one year because of complications from the coronavirus pandemic, including uncertainty about how to design a stadium for the post-COVID-19 era as well as a desire by the team and league to wait until fans and the Sacramento economy are back on their feet.

NHL

Crosby misses practice

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby did not practice on Sunday, a day after leaving a team scrimmage with an undisclosed health issue.

The team captain and two-time NHL MVP scored during an organized scrimmage on Saturday. Coach Mike Sullivan declined to offer specifics on what happened to Crosby in the immediate aftermath, saying he was “not permitted to comment.”

The Penguins are about two weeks out from facing Montreal in the qualifying round of the 24-team NHL postseason.

