NBA
Lakers’ Rondo breaks
thumb in practice
Rajon Rondo broke his right thumb in practice with the Los Angeles Lakers in Florida.
The veteran point guard will be out for six to eight weeks, the Lakers said Sunday night. Rondo will have surgery this week.
Rondo has been a key backup during his second season with the Lakers, who signed him shortly after adding LeBron James to the roster in July 2018. James typically functions as the Lakers’ point guard with the starting unit, but Rondo frequently took on the role while James rested or while both veterans were on the floor together.
Rondo is averaging 7.1 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds in 48 appearances this season, including three starts. He has been a regular presence on the floor late in close games, with coach Frank Vogel trusting his veteran leadership and playmaking.
Westbrook tests positive
for virus, plans to play
Point guard Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets said Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season.
Westbrook made the revelation on social media. As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden — neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando, Fla., last week — would be with the team in the next few days.
In Westbrook’s case, that now seems most unlikely. “I tested positive for covid-19 prior to my teams departure to Orlando,” Westbrook wrote on his Instagram page. “I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates.”
Westbrook is averaging 27.5 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists for the Rockets this season.
NFL
Chargers’ Teamer handed four-game suspension
Los Angeles Chargers safety Roderic Teamer has been suspended for the first four regular-season games because of a violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
Teamer played in seven games as a rookie last season with six starts. He posted 39 tackles and had an interception during a Week 7 loss at Tennessee.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen
- said he has agreed to a contract with Fox Sports to become its No. 2 NFL game analyst once he retires from football. Olsen signed a one-year, $6.9 million contract with the Seahawks earlier this offseason after spending nine seasons with the Panthers.
SOCCER
D.C. United, Toronto deadlock
Federico Higuain and Frederic Brillant scored late in the second half as D.C. United rallied for a 2-2 draw against Toronto FC in the MLS is Back tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
D.C. United played the second half with 10 men after Junior Moreno picked up a second yellow card during first-half stoppage time and was sent off. Despite being short-handed, D.C. United finished its two chances in the closing minutes to earn 1 point.
Higuain, an MLS veteran in his first year with D.C. United after parts of eight seasons with Columbus, got behind the Toronto defense and chipped goalkeeper Quentin Westberg in the 84th minute to cut the deficit to 2-1. Seven minutes later, at the beginning of stoppage time, D.C. United took advantage of a free kick. Steven Birnbaum headed the free kick into the middle of the penalty area and Brillant redirected it past Westberg to pull D.C. United even.
Portland to face North Carolina in NWSL tourney
The Portland Thorns will face top-seeded North Carolina in the quarterfinals of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup after wrapping up the group stage with a scoreless draw with the rival OL Reign in Herriman, Utah. The Thorns were winless in the opening round to finish last among the eight teams playing in the tournament, which was wrapping up group stage matches Monday.
On Sunday night, Casey Short scored in the 85th minute and the Chicago Red Stars beat the Utah Royals 1-0. Short’s header off Savannah McCaskill’s cross gave the Red Stars their first win of the group stage at Zions Bank Stadium. U.S. national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher got three saves in the shutout, and now has 11 saves in four Challenge Cup games.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northwestern’s Phillips
to head men’s D-I panel
Northwestern Vice President Jim Phillips was chosen to headr the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee for the 2021-22 season, succeeding Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart. Phillips, who is in his fourth year on the committee, will spend the upcoming season as vice chairman.
Longtime basketball coach Craig Robinson, who has spent time in both the college and professional ranks, was hired as executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Robinson will take over for Jim Haney, who has held the position for the past 29 yea
- rs.
ELSEWHERE
The Minnesota Wild made Dean Evason their full-time head coach, signing him to a two-year contract extension at the commencement of training camp for the restarted NHL season. Evason’s deal will expire after the 2021-22 season. He was promoted to interim coach on Feb. 14 when Bruce Boudreau
- was fired.
Jamel Herring was supposed to fight Tuesday night as part of a Las Vegas card topped by two boxers who had tested positive for the coronavirus. The virus had other ideas. And now Mikaela Mayer
- will go it alone. Herring tested positive Monday for COVID-19, stripping an ESPN card of a title fight and leaving Mayer as the main event. It was the second cancellation for Herring, who was pulled from a scheduled July 2 fight after becoming sick but had tested negative as late as July 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.