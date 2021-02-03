Sports briefs: Schottenheimer moved to hospice

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association will play a game on its “Dream Gap Tour” at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 28. It will be the first professional women’s hockey game at the storied arena in New York City.

St. Louis Blues general manager

Doug Armstrong

will be the GM for the Canadian men’s team if if NHL players participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

AUTO RACING

Grosjean named Coyne Racing’s driver

Romain Grosjean never doubted he’d race again after escaping a fiery crash in Bahrain in November with serious burns to his hands. Convincing his three young children that it was the right thing for him to do took some work.

“Initially they did not want me to race anymore and they told me to do every other job you can imagine — tennis player, artist, engineer, cook, you name it,” Grosjean said. “But I explained to them that I was the dad that I was because I had racing and that was a big, big part of my life.”

Grosjean on Wednesday was named the new driver at Dale Coyne Racing for 2021, where the Frenchman will become the latest Formula 1 driver to migrate to IndyCar. He’ll race the 14 road and street courses on the schedule in the No. 51 with Coyne to announce plans for the four oval events at a later date.