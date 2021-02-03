Sports briefs: Schottenheimer moved to hospice

NFL
Schottenheimer moved to hospice
Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer has been moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, N.C., according to a statement released by his family.
Schottenheimer, 77, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.
Schottenheimer coached the Chiefs, Browns, Chargers and Washington, but his tenure in Kansas City spanned the longest. He coached the Chiefs for 10 seasons, finishing first or second in the division in the first nine. Seven made the playoffs, though his defensive-dominant “Martyball” teams could not get over the hump and into the Super Bowl.
The 1993 team reached the AFC championship game.
Schottenheimer amassed the seventh-most regular-season wins in NFL history, with 200, and the eighth most of all time including the playoffs, with 205. He last coached the Chargers in 2006, finishing a 21-year head coaching career.
- Atlanta Falcons executive
Steve Cannon
- won the NFL’s Salute to Service Award. Now in its 10th year, the award recognizes exceptional efforts to honor and support members of the military community. It will be presented Saturday at NFL Honors. Cannon is the CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment, the company named for Falcons owner
Arthur Blank
- that also includes the MLS Atlanta United team, and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He graduated with honors from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1986, was an Airborne Ranger and served in West Germany during the fall of the Iron Curtain. He also served five years as an artillery officer.
TENNIS
Hotel worker’s test halts tuneups for major
All competition at six Australian Open tuneup events scheduled for Thursday was called off after a worker at one of the tournaments’ Melbourne quarantine hotels tested positive for COVID-19.
Players preparing for the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, which is supposed to begin Monday, must isolate at their hotels until they test negative for the illness caused by the coronavirus.
Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews said he called a late-night news conference Wednesday to announce the case “through an abundance of caution,” although he did acknowledge new restrictions could impact hundreds of people associated with the Australian Open.
Just hours before the government’s announcement of the positive test, 23-time major champion Serena Williams beat Tsvetana Pironkova 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Yarra River Classic.
Williams will next face former Virginia star Danielle Collins, who upset third-seeded Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).
NBA
VanVleet sets Raptors mark with 54 points
Fred VanVleet set a franchise record with 54 points and hit a career-best 11 3-pointers as the visiting Toronto Raptors beat the short-handed Orlando Magic 123-108 on Tuesday night.
VanVleet surpassed the previous Raptors record of 52 points scored by DeMar DeRozan against Milwaukee on Jan. 1, 2018.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the most points in an NBA game for an undrafted player — eclipsing the 53 scored by Hall of Fame big man Moses Malone (Petersburg) on the same date 39 years earlier.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Sooners DB Radley-Hiles to transfer
Defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles, a three-year starter at Oklahoma, has entered the transfer portal.
Radley-Hiles had 115 tackles, nine tackles for losses, and three interceptions for the Sooners. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
- Former South Carolina coach
Will Muschamp
- has accepted an off-field position at Georgia, his alma mater, as an analyst on
Kirby Smart
- ’s staff. Smart said Muschamp, also a former Florida head coach, will focus on defense.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Louisville-Syracuse game called off
The Atlantic Coast Conference said the Louisville men’s game at Syracuse scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed.
The league said the postponement was due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cardinals’ program.
HOCKEY
NWHL suspends rest of season
The National Women’s Hockey League has suspended the remainder of its season because of additional positive virus test results.
The NWHL announced the move Wednesday on the eve of the semifinals that were scheduled to be televised nationally in the U.S. Two of the league’s six teams had already withdrawn from the tournament, with one citing several COVID-19 cases.
- The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association will play a game on its “Dream Gap Tour” at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 28. It will be the first professional women’s hockey game at the storied arena in New York City.
- St. Louis Blues general manager
Doug Armstrong
- will be the GM for the Canadian men’s team if if NHL players participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
AUTO RACING
Grosjean named Coyne Racing’s driver
Romain Grosjean never doubted he’d race again after escaping a fiery crash in Bahrain in November with serious burns to his hands. Convincing his three young children that it was the right thing for him to do took some work.
“Initially they did not want me to race anymore and they told me to do every other job you can imagine — tennis player, artist, engineer, cook, you name it,” Grosjean said. “But I explained to them that I was the dad that I was because I had racing and that was a big, big part of my life.”
Grosjean on Wednesday was named the new driver at Dale Coyne Racing for 2021, where the Frenchman will become the latest Formula 1 driver to migrate to IndyCar. He’ll race the 14 road and street courses on the schedule in the No. 51 with Coyne to announce plans for the four oval events at a later date.
