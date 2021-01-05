Sports briefs: Several college basketball games derailed by virus

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Virus continues to play havoc with schedules
The Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday postponed two women’s games this week for third-ranked North Carolina State after a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Wolfpack program.
The postponements affected N.C. State’s games Thursday at Virginia Tech and Sunday at Wake Forest.
Instead, No. 2 Louisville will visit Virginia Tech on Thursday while Boston College will visit Wake Forest on Sunday.
That was part of a series of scheduling adjustments announced by the ACC. They included No. 24 Syracuse’s home game Sunday against Notre Dame with the Orange remaining in COVID-19 protocols, as well as Pittsburgh’s Jan. 14 game at Notre Dame with the Panthers also in protocols.
The ACC also announced four other rescheduled games that had been postponed: Miami at Louisville on Jan. 26, Virginia at Virginia Tech on Feb. 2, Miami at Georgia Tech on Feb. 16, and Florida State at Louisville on Feb. 23.
- The Georgia Tech men’s team shut down activities and postponed Wednesday night’s game at Notre Dame because of COVID-19 protocols. No date was set to make up the game.
- Top-ranked Gonzaga was scheduled to play West Coast Conference rival Santa Clara on Thursday, but the men’s game was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Santa Clara program. Instead, undefeated Gonzaga will face BYU on Thursday. BYU’s originally scheduled game against Pacific on Thursday was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Pacific program.
- The women’s game on Thursday between Rutgers and visiting Purdue was postponed because of an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the Scarlet Knights’ program. Rutgers and Purdue will try to find a makeup date later this season.
- The Penn State-Ohio State men’s game scheduled for Wednesday was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Nittany Lions.
- The Memphis men’s game at UCF was postponed hours before tipoff because of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing at the Florida school. A new date has not been set.
- The No. 6 Baylor women restricted team activities after coach
Kim Mulkey
- tested positive for COVID-19 and canceled Thursday’s home game against No. 4 UConn. Mulkey missed Baylor’s win Saturday at TCU because of contact tracing after being exposed to a family member who tested positive. Mulkey initially tested negative and was in self-quarantine. She had planned to rejoin the team Monday, but tested positive that day and will isolate for an additional 10 days.
BASEBALL
Grossman, Tigers reach two-year deal
The Detroit Tigers and former Oakland outfielder Robbie Grossman reached an agreement on a two-year, $10 million contract, sources confirmed to The Detroit News.
During his eight-year career, Grossman has posted a .350 on-base average.
Grossman is expected to go to spring training as the starting left fielder, with JaCoby Jones in center and Victor Reyes in right.
SOCCER
Morgan tests positive for coronavirus
Orlando Pride star Alex Morgan tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling home to California for the Christmas holiday.
The star U.S. women’s national team striker said she and her family received positive tests at the end of the year. “We are all in good spirits and recovering well,” Morgan wrote on Twitter.
Morgan recently finished a stint with Tottenham in the FA Women’s Super League in England, where she played four matches while returning from maternity leave.
- The L.A. Galaxy hired MLS Cup winner
Greg Vanney
- as their head coach. Vanney, 46, played seven seasons with the Galaxy in two stints before beginning his coaching career. Vanney led Toronto FC to the MLS Cup championship in 2017. He reached the postseason five times and made three MLS Cup finals, but he resigned Dec. 1 after Toronto was eliminated from the playoffs.
- Major League Soccer is proposing no more pay cuts to its players for the 2021 season but in exchange is asking for a two-year extension to the collective bargaining agreement. MLS presented its revised labor agreement to the MLS Players Association on Tuesday, a week after the league invoked its force majeure clause that obligates the league and the MLSPA to negotiate modifications to the existing CBA in good faith for 30 days.
Jozy Altidore
- is back with the U.S. national team for the first time in 1½ years. The 31-year-old Toronto forward was among 12 players invited Tuesday to a training camp starting Jan. 9 in Bradenton, Fla., ahead of a contemplated exhibition against Serbia in late January at Orlando. At 115 international appearances, Altidore is the senior player on the roster ahead of Seattle forward
Jordan Morris,
- second with 39.
HOCKEY
Wilson ends 11-year career
Colin Wilson, who played 11 seasons with the Colorado Rockies and Nashville Predators as part of a three-generation NHL family, announced his retirement Tuesday.
The 31-year-old forward played nine games for Colorado last season before having double hip surgery.
Wilson scored 113 goals and had 173 assists in 632 regular-season games.
Wilson’s father, Carey, and grandfather, Jerry, also played in the NHL.
Arthur Kaliyev
- scored with 1:16 remaining and the United States advanced to the championship game of the world junior championship, beating Finland 4-3 Monday night in Edmonton, Alberta.
Alex Turcotte
- ,
JohnFarinacci
- and
Matthew Boldy