Sports briefs: Several college basketball games derailed by virus

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Virus continues to play havoc with schedules

The Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday postponed two women’s games this week for third-ranked North Carolina State after a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Wolfpack program.

The postponements affected N.C. State’s games Thursday at Virginia Tech and Sunday at Wake Forest.

Instead, No. 2 Louisville will visit Virginia Tech on Thursday while Boston College will visit Wake Forest on Sunday.

That was part of a series of scheduling adjustments announced by the ACC. They included No. 24 Syracuse’s home game Sunday against Notre Dame with the Orange remaining in COVID-19 protocols, as well as Pittsburgh’s Jan. 14 game at Notre Dame with the Panthers also in protocols.

The ACC also announced four other rescheduled games that had been postponed: Miami at Louisville on Jan. 26, Virginia at Virginia Tech on Feb. 2, Miami at Georgia Tech on Feb. 16, and Florida State at Louisville on Feb. 23.