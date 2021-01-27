Sports briefs: Simmons reaches deal with Twins

BASEBALL
Twins reach deal with Simmons
The Minnesota Twins and slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons agreed Tuesday night to a $10.5 million, one-year contract, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.
Simmons, a four-time Gold Glove winner, played the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels after spending his first four years in the major leagues with the Atlanta Braves. His fielding ability has been so superb that he received MVP award votes in 2013, 2017 and 2018 despite essentially average production at the plate.
Provided that third baseman Josh Donaldson, last year’s prize free agent landed by the Twins, can overcome the calf injury that limited him in 2020, the defense on the left side of the infield in Minnesota ought to be a pitcher’s dream. The arrival of Simmons, 31, will likely move Jorge Polanco to second base and Luis Arráez into a backup role. With Miguel Sanó at first base, the Twins are on track to send out a $46 million infield for the 2021 opener.
Simmons is a career .269 hitter with only 386 strikeouts in 4,280 career plate appearances. According to Baseball-Reference data, he’s the most difficult active player in the major leagues to strike out, with a career rate of one per 10.24 at-bats.
O’Day joining Yankees’ bullpen
The New York Yankees quickly found a replacement for their bullpen, agreeing to a $2.5 million, one-year contract with submarining right-hander Darren O’Day, a source familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The deal includes player and club options for 2022..
O’Day takes the spot vacated when the Yankees traded right-hander Adam Ottavino to Boston on Monday. O’Day figures to join left-hander Zack Britton and right-hander Chad Green as the primary setup men for closer Aroldis Chapman.
O’Day, 38, was 4-0 with a 1.10 ERA in 16⅓ innings over 19 games last year with Atlanta, striking out 22 and walking five while allowing eight hits.
Mets elevate Scott to acting GM
Zack Scott was promoted to acting general manager of the New York Mets eight days after GM Jared Porter was fired.
Scott was hired as assistant GM on Dec. 23 after 17 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, the last two as assistant GM.
Scott, 43, oversaw Boston’s analytics along with advance scouting and professional scouting. He joined the team as an intern, became an assistant in 2005, then spent six seasons as assistant director of baseball operations.
Meanwhile, the Mets added a left-hander to their bullpen, agreeing to a one-year contract with Aaron Loup. Loup, 33, was 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings over 24 games for AL champion Tampa Bay last season, allowing 17 hits while striking out 22 and walking four.
- The Atlanta Braves added depth by agreeing to a minor league contract with utility player
Ehire Adrianza
- . Adrianza, 31, would receive a $1.5 million, one-year contract if added to the Braves’ 40-man roster.
NHL
Rutherford resigns as Penguins GM
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford, a Hockey Hall of Famer who helped lead the team to a pair of Stanley Cup titles, resigned on Wednesday.
Rutherford, 71, cited “personal reasons” in making the decision. He was under contract through the 2021-22 season.
The club promoted assistant general manager Patrick Allvin to serve as general manager on an interim basis while the club searches for a permanent replacement.
Rutherford arrived in Pittsburgh in the summer of 2014 following the team’s second-round flameout against the New York Rangers.
Following an uneven first season in which the Penguins made little headway under head coach Mike Johnston, Rutherford’s rebuilding picked up steam in December 2015 when he replaced Johnston with Mike Sullivan and created a roster around stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin built on speed.
The Penguins won consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, the first team in a generation to successfully defend its championship. Rutherford’s resignation comes with Pittsburgh off to a 4-2-1 start.
- The Ottawa Senators acquired forward
Jack Kopacka
- and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick from the San Jose Sharks for defenseman
Christian Jaros
- . Kopacka was acquired by the Sharks from Anaheim earlier Wednesday in exchange for defenseman
Trevor Carrick
- .
NBA
League shifts Wizards’ schedule
Washington’s second-half schedule might not be as packed as first thought, after the NBA said it was rescheduling some Wizards games after a half-dozen of their contests were postponed in recent weeks for virus-related reasons.
Portland will now visit Washington on Tuesday, a game that was originally set for the second half. Washington will play at Charlotte on Feb. 7, a game that was rescheduled from Jan. 20. And that means the Blazers, who were scheduled to visit the Hornets that day, will now go to Charlotte in the second half of the schedule.
The league has postponed 22 games this season, 21 of them since Jan. 10. The original intent was to push all those postponed games into the second half, when possible; now, the league said it would move some games into the first-half schedules.
That would certainly include Washington and Memphis, both of which have seen a league-high six games postponed. The Wizards went 13 days without games after six players tested positive for COVID-19 and three others had to sit out because of contact tracing. The Grizzlies will have gone 12 days without games if they play, as planned, in San Antonio on Saturday.
- Denver Nuggets guard
Jamal Murray
- was fined $25,000 by the NBA for a shot to the groin area of Dallas’
Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Murray was ejected after the apparently intentional act in the third quarter of a game Monday night. The Nuggets won 117-113.
WNBA
Parker to play for Chicago Sky
Former WNBA MVP Candace Parker has decided to play for the Chicago Sky, a source familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
Parker, who has played her entire 13-year career with the Los Angeles Sparks, is an unrestricted free agent and can’t sign with Chicago until Monday.
Parker, 34, who is from the Chicago area, was the No. 1 pick in 2008 by the Sparks.
Parker played in all 22 of the Sparks’ games this past season and was the league’s defensive player of the year. In another move, Kayla McBride is heading to Minnesota. The veteran guard said that she would be signing with the Lynx on Monday. McBride has played her entire career for the Las Vegas franchise after getting drafted third in 2014 when the team was in San Antonio.
SOCCER
Whitecaps sign Rose to extension
The Vancouver Whitecaps signed defender/midfielder Andy Rose to a one-year extension.
Rose returns for his third season with the Whitecaps and seventh in MLS.
- The National Women’s Soccer League will hold the preseason Challenge Cup tournament in local markets starting April 9. The 10-team league, with Racing Louisville joining this season, is set to open its ninth season May 15. Each team will play 24 games, with six reaching the playoffs. The regular season will end Oct. 30.
