Sports briefs: Stars hammer Lightning to open Stanley Cup Final

NHL
Stars hammer Lightning
to open Stanley Cup Final
The Dallas Stars hammered the banged-up Tampa Bay Lightning, taking it to them for two periods and relying on goaltender Anton Khudobin to close the door in the third to win 4-1 Saturday night for a 1-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton, Alberta.
Dallas had four days off since winning the Western Conference final and Tampa Bay just one after clinching the East. The Stars came out hitting, knowing the Lightning are not fully healthy.
Yanni Gourde scored Tampa Bay’s only goal.
Khudobin continued to shine in his first playoffs as the starter, making 35 saves.
NBA
Celtics cool off Heat in East finals
Jaylen Brown scored 26 points, Jayson Tatum added 25 and the Boston Celtics got right back into the East finals with a 117-106 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 3 on Saturday night in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Kemba Walker added 21 to help Boston pull to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
Bam Adebayo had 27 points and 16 rebounds for the Heat.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Miami rises to No. 12 in AP poll
A week before Big Ten teams become eligible again for The Associated Press poll, No. 25 Marshall is ranked for the first time since 2014 and Miami jumped to No. 12 after a conference road victory.
Clemson remained a nearly unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday. The Tigers received 59 of 61 first-place votes from a panel of sports writers and broadcasters. No. 2 Alabama received one first-place vote. Oklahoma was No. 3, followed by Georgia, Florida and LSU at No. 6. Defending champion LSU also received a first-place vote.
Virginia Tech, which hasn’t played yet, is No. 20.
The Thundering Herd beat Appalachian State on Saturday to improve to 2-0 and grab a spot in the Top 25. Appalachian State was the only team to drop out of the Top 25, after being No. 23.
Miami moved up five spots after beating ACC rival Louisville on the road.
cycling
First-timer Pogacar wraps
up Tour de France crown
Tour de France rookie Tadej Pogacar won cycling’s showcase race Sunday in Paris on the eve of his 22nd birthday, becoming the second-youngest winner of the 117-year-old event.
Pogacar stood atop the podium as the youngest winner since World War II and the first from Slovenia.
Pogacar seized the yellow jersey on the penultimate stage before Sunday’s finish on the Champs-Elysees, taking the overall lead from Primoz Roglic, who held it for 11 days.
Their 1-2 is the first for one country since British riders Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome also took the top spots at the 2012 Tour. Richie Porte rounded out this year’s podium, at age 35.
TENNIS
Djokovic given warning in win
Two weeks after he was defaulted from the U.S. Open, and a day after he was warned by the chair umpire for breaking his racket in a fit of rage, top-ranked Novak Djokovic received an obscenity warning midway through a 7-5, 6-3 win over Casper Ruud in the Italian Open semifinals Sunday in Rome.
The obscenity came in the second set, by which time Djokovic had a running dialogue with the chair umpire over a series of contested calls.
In Djokovic’s 10th Rome final — he has won four — he’ll face eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman, who edged 12th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (4).
In the women’s final, top-seeded Simona Halep will face second-seeded Karolína Plíšková, the defending champ.
Halep reached her third Rome final by beating Garbiñe Muguruza 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Plíšková defeated Markéta Vondroušová 6-2, 6-4.
GOLF
Furyk wins Champions playoff
Jim Furyk joined Arnold Palmer and Bruce Fleisher as the only players to win their first two PGA Tour Champions starts, beating Jerry Kelly with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff in the Pure Insurance Championship in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Furyk and Kelly both laid up on the par-5 18th in the playoff, with Kelly hitting his approach to 10 feet and Furyk following with a 90-yard wedge to 3 feet. Furyk sank his birdie try after Kelly pulled his attempt.
Furyk, 50, closed with a 5-under 67 to match Kelly at 12-under 204. Kelly birdied the 18th for a 65.
Hall beats Buhai in LPGA playoff
Georgia Hall won the Cambia Portland (Ore.) Classic for her first LPGA Tour victory in the United States, beating Ashleigh Buhai with a par on the second hole of a playoff.
Hall won after falling into a tie with a bogey on the part-4 18th in regulation. The 24-year-old Englishwoman, the 2018 Women’s British Open champion, matched Buhai with a par on 18 on the first extra hole and won on the par-4 first at Columbia Edgewater.
Hall closed with a 4-under 68. She bogeyed the par-4 third, birdied Nos. 5-7 and 10-12 and made five straight pars before closing with bogey to fall into the playoff.
Buhai, 31, birdied four of the last five holes for a 65 — matching Danielle Kang for best round of the day.
WNBA
Tests derail Storm-Lynx opener
The opener of the WNBA playoff series between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx was postponed nearly 90 minutes before its scheduled tipoff Sunday in Bradenton, Fla., because of inconclusive COVID-19 test results for Storm players.
The players with inconclusive results have undergone additional testing and are in isolation, according to the WNBA.
The league didn’t immediately announce when Game 1 of the best-of-five series would be played.
Meanwhile, Jasmine Thomas had a career-high 31 points, Alyssa Thomas scored 18, and the Connecticut Sun cruised to an 87-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces in Game of 1 of the best-of-five WNBA semifinals.
ELSEWHERE
Toyota Gazoo’s No. 8 car easily won the 24 Hours Le Mans by five laps from Rebellion No. 1 to secure a third straight victory in the prestigious endurance race. It was also a third consecutive win for Swiss driver Sébastien Buemi and Japan’s Kazuki Nakajima driving. Brendon Hartley was the other driver, having replaced two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso.
— From wire reports