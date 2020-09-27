Sports briefs: Stars stay alive, force Game 6

NHL
Stars stay alive, force Game 6
The Tampa Bay Lightning missed a chance for another overtime-clinching series victory, the kind they have enjoyed this entire postseason.
They didn’t get a power-play goal, either, so the Stanley Cup Final is going at least one more game in Edmonton, Alberta.
After scoring six power-play goals in Games 2-4 against the Dallas Stars to get on the verge of their second Stanley Cup title, the Lightning had only one such chance early in a 3-2, double-overtime loss in Game 5 on Saturday night.
Tampa Bay was thinking about lifting the Stanley Cup after Mikhail Sergachev scored 3:38 into the third period for a 2-1 lead.
But Joe Pavelski tied the game with 6:45 left in regulation with his 61st career playoff goal, breaking a tie with Joe Mullen for the most for an American-born player. Corey Perry scored the game-winner 9:23 into the second overtime, his second goal of the game.
Game 6 is Monday night.
NBA
James, Lakers reach NBA Finals
LeBron James is going to a 10th NBA Finals — and for the first time in a decade, so are the Los Angeles Lakers.
James punctuated his 27th postseason triple-double with a big fourth quarter, powering the Lakers to a 117-107 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night to win the Western Conference finals in five games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
James finished with 38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to become the fourth player to reach 10 NBA Finals. Anthony Davis added 27 points and will end his first season with Los Angeles by playing in his first NBA Finals.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley
- was in jail Sunday on charges of drug possession and receiving and concealing stolen property, after his arrest the night before. The Athletic first reported Beasley’s arrest Saturday night at his home in Plymouth, a suburb of Minneapolis.
AUTO RACING
Briscoe breezes to win Xfinity playoffs opener
Chase Briscoe routed the field in the Xfinity Series playoff opener in Las Vegas for his eighth win of the season.
Briscoe, in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, won all three stages Saturday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, then beat hometown driver Noah Gragson on a late restart to grab control of the Xfinity Series title race.
Briscoe led 164 of the 200 laps and earned an automatic berth into the second round of the playoffs.
Bottas prevails in Russia; Hamilton penalized
Lewis Hamilton‘s toughest opponents in the Russian Grand Prix weren’t even on the track. They were in the stewards’ office.
Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas cruised to the win Sunday in Sochi after Hamilton, who was leading, was penalized 10 seconds for practicing his starts in the wrong place before the race.
Hamilton came into the race looking to match Michael Schumacher‘s record of 91 wins in Formula 1 but had to settle for third behind Bottas and Max Verstappen.
Two-time defending Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence took the points lead in the AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, beating father Billy in the final round at Gainesville Raceway. Torrence had a 3.809-second run at 322.11 mph to win for third time this yearl. Ron Capps won in Funny Car, Alex Laughlin in Pro Stock and Matt Smith
- in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten, Pac-12 teams return to poll
No. 6 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State and No. 14 Oregon returned to The Associated Press poll weeks before they start playing, creating an unusual Top 25.
Clemson remained No. 1 with 55 first-place votes, followed by Alabama at No. 2 with three first-place votes.
The rest of the rankings was rattled by the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American conferences reversing course and deciding to play fall football after initially postponing because of COVID-19 concerns.
None will kick off until late October at the earliest, but the AP decided all FBS teams planning to play in the fall would be eligible for inclusion in the Top 25.
Florida moved up two spots to No. 3, Georgia held on at No. 4 and Notre Dame benefited from the upsets by moving up to No. 5 without playing.
Virginia Tech was bumped out of the rankings after winning on Saturday.
North Carolina State said safety Khalid Martin is being discharged from a Virginia hospital with no “radiographic abnormalities” after being examined for a possible spinal cord injury. The football team tweeted the update Sunday, a day after Martin collided with teammate Tyler Baker-Williams while attempting to tackle a Virginia Tech player in the third quarter of a 45-24 loss
- .
ELSEWHERE
Filly will run against males in Preakness
Swiss Skydiver will become the first filly since Rachel Alexandra won in 2009 to run against males in the Preakness on Saturday.
In her only other start against males, Swiss Skydiver finished second to potential Preakness rival Art Collector in the Blue Grass Stakes on July 11. She won the Grade 1 Alabama at Saratoga on Aug. 15.
Five fillies have won the Preakness. In all, 55 females have run in the 1 3/16-mile race.
Hudson Swafford
- stopped his slide with a 10-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole, and he finished with an 8-foot par putt to hold on for a one-shot victory in the Corales Puntacana Club and Resort Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Swafford closed with a 3-under 69.
Julian Alaphilippe won the road cycling world championships in Imola, Italy, becoming France’s first holder of the rainbow jersey since 1997. Belgian rider Wout van Aert won a sprint for second, 24 seconds behind Alaphilippe, with Marc Hirschi
- of Switzerland third.
Andrey Rublev charged back from 5-3 down in the deciding set of the Hamburg (Germany) Open final to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas
- and head to the French Open with his third title of 2020. The Russian prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
