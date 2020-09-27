Sports briefs: Stars stay alive, force Game 6

Big Ten, Pac-12 teams return to poll

No. 6 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State and No. 14 Oregon returned to The Associated Press poll weeks before they start playing, creating an unusual Top 25.

Clemson remained No. 1 with 55 first-place votes, followed by Alabama at No. 2 with three first-place votes.

The rest of the rankings was rattled by the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American conferences reversing course and deciding to play fall football after initially postponing because of COVID-19 concerns.

None will kick off until late October at the earliest, but the AP decided all FBS teams planning to play in the fall would be eligible for inclusion in the Top 25.

Florida moved up two spots to No. 3, Georgia held on at No. 4 and Notre Dame benefited from the upsets by moving up to No. 5 without playing.

Virginia Tech was bumped out of the rankings after winning on Saturday.