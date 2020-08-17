Sports briefs: Strafaci captures U.S. Amateur title

GOLF
Strafaci captures
U.S. Amateur title
Tyler Strafaci won the U.S. Amateur on Sunday night at foggy Bandon Dunes, overcoming a big early deficit and surviving another tight finish to beat Charles “Ollie” Osborne 1 up in Bandon, Ore.
With father Frank Jr. at his side as a caddie, Strafaci two-putted for birdie — with the short second conceded — on the par-5 36th hole before Osborne’s 8-footer to halve and extend the match went by the right side of the cup.
Strafaci, a rising Georgia Tech senior from Davie, Fla., earned spots next year on the U.S. Walker Cup team and in the British Open after both finalists got spots next year in the Masters and U.S. Open.
Strafaci joined grandfather Frank Strafaci, the 1935 U.S. Amateur Public winner, as a USGA champion. He became the second straight Georgia Tech winner and fourth overall, following Andy Ogletree last year at Pinehurst. Bobby Jones won the Havemeyer Trophy in 1924, 1925, 1927, 1928, 1930, and Matt Kuchar in 1997.
Osborne, from Reno, Nev., will be a junior at SMU.
Five holes down after 12 holes, Strafaci won four of the next five holes to cut the deficit to one going into the afternoon round. He finally caught Osborne with a birdie win on the par-3 20th and took the lead with a birdie on the par-4 25th.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NABC forms players
group for feedback
The National Association of Basketball Coaches is creating a coalition of players to provide feedback on a variety of issues, the latest example of student-athletes gaining a greater voice on and off the court.
NABC executive director Craig Robinson said the coalition will meet quarterly and address the organization’s board of directors and NCAA committees. The coalition also will provide coaches and other NABC members with their own experiences in professional and personal development opportunities.
Members of the initial coalition include North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, a former Trinity Episcopal standout. Other members are Colorado star Evan Battey, Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr., Harvard’s Kale Catchings, Villanova guard Collin Gillespie, Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Michigan State star Joshua Langford, Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr., TCU’s RJ Nembhard, Syracuse’s Bourama Sidibe and High Point’s John-Michael Wright.
Boyd “Tiny” Grant, the coach who led Colorado State and Fresno State to the NCAA tournament, died Monday. It was his 87th birthday. Colorado State said Mr. Grant suffered a stroke over the weekend and didn’t recover. Mr. Grant was a guard for Colorado State under coach Jim Williams before embarking on a coaching career. After stints as an assistant coach for the Rams and at Kentucky, he became a head coach in the junior college ranks. He took over at Fresno State in 1977-78 and led the Bulldogs to three Western Athletic Conference championships, three NCAA tournament appearances and the 1983 NIT championship. Mr. Grant became the coach at Colorado State for the 1987-88 season. In four seasons, Mr. Grant went 81-46 and took the Rams to two NCAA tournaments. He retired in 1991 with a career record of 275-120.
ELSEWHERE
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin underwent surgery to repair a left elbow injury. The team did not provide specifics on the nature of Malkin’s injury or when it occurred. Malkin, 34, led the Penguins with 74 points during the regular season but was ineffective during a four-game loss to Montreal in the qualifying round of the playoffs. Malkin recorded just one assist during the series and had a minus-3 rating
Angela Buxton, a British tennis player who was the doubles partner of Althea Gibson
- when the American became the first Black person to win a major title in 1956, has died. She was 85. Ms. Buxton and Gibson won the doubles titles at the French Open and Wimbledon in 1956, with Buxton also reaching the singles final at the All England Club that year. Gibson won the singles title at the French championships in 1956 and went on to win the singles titles at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 1957 and 1958.
