Sports briefs: Supreme Court allows class-action suit by minor leaguers over pay

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
High court allows players’ class-action suit over pay
The Supreme Court is allowing a class-action lawsuit to proceed from minor league baseball players who allege they are being paid less than minimum wage.
The lawsuit involves minor league players in Arizona, California and Florida. The justices offered no comment Monday in rejecting Major League Baseball’s appeal.
The players first sued major league teams in February 2014, claiming most earn less than $7,500 annually in violation of several laws. A judge had initially allowed only the California players to sue, but the federal appeals court in San Francisco ruled in favor of the players from Arizona and Florida.
Major League Baseball plans to raise minor league salaries in 2021, pushing the minimum yearly salary for a full-season player at Class A from $5,800 to $10,000.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Kansas State, Klieman
agree to extension
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season that includes additional incentives and retention bonuses, despite a pandemic that forced the university to announce plans earlier this year to furlough up to 1,500 faculty and staff.
Klieman will be paid base salaries of $3.1 million next season, $3.5 million in 2022, $4 million in 2023 and $4.3 million each year from 2024 to 2026.
Klieman led the Wildcats to eight wins and a bowl game last season. This season, after a stunning lost to Arkansas State in their pandemic-delayed season opener, the Wildcats have ripped off wins over then-No. 3 Oklahoma and Texas Tech.
Ex-FSU coach Bowden tests positive for COVID-19
Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for the coronavirus and was home Monday monitoring his symptoms.
Bowden’s former publicist Kim Shiff said the 90-year-old Hall of Fame coach had been hospitalized for about two weeks, being treated for an infection after having a procedure to remove a skin cancer from his leg.
Bowden returned home late last week and was informed by his doctor he had tested positive for the virus on Saturday, he told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday. He said he had yet to experience symptoms of COVID-19.
Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the career victories list in major college football with 357, behind only the late Joe Paterno of Penn State.
Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin
- has tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week before the team begins its preseason practices. The school said Sumlin, 56, received back-to-back positive tests and has entered self-isolation. The school said Sumlin has not experienced any symptoms and that the positive test result was not related to any team activities. Arizona begins its six-game schedule on Nov. 7 at Utah. The school still plans to start preseason practice Friday.
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said reserve running back Kavosiey Smoke is out “a couple of weeks” after breaking a rib during Saturday’s overtime home loss to Mississippi. Stoops revealed the sophomore was injured on a horse-collar tackle
- .
NHL
Virtual draft is set for Tuesday
Alexis Lafreniere was supposed to hear his named called in front of family, friends and an adoring crowd inside Montreal’s Bell Centre.
The presumptive top pick in the 2020 NHL draft from Quebec would then climb on stage, shake hands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and pull on the jersey of his new team — presumably the New York Rangers.
The pandemic, however, took care of that. The draft originally was scheduled for June 26-27. Instead, the league this week will instead hold a pared-down draft by video conference. The first round is Tuesday, with the second through seventh rounds on Wednesday.
The Rangers won the second phase of the lottery in August, setting them up to take the flashy winger. Lafreniere is the top-ranked North American skater, according to NHL Central Scouting. He is a two-time Canadian Hockey League player of the year and was the MVP of this year’s world junior hockey championship after leading Canada to a gold medal.
The Philadelphia Flyers signed defenseman Justin Braun to a two-year contract at an annual average of $1.8 million. Braun played in 62 regular-season games and all 16 playoff games in his first season with the Flyers. The Flyers made the move the same day defenseman Matt Niskanen
- told the team he would retire with a year left on his deal. He had 33 points in 68 games for the Flyers last season..
- The Minnesota Wild traded forward
Ryan Donato to the San Jose Sharks for a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. Donato had 15 points in his first 15 games with the Wild after being acquired in a trade with Boston on Feb. 20, 2019, for forward Charlie Coyle, San Jose’s first-round draft pick in 2010. The Wild also re-signed center Nico Sturmto
- a two-year, $1.45 million contract.
- The Toronto Maple Leafs signed center
Jason Spezza
- to a one-year, $700,000 contract. Spezza had nine goals in 58 regular-season games with Toronto last season.
The Pittsburgh Penguins placed the 33-year-old defenseman Jack Johnson
- on waivers so it can buy out the remaining three years of the deal he signed with the club in 2018. Johnson signed a five-year, $16.25 million contract in an effort to bring some thump to the Penguins’ blue line, but he has struggled to keep up with faster forwards.
ELSEWHERE
Ecuador champion Jonathan Caicedo won the third stage of the Giro d’Italia, which finished up Mount Etna, after taking part in an early breakaway, and Portuguese rider João Almeida grabbed the pink jersey. Caicedo required more than four hours to complete the 93-mile route from Enna. Giovanni Visconti
- crossed second, 21 seconds behind.
