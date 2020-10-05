Sports briefs: Supreme Court allows class-action suit by minor leaguers over pay

The pandemic, however, took care of that. The draft originally was scheduled for June 26-27. Instead, the league this week will instead hold a pared-down draft by video conference. The first round is Tuesday, with the second through seventh rounds on Wednesday.

The Rangers won the second phase of the lottery in August, setting them up to take the flashy winger. Lafreniere is the top-ranked North American skater, according to NHL Central Scouting. He is a two-time Canadian Hockey League player of the year and was the MVP of this year’s world junior hockey championship after leading Canada to a gold medal.

The Philadelphia Flyers signed defenseman Justin Braun to a two-year contract at an annual average of $1.8 million. Braun played in 62 regular-season games and all 16 playoff games in his first season with the Flyers. The Flyers made the move the same day defenseman Matt Niskanen

told the team he would retire with a year left on his deal. He had 33 points in 68 games for the Flyers last season..

The Minnesota Wild traded forward