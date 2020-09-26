Sports briefs: Tampa Bay on verge of Stanley Cup

Bottas earned his first win at the 2017 race in Russia after starting third and overtaking the two Ferraris ahead of him at the start.

Hamilton is the runaway championship leader with a 55-point advantage over second-place Bottas and 80 over Verstappen. If he can earn four more pole positions in the last seven races, he would be the first driver to 100 in F1 history.

Hill claims Truck Series victory in Las Vegas

Austin Hill, the regular-season Truck Series champion, rebounded from a poor opening race of the playoffs with a victory Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hill had dropped from first in the standings — where he’d been ranked since the second race of the season — to eighth in points after he finished 25th last week in the playoff opener at Bristol. It was just the third time this season Hill finished lower than 12th and dropped him to the edge of playoff elimination.

He held just an 8-point lead over ninth-place before Las Vegas and two drivers will be cut from the 10-driver field next week.

Hill is the only driver locked into the second round of the playoffs.

