Sports briefs: Tampa Bay on verge of Stanley Cup

NHL
Tampa Bay on verge of Stanley Cup
Kevin Shattenkirk will never forget having his contract bought out in the summer of 2019 and joining the Tampa Bay Lightning because he felt their core players had a similar chip on their shoulders after a shocking first-round exit.
More than a year later, he created a moment to remember to put the Lightning on the verge of making good on years of unfulfilled potential.
Shattenkirk scored a power-play goal in overtime after a questionable penalty, and the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 Friday night to take a 3-1 lead in the final and move a victory away from lifting the Stanley Cup in Edmonton, Alberta. Game 5 was set for Saturday night with Tampa Bay eyeing its second championship in franchise history after winning it in 2004.
Shattenkirk came over after the New York Rangers let him go, but players such as Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, Ondrej Palat, Tyler Johnson and Andrei Vasilevskiy and coach Jon Cooper have been around a while and are focused on finishing this.
Brayden Point, the Lightning’s top center, scored consecutive goals at the end of the first period and start of the second. The Lightning got the winning power play when Dallas captain Jamie Benn was called for tripping Tyler Johnson.
Penalties remain Dallas’ undoing. The least disciplined team in the playoffs took five more in Game 4 and allowed three power-play goals.
The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Sam Gagner to a one-year contract extension Saturday. The Red Wings acquired Gagner on Feb. 24 in a trade with Edmonton. He played six games for Detroit. Detroit also said it has signed forward Turner Elson
- to a one-year extension. Elson, 38, has spent the last three seasons with Grand Rapids of the AHL.
NBA
Celtics stave off elimination
Their season saved for at least two more days, Boston coach Brad Stevens offered the most succinct assessment of his Celtics.
“We’re prideful,” Stevens said.
Celtic pride was on display Friday night — when Jayson Tatum and his teammates made it clear that they’re not ready to see the world that exists outside the NBA bubble yet.
Tatum had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 28 points and the Celtics shook off a slow first half to top the Miami Heat 121-108 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals and stave off elimination in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
The Heat lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 on Sunday.
Daniel Theis had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Celtics, who trailed by 12 early but outscored Miami 41-25 in the third quarter and never looked back. Kemba Walker scored 15 points, Marcus Smart had a 12-point, eight-rebound, eight-assist night and Gordon Hayward scored 10 for the Celtics.
Goran Dragic scored 23 points before fouling out with 4:27 left for Miami.
AUTO RACING
Hamilton takes pole position in Russia
Lewis Hamilton took a step closer to equaling the Formula 1 win record by clinching pole position at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, after narrowly avoiding early elimination when Sebastian Vettel crashed.
Hamilton charged to a track-record time of 1 minute, 31.304 seconds, beating the Red Bull of Max Verstappen by .563 for his fifth straight pole position. Hamilton can achieve his 91st career win in the race on Sunday, matching the record held by Michael Schumacher.
Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, was beaten into third by Verstappen’s fast run at the end of the session and was .652 off Hamilton’s time.
Bottas earned his first win at the 2017 race in Russia after starting third and overtaking the two Ferraris ahead of him at the start.
Hamilton is the runaway championship leader with a 55-point advantage over second-place Bottas and 80 over Verstappen. If he can earn four more pole positions in the last seven races, he would be the first driver to 100 in F1 history.
Hill claims Truck Series victory in Las Vegas
Austin Hill, the regular-season Truck Series champion, rebounded from a poor opening race of the playoffs with a victory Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Hill had dropped from first in the standings — where he’d been ranked since the second race of the season — to eighth in points after he finished 25th last week in the playoff opener at Bristol. It was just the third time this season Hill finished lower than 12th and dropped him to the edge of playoff elimination.
He held just an 8-point lead over ninth-place before Las Vegas and two drivers will be cut from the 10-driver field next week.
Hill is the only driver locked into the second round of the playoffs.
ELSEWHERE
Adam Long took over the lead with a stretch of three straight birdies on the back nine and finished with key par saves for an 8-under 64 and a two-shot lead in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Hudson Swafford
- had to settle for nothing but pars on the back nine for a 69 and was two shots behind.
Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his impressive tune-up for the French Open by beating clay-court specialist Christian Garin in the Hamburg (Germany) Open semifinals to set up a final against Andrey Rublev. The sixth-ranked Greek hit 12 aces on his way to winning 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. That ended the Chilean’s 5-0 unbeaten record in tour semifinals. Rublev beat Casper Ruud
- 6-4, 6-2 in the first semifinal.
Josh Taylor retained his WBA and IBF super lightweight belts after knocking out unbeaten challenger Apinun Khongsong
- in the first round in London. Taylor (17-0, 13 KO) caught the Thai (16-1, 13 KO) with a left-hand body shot to secure victory after 2 minutes, 41 seconds at York Hall.
- Colorado’s MLS game against Sporting Kansas City was postponed after a Rapids player and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. A player for FC Cincinnati also tested positive and is in isolation, the team said.
