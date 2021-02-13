Sports briefs: Tech's visit to UNC called off

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Virginia Tech’s visit to UNC called off
For the first time this season, there has been a positive COVID-19 test in the Virginia Tech men’s program.
The ACC and Virginia Tech said Saturday that the Hokies’ game Tuesday at North Carolina has been postponed because of a positive test and quarantining and contact tracing within the Tech program.
The 18th-ranked Hokies (14-4, 8-3) have not played since beating Miami last weekend, but that was because of opponents’ COVID-19 issues.
Tech’s next scheduled game is Feb. 20 at No. 17 Florida State.
This is the sixth time this season a Tech men’s game has been postponed or canceled.
Selection panel issues initial rankings
Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are the top seeds in the initial rankings for the committee that will ultimately select the field of 68 for the NCAA tournament.
The Bulldogs were the top overall seed, followed by the Bears in rankings released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. It’s a snapshot of the top 16 seeds with a month to go before Selection Sunday. Gonzaga and Baylor have been 1-2 in The Associated Press men’s poll all season and remain unbeaten.
The third-ranked Wolverines were the third No. 1 seed, followed by the fourth-ranked Buckeyes. Another Big Ten team, sixth-ranked Illinois, was the top No. 2 seed and fifth overall.
- The Maine men’s team opted out of the remainder of the season. The team had not been cleared for practice or competition since Jan. 17. The Black Bears played nine games this season, going 2-7, 2-6 in America East.
BASEBALL
Hill, McHugh make deals with Rays
Pitchers Rich Hill and Collin McHugh agreed to one-year contracts with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Hill, a 40-year-old left-hander who has pitched for nine other teams over portions of 16 major league seasons, agreed to a deal worth $2.5 million. He is 67-44 with a 3.79 career ERA in stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins.
McHugh, 33, has been a starter and reliever during parts of eight seasons with the New York Mets, Colorado Rockies and Houston Astros, going 58-43 with a 3.95 ERA.
Mets’ Lugo to miss start of season
The New York Mets’ pitching staff took a hit before the start of spring training when the team said Saturday that Seth Lugo needs elbow surgery and will miss the start of the season.
An MRI revealed a bone spur in the right-hander’s pitching shoulder. The Mets’ medical director, Dr. David Altchek, will operate Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery.
Lugo will not throw for six weeks, then will be assessed and transition to a throwing program. That timeline means the earliest he would start to throw would be about opening day on April 1.
- The Mets also said
Tim Tebow
- has been invited to big league spring training, taking one of 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and played 77 games at Triple-A in 2019 before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor league season.
- The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year deal with veteran infielder
Asdrúbal Cabrera
- . The 35-year-old is a two-time All-Star who was with the Washington Nationals in 2020, batting .242 with eight homers and 31 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season.
- Outfielder
Jay Bruce
- agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Yankees and will try to win a job at big league spring training. Bruce hit .198 with six homers and 14 RBIs for Philadelphia in 96 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season.
Matt Harvey
- will try to revive his career with the Baltimore Orioles. The 31-year-old right-hander agreed to a minor league contract with the Orioles. He would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster, and would have the chance to earn performance bonuses. Harvey was 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in four starts and three relief appearances for the Kansas City Royals.
NBA
Knicks’ Robinson to miss at least a month
The anchor of the New York Knicks’ top-rated defense will be out at least a month.
Mitchell Robinson underwent surgery on his broken right hand and the reported recovery timetable is four to six weeks. The 22-year-old suffered the injury in Friday’s victory in Washington and was evaluated back in New York.
Julius Randle
- had 24 points and a season-high 18 rebounds, and the Knicks cruised to a 109-91 victory over the cold-shooting Washington Wizards on Friday night.
NHL
Coyotes’ Larsson suspended for two games
Arizona Coyotes forward Johan Larsson was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for illegally checking St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford in the head.
Larsson received a minor penalty for hitting Sanford during St. Louis’ 4-1 victory on Friday night.
- The Ottawa Senators acquired forward
Ryan Dzingel
- from the Carolina Hurricanes for forwards
Alex Galchenyuk
- and
Cedric Paquette
- . Dzingel, drafted by the Senators in the seventh round in 2011, had two goals and two assists in 11 games with the Hurricanes this season. Galchenyuk, 27, scored one goal in eight games for the Senators, while Paquette, also 27, had one goal in nine games.
ELSEWHERE
- Former AC Milan star
Pato