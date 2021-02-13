Sports briefs: Tech's visit to UNC called off

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Virginia Tech’s visit to UNC called off

For the first time this season, there has been a positive COVID-19 test in the Virginia Tech men’s program.

The ACC and Virginia Tech said Saturday that the Hokies’ game Tuesday at North Carolina has been postponed because of a positive test and quarantining and contact tracing within the Tech program.

The 18th-ranked Hokies (14-4, 8-3) have not played since beating Miami last weekend, but that was because of opponents’ COVID-19 issues.

Tech’s next scheduled game is Feb. 20 at No. 17 Florida State.

This is the sixth time this season a Tech men’s game has been postponed or canceled.

Selection panel issues initial rankings

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are the top seeds in the initial rankings for the committee that will ultimately select the field of 68 for the NCAA tournament.