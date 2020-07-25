PRO BASKETBALL
Thibodeau returning to Knicks as head coach
Tom Thibodeau is coming back to the New York Knicks, who are still seeking the success they enjoyed when he was an assistant two decades ago.
The Knicks are finishing a deal to make Thibodeau their coach, a source with knowledge of the details said Saturday.
No contract has been signed, but a deal is expected to be announced next week. ESPN first reported that the Knicks and Thibodeau were completing a five-year contract.
When they do, the 2011 NBA coach of the year in Chicago will become the 13th person to coach the Knicks since Jeff Van Gundy resigned early in the 2001-02 season.
Thibodeau was an assistant under Van Gundy, who led the Knicks to the 1999 NBA Finals and into the postseason in every season he was there. New York has reached the playoffs just three times since Van Gundy’s departure.
The Knicks went 21-45 this season, missing the playoffs for a seventh straight year. Mike Miller finished the season as interim coach after David Fizdale was fired 22 games into the season.
Williamson will be out of quarantine for restart
Zion Williamson will be out of quarantine by the time New Orleans plays in the first official game of the NBA restart at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Whether the Pelicans will play him that night or not remains anyone’s guess.
The NBA said Saturday that Williamson will have to serve a four-day quarantine for leaving the league’s Disney bubble on July 16 to tend to an urgent family matter. He returned to Disney on Friday night and immediately went into quarantine.
That means he will likely be released from quarantine sometime Tuesday, two days before the Pelicans play the first “seeding game” against the Utah Jazz.
The No. 1 overall pick in last year’s NBA draft is averaging 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games this season for the Pelicans, who are one of six teams in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Stern added to women’s shrine
Late NBA commissioner David Stern has been added to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction class.
Commissioner of the NBA from 1984 to 2014, Stern was instrumental in the founding of the WNBA and a longtime supporter of the women’s game. He died Jan. 1 at age 77 a few weeks after a brain hemorrhage.
The enshrinement of the Class of 2020 has been postponed because of COVID-19 pandemic until next year. The ceremony will be held on June 12, 2021.
Joining Stern in the class that was selected by the hall’s board of directors are Tamika Catchings, Swin Cash and Lauren Jackson. The other members of the class are veteran player Debbie Brock and contributors Carol Callan, Sue Donohoe and Carol Stiff.
Mystics beat Fever in season opener
Myisha Hines-Allen scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the defending champion Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 101-76 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams in Bradenton, Fla.
The 2020 WNBA season, delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, will be played in a bubble at the IMG Academy.
Hines-Allen, who came into the game with seven career 3-pointers made, hit 3 of 4 from behind the arc.
The Mystics are missing reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne, who is rehabbing a back injury, and newly acquired center Tina Charles, who was medically excused for the season. Washington is also without Natasha Cloud, who is focusing on social justice causes, and LaToya Sanders.
The Mystics didn’t miss a beat against their former assistant coach Marianne Stanley, a former Old Dominion coach who took over the Fever this year.
NFL
Jets trade safety Adams to Seahawks
The New York Jets traded disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks, splitting with a gifted player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute.
The Jets received a massive haul in the stunning deal Saturday, sending a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald.
The deal ended a contentious several months for Adams, 24, and the Jets. The situation appeared headed for a divorce when the two-time Pro Bowl selection criticized ownership early in the week and then took shots at coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas (Lee-Davis, Richmond) in an interview with the Daily News published Friday.
The 24-year-old was drafted by the Jets with the No. 6 overall pick out of LSU in 2017. He was chosen for the last two Pro Bowls and made the All-Pro squad last year.
NHL
Crawford back on ice for Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford practiced Saturday after he missed the start of training camp following a positive COVID-19 test. Crawford, 35, said he was in quarantine at his place in Chicago.
The return of Crawford is a big development for Chicago as it prepares for its qualifying series against Edmonton and its high-scoring duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
Carolina Hurricanes All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton missed a second straight practice Saturday, and his status remains unclear as the team prepares for the return to play in the coming week. The team said on its website Wednesday that Hamilton left that day’s practice early in “some visible discomfort” and he didn’t practice Thursday. At the time, coach Rod Brind’Amour
- offered no specifics.
ELSEWHERE
Enable captured an unprecedented third win in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes in Ascot, England, after one of British horse racing’s top events started with the smallest field in its history. Only three horses were in the running for the race at Ascot and Aidan O’Brien‘s pair, Japan and Sovereign, couldn’t compete with their superstar rival ridden by Frankie Dettori
- .
