Sports briefs: Thiem handles Nadal in ATP Finals

Busch’s new crew chief will be Ben Beshore, who most recently worked as the crew chief for JGR’s Xfinity program in 2020 with driver Harrison Burton.

The crew chief lineup for the other JGR Cup cars driven by Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. will remain unchanged. Chris Gabehart and James Small will continue to serve as the crew chiefs for the No. 11 and No. 19 teams, respectively.

Stevens and Busch have worked together for the last six seasons, winning 28 Cup races and two series championships in 2015 and 2019. Busch won only one race during the 2020 season (Texas) after he was eliminated from the playoffs in the round of 12.

BASEBALL

Longtime reliever Lindy McDaniel dies at 84

Lindy McDaniel, an All-Star reliever who appeared in nearly 1,000 major league games over 21 seasons, has died. He was 84.

Bill Chambers, longtime friend and fellow elder at the Lavon Church of Christ in Lavon, Texas, said Mr. McDaniel died of COVID-19 on Saturday night at an acute care facility in Carrollton, a Dallas suburb.