Sports briefs: Thiem handles Nadal in ATP Finals

TENNIS
Thiem handles Nadal in ATP Finals
Dominic Thiem mastered the tiebreakers again to get the better of Rafael Nadal, and defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas also won Tuesday on the third day of the ATP Finals in London.
Thiem beat the 20-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets and secured his spot in the semifinals when Tsitsipas outlasted tournament newcomer Andrey Rublev in the evening match at an empty O2 Arena.
Thiem clinched a 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) win on his fifth match point in his first meeting with Nadal since the Australian Open quarterfinals in January, when the Austrian player prevailed after winning three tiebreakers in a tight four-set match.
The U.S. Open champion opened group play in the season-ending event with a three-set victory over Tsitsipas on Sunday and qualified for the semifinals when Tsitsipas won 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (6), handing Rublev his second defeat.
AUTO RACING
Beshore set as Kyle Busch’s new crew chief
Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch will have a new crew chief next season, Joe Gibbs Racing said Busch’s crew chief Adam Stevens will move to the No. 20 Toyota team to work with Cup driver Christopher Bell in 2021.
Busch’s new crew chief will be Ben Beshore, who most recently worked as the crew chief for JGR’s Xfinity program in 2020 with driver Harrison Burton.
The crew chief lineup for the other JGR Cup cars driven by Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. will remain unchanged. Chris Gabehart and James Small will continue to serve as the crew chiefs for the No. 11 and No. 19 teams, respectively.
Stevens and Busch have worked together for the last six seasons, winning 28 Cup races and two series championships in 2015 and 2019. Busch won only one race during the 2020 season (Texas) after he was eliminated from the playoffs in the round of 12.
BASEBALL
Longtime reliever Lindy McDaniel dies at 84
Lindy McDaniel, an All-Star reliever who appeared in nearly 1,000 major league games over 21 seasons, has died. He was 84.
Bill Chambers, longtime friend and fellow elder at the Lavon Church of Christ in Lavon, Texas, said Mr. McDaniel died of COVID-19 on Saturday night at an acute care facility in Carrollton, a Dallas suburb.
Steady as a long man and closer, Mr. McDaniel pitched in 987 big league games, trailing only Hall of Famer Hoyt Wilhelm when he retired in 1975.
Mr. McDaniel debuted with the St. Louis Cardinals as a 19-year-old in 1955 and won 15 games as a starter two years later before transitioning to the bullpen for the bulk of his career. He led the majors with 27 saves in 1960, earning an All-Star selection and tying for third in Cy Young Award balloting with Cardinals teammate Ernie Broglio behind winner Vern Law and runner-up Warren Spahn.
SOCCER
Philadelphia’s Curtin named top coach in MLS
Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin has been named Major League Soccer’s coach of the year.
Curtin, 41, led the team to its first Supporters’ Shield as the Union finished the coronavirus-shortened season with a league-best 14-4-5 record.
Philadelphia averaged 2.04 points per game to finish atop the league and allowed a league-low 20 goals.
- The Seattle Sounders have added Baseball Hall of Famer
Ken Griffey Jr.
- to the club’s ownership group. Griffey’s ownership stake was finalized earlier in the year, but the announcement had been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team said.
Alex Morgan,
- who is currently playing for Tottenham after giving birth to her daughter in May, is among the 23 players included on the U.S. roster in advance of the final match of the season against the Netherlands on Nov. 27.
Megan Rapinoe
- and
Carli Lloyd
- , two veterans who were on the 2019 World Cup-winning team, were left off the roster. The United States beat the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, France, last year for the Americans’ fourth World Cup title and second in a row.
NCAA
Report notes athletes’ graduation success
College athletes continue to graduate at record rates and outperform nonathletes, according to the NCAA’s new Graduation Success Rate report.
The data show 90% of Division I athletes who enrolled in 2013 earned a degree within six years — an increase of 1 percentage point over last year’s previous high and 10 percentage points above the goal established by the late NCAA President Myles Brand in 2006.
The federal report shows 69% of all students earn degrees within six years, though that does not count students who enroll at one school and graduate from another.
ELSEWHERE
- The Florida Panthers hired
Brett Peterson
- as an assistant general manager. The team said Peters is believed to be the first Black assistant GM in the National Hockey League. Peterson, 39, has a background as a player agent just like GM
Bill Zito
- and fellow assistant
Paul Krepelka.
Caster Semenya
- ’s lawyer said they will take her case to the European Court of Human Rights in what’s likely to be a last-ditch legal challenge against regulations that require the South African and some other female athletes to artificially lower their natural testosterone levels to compete.
Greg Nott
- , who has represented Semenya for more than a decade, gave no time frame for their challenge at the Strasbourg, France-based court, but it’s unlikely there would be a resolution before the Tokyo Olympics next summer.
— From wire reports