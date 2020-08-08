HORSE RACING
Tiz the Law wins Travers Stakes
Belmont winner Tiz the Law won the $1 million Travers Stakes by 5½ lengths at Saratoga in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on Saturday and heads to Kentucky for next month’s Derby as the probable favorite.
Ridden by Manny Franco, Tiz the Law ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.65 and paid $3, $2.40 and $2.10.
The 3-year-old colt remains undefeated this year with four straight graded stakes victories for 82-year-old trainer Barclay Tagg.
The Travers victory gave Tiz the Law 100 points in qualifying for the Kentucky Derby and he continues atop the leader board with 372.
Caracaro returned $6.40 and $4. Max Player paid $3.70 to show.
Ramona Hill claims Hambletonian
Ramona Hill matched the stakes record and became the second filly in three years to capture the $1 million Hambletonian at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J., posting a one-length victory in trotting’s biggest race of the year.
Driven by Andrew McCarthy, the 3-year-old daughter of Muscle Hill covered the mile in 1:50.1 in equaling the record set by her father in 2009. The Tony Alagna-trained trotter paid $2.80, $2.10 and $2.10 as the favorite in the field of 10 3-year-olds.
Earlier on the card, driver Yannick Gingras won the $600,000 Hambletonian Oaks for the sixth time in seven years, guiding favored Sorella to a 1 3/4-length decision in the race for 3-year-old fillies.
NFL
Dunbar taken off exempt list
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar was removed from the commissioner’s exempt list on Saturday.
Dunbar’s removal comes a day after the Broward state (Florida) attorney’s office said it declined to file criminal charges against Dunbar for his involvement in a May 13 incident in Miramar, Fla., because of insufficient evidence.
The veteran cornerback is now cleared to rejoin Seattle as soon as Sunday.
Charges were initially filed against Dunbar, along with New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker, on accusations of stealing money and watches from four men at a house party. While charges were not filed against Dunbar on Friday, Baker was charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm. Baker remains on the exempt list.
Dunbar is entering his first season with the Seahawks after he spent the previous five seasons with the Washington Football Team.
49ers sign Jordan to one-year deal
The San Francisco 49ers signed defensive lineman Dion Jordan to a one-year contract.
Jordan was the No. 3 overall pick by Miami in 2013 but has never lived up to his billing because of injuries and substance-abuse problems.
Offensive lineman Spencer Long also has signed with San Francisco. A six-year pro, Long played for Buffalo in 2019, coming off the bench in 14 games.
Browns activate WR Landry from PUP list
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list, clearing the way for him to practice in training camp following offseason hip surgery.
Landry has not missed a game in six NFL seasons. That streak has been in doubt after he underwent an extensive procedure to correct a hip issue that slowed him last season but didn’t keep him off the field.
The Browns also activated safety Karl Joseph (foot) and tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot) from the PUP list.
In addition, the team claimed cornerback M.J. Stewart off waivers. He played in 10 games last season for Tampa Bay.
LPGA
Ko takes four-shot lead
With two late birdies, Lydia Ko posted a 3-under 68 and doubled her lead in the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio, four shots ahead as the former No. 1 player goes for her first LPGA victory in two years.
Ko has gone 44 tournaments worldwide since her last victory.
Danielle Kang, who won last week at nearby Inverness Club, had a 70 and was four shots behind. Kang got within two shots of the lead with a birdie on the par-3 14th, but she bogeyed the next and picked up one birdie on the final two holes, both of them par 5s.
Ko, meanwhile, birdied the 16th and 17th and finished four ahead. Ko was at 16-under 197.
Ruffels reaches U.S. Women’s Amateur final
Gabriela Ruffels keeps falling behind and keeps winning matches in the U.S. Women’s Amateur in Rockville, Md., leaving her one match away from becoming the first back-to-back winner in nearly a decade.
Ruffels never led in her quarterfinal match Saturday until she made a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Woodmont Country Club to beat Emilia Maigliaccio. Then, the 20-year-old from Australia fell 2 down through five holes in the semifinals against Valery Plata. Ruffels rebounded quickly, sankd a 40-foot birdie putt on the 13th to go 2 up and won, 2 and 1.
Next is a 36-hole championship against 17-year-old Rose Zhang of California, who won both her matches on the 17th hole.
Ruffels now has won 11 consecutive matches, the longest streak to start a U.S. Women’s Amateur career since Dorothy Campbell won 13 straight in 1909 to 1911. She will try to become the fifth player to successfully defend her title, and the first since Danielle Kang in 2011.
Zhang recorded a 2-and-1 victory over Kaleigh Telfer of South Africa in the morning, and then dispatched of Alyaa Abdulghany of Malaysia by the same score in the afternoon.
TENNIS
Kontaveit, Ferro to meet for Palmermo title
Fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit will play 53rd-ranked Fiona Ferro on Sunday for the first tour-level tennis title in five months at the Palermo (Sicily) Ladies Open. Kontaveit beat top-seeded Petra Martić 6-2, 6-4, and Ferro rallied past Camila Giorgi 2-6, 6-2, 7-5, in the semifinals Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.