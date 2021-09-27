Sports briefs: Tribe's Wilson given national salute

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tribe’s Wilson given national salute
William & Mary quarterback Darius Wilson was named national FCS freshman of the week by Stats Perform. Wilson accounted for 293 yards of total offense and three touchdowns as W&M won 34-31 at Elon on Saturday. He completed 14 of 20 for 198 yards and his first two college touchdown passes, and rushed for a team-high 95 yards and a TD on 13 carries.
The Tribe (3-1, 1-0 CAA) have a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2015 and are off to their best start since 2014.
Status of Irish QB for Bearcats test unclear
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said quarterback Jack Coan’s availability for the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish’s showdown with No. 7 Cincinnati this weekend won’t be known until Tuesday.
Coan suffered a severe sprain to his left ankle in the third quarter of Saturday’s 41-13 victory over Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Drew Pyne because true freshman Tyler Buchner was unavailable because of hamstring issues.
If Coan can’t go, Pyne would be the starter and Buchner would be the backup against the Bearcats (3-0), Kelly said.
Washington State WR stable after shooting
A Washington State wide receiver was in stable condition in a hospital Monday after being shot during the weekend, coach Nick Rolovich said, although he did not have other details about the player’s status.
Rolovich said he was awakened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday with news that 22-year-old Brandon Gray, a junior from Detroit, had been wounded near the campus in Pullman, Wash., while most of the team was on the road preparing to play at Utah later in the day. Gray has played sparingly and did not travel to Utah with the team.
Police in Pullman were responding to a noise complaint early Saturday when they heard gunshots one street over and just blocks from the Washington State campus, according to court documents.
Officers found 23-year-old Liban Barre of Kent, Wash., on the ground with gunshot wounds. Standing over him was George M. Harris III, who told officers a pistol lying on the ground next to Barre was his, according to police reports.
As officers rendered aid to Barre, bystanders told them another person had been shot and was down the street, according to court documents. Officers then located Gray, documents said.
Both men were taken to Pullman Regional Hospital, where Barre died. Gray was later flown to Providence Sacred Heart in Spokane, Wash.
Clemson loses DT Bresee with torn ACL
Clemson has starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee for the rest of the season after the sophomore tore an ACL in the overtime loss at N.C. State on Saturday.
Bresee was one of the nation’s top recruits when he signed at Clemson and was the ACC defensive rookie of the year.
Coach Dabo Swinney said tailback Will Shipley will miss three to four weeks with a leg injury.
Georgia Southern fired coach Chad Lunsford after the Eagles got off to 1-3 start with no victories against major opponents. Lunsford was 28-21 since taking over at Georgia Southern during the 2017 season. He took the Eagles to three bowl games. Cornerbacks coach Kevin Whitley
- will serve as the interim head coach.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Report alleges abuse by ex-Florida coach
Former Florida women’s coach Cam Newbauer verbally abused players, assistants and staff members, creating a toxic environment that athletic department officials seemingly failed to fix for years, according to a report by The Independent Florida Alligator.
The Alligator, a student-run paper not affiliated with the university, spoke to several former players and some of their parents before detailing the alleged abuse Monday.
Newbauer “resigned” in mid-July for “personal reasons,” a move that came six weeks after he signed a three-year contract extension. His departure came two days after leading scorer Lavender Briggs entered the transfer portal.
Briggs returned to Florida after athletics director Scott Stricklin named Kelly Rae Finley interim head coach for the 2021-22 season.
TENNIS
Clijsters falls in return to WTA Tour
Kim Clijsters lost Monday in her latest return to the WTA Tour, dropping a three-setter against Hsieh Su-wei in the first round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.
It was Clijsters’ first match since a first-round loss at the 2020 U.S. Open a little more than a year ago. That was part of a 0-3 record last season after the former No. 1-ranked player made a comeback that was interrupted by knee surgery in October and when she got COVID-19 this January.
Clijsters, 38, received a wild card for the Chicago tournament. But she was eliminated by Hsieh, an Australian Open quarterfinalist, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.
Russian players Varvara Gracheva and Anastasia Gasanova progressed from the opening round of the inaugural women’s Astana Open in Nur-Sulta, Kazakhstan. The seventh-seeded Gracheva overcame Kristyna Pliskova 6-3, 7-6 (5) and Gasanova eased past Yuliya Hatouka
- 6-1, 6-1 at the hard-court tournament.
RUNNING
Cyclist leads Kenyan leaders off course
An Illinois man unexpectedly won the Quad Cities Marathon over the weekend when the two Kenyan runners who had far outpaced him were disqualified after being diverted off the course by a race volunteer bicyclist in Moline, Ill.
Tyler Pence crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 15 minutes, 6 seconds to become the first U.S. runner since 2001 to win the race through the Quad Cities along the Mississippi River in Illinois and Iowa. Pence, the track and cross country coach at Illinois-Springfield, logged his fastest time and won $3,000.
Pence’s win came after Elijah Mwangangi Saolo and Luke Kibet diverted from the course a little more than halfway to the finish line when the bicycle rider leading them mistakenly went straight when he should have turned, the Quad-City Times reported.
— From staff and wire reports