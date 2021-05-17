Sports briefs: Trojans oust Cavaliers in the NCAA men's tennis tournament

TENNIS

Southern California topples UVA

The 12th-seeded Southern California men’s team ousted No. 5 Virginia 4-2 in the round of 16 of the NCAA tournament on Monday in Orlando, Fla.

The Trojans took the doubles point and a 2-0 lead in singles.

Virginia (23-3) rallied to tie it, but USC (23-6) pulled out a win with freshman Lodewijk Weststrate to set up sophomore Stefan Dostanic for the clinching victory.

Williams gets first win in more than 3 months

Serena Williams earned her first victory in more than three months by beating 17-year-old qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy.

Williams, who accepted a wild card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian Open last week, dominated after dropping her serve in the opening game.