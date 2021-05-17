Sports briefs: Trojans oust Cavaliers in the NCAA men's tennis tournament

TENNIS
Southern California topples UVA
The 12th-seeded Southern California men’s team ousted No. 5 Virginia 4-2 in the round of 16 of the NCAA tournament on Monday in Orlando, Fla.
The Trojans took the doubles point and a 2-0 lead in singles.
Virginia (23-3) rallied to tie it, but USC (23-6) pulled out a win with freshman Lodewijk Weststrate to set up sophomore Stefan Dostanic for the clinching victory.
Williams gets first win in more than 3 months
Serena Williams earned her first victory in more than three months by beating 17-year-old qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy.
Williams, who accepted a wild card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian Open last week, dominated after dropping her serve in the opening game.
Williams hadn’t won since beating Simona Halep in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February. She was eliminated from the year’s first Grand Slam tournament by Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.
After some time off, Williams then lost in straight sets in Rome to Nadia Podoroska, a French Open semifinalist last year.
Pablo Andujar
- set up a second-round meeting with
Roger Federer
- at the Geneva Open by beating
Jordan Thompson
- 6-0, 6-4. Federer is set to face the 75th-ranked Andujar on Tuesday evening in Geneva. It will be Federer’s first match on clay in almost two years, since a semifinal loss to
Rafael Nadal
- at the 2019 French Open.
NFL
Packers sign former UVA QB Benkert
The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert, a former Virginia quarterback, in their latest attempt to add depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the team remains unclear.
Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft and former Jacksonville Jaguars starter — during the past week.
Rodgers, who reportedly wants out of Green Bay, and 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love had been the only quarterbacks on the Packers’ roster.
Benkert signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. He spent the 2018 and 2020 seasons on Atlanta’s practice squad and was on injured reserve in 2019. Benkert, 25, has never appeared in an NFL regular-season game.
- Jaguars running back
Ryquell Armstead
- never returned to the field last year after he experienced respiratory issues last summer after testing positive for the COVID-19. On Monday, the Jaguars said they waived Armstead, a fifth-round pick out of Temple who didn’t play a game last season after he was hospitalized twice.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hunt leaving Colgate for ‘personal issues’
Colgate coach Dan Hunt is leaving to “address personal issues” following an unspecified “violation of university policy not involving students.”
The school said the decision was reviewed by the athletic department and had the support of the administration and board of trustees.
Hunt had been with the program since 1995 and had been head coach since succeeding Dick Biddle in 2014. Associate head coach Stan Dakosty, a Colgate graduate and on the football staff since 2007, will serve as interim head coach for the 2021 season.
Hunt’s teams went 40-33 overall, 27-11 in the Patriot League.
- The Indiana Hoosiers are beefing up their roster with more veteran help. Defensive lineman
Jaren Handy
- has joined the program after playing 14 games with Auburn during the past two seasons, Indiana coach
Tom Allen
- said. On Sunday, former Southern California running back
Stephen Carr
- tweeted that he would be joining the Hoosiers next season.
CYCLING
National champ Inglis killed by driver
Gwen Inglis, one of Colorado’s foremost cyclists and a national racing champion, was struck and killed on a training ride by a driver suspected of being intoxicated.
Inglis was hit Sunday morning near Denver while riding by a car that drifted into the bike lane, the Denver Post reported. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.
The Lakewood Police Department said officers arrested the driver on suspicion of vehicular homicide involving driving under the influence of drugs. The 29-year-old driver was booked into jail on multiple drug-related charges.
Inglis was the road race national champion for women in the 45-49 age group. Her husband, Mike Inglis, is also a renowned cyclist.
Peter Sagan
- won the 10th stage of the Giro d’Italia in a sprint in Foligno, while one second was shaved off
Egan Bernal
- ’s overall lead.
Remco Evenepoel
- earned one second more than Bernal in an intermediate sprint and is now 14 seconds behind the Ineos Grenadiers rider. Sagan surged ahead of
Fernando Gaviria
- in sight of the finish line after the undulating 86-mile route from L’Aquila to Foligno. Gaviria crossed second and
Davide Cimolai
- was third, all with the same time of 3 hours, 10 minutes.
ELSEWHERE
- Vancouver Canucks forward
Jake Virtanen
- has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel four years ago. The suit, filed last week in Kelowna, British Columbia, alleges Virtanen took the woman to a hotel in West Vancouver in September 2017 and assaulted her as she repeatedly said no and pleaded with him to stop. Virtanen’s agent did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
- The New York Road Runners said the 50th New York City Marathon will be staged on Nov. 7. NYRR says a modified field size of 33,000 runners was determined after consulting with state and city officials. The race was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
— From staff and wire reports