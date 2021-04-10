Sports briefs: U.S. women's winning streak ends in tie with Sweden

SOCCER

U.S. women’s winning streak ends with tie

The United States’ 16-match winning streak was snapped in a 1-1 draw with Sweden on Saturday in Stockholm in Carli Lloyd‘s 300th national team appearance.

Lina Hurtig put Sweden ahead off a set piece in the 38th minute before Megan Rapinoe‘s penalty kick pulled the United States even in the 87th.

The draw extended the U.S. team’s unbeaten streak to 38 games. Rapinoe’s goal was her sixth this year to lead the team.

The Americans have not lost a match since January 2019, when they fell to France. Their 16-game winning streak was the third longest in team history.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Purdue standout transferring to Tech

Purdue standout Kayana Traylor, who made the all-Big Ten second team this year, said she will be transferring to Virginia Tech.