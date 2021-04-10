Sports briefs: U.S. women's winning streak ends in tie with Sweden

SOCCER
U.S. women’s winning streak ends with tie
The United States’ 16-match winning streak was snapped in a 1-1 draw with Sweden on Saturday in Stockholm in Carli Lloyd‘s 300th national team appearance.
Lina Hurtig put Sweden ahead off a set piece in the 38th minute before Megan Rapinoe‘s penalty kick pulled the United States even in the 87th.
The draw extended the U.S. team’s unbeaten streak to 38 games. Rapinoe’s goal was her sixth this year to lead the team.
The Americans have not lost a match since January 2019, when they fell to France. Their 16-game winning streak was the third longest in team history.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Purdue standout transferring to Tech
Purdue standout Kayana Traylor, who made the all-Big Ten second team this year, said she will be transferring to Virginia Tech.
The junior point guard was a three-year starter for Purdue. She led the Boilermakers (7-16, 4-14) in scoring (15.0 ppg), assists (3.9 apg) and minutes (34.8 mpg) this year.
All of this school year’s Division I winter-sports athletes have been given an extra year of eligibility, so Traylor has two years of eligibility left.
Falden shifting from Winthrop to JMU
Charles Falden, a former L.C. Bird standout, will transfer to James Madison after four seasons at Winthrop, where he was an honorable-mention all-Big South performer.
Falden averaged 10.1 points and 3.2 rebounds and started every game this season for the Eagles, who finished 23-2 and won the Big South regular-season and tournament titles.
Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur
- said he’s transferring to Iowa State for his senior season. In 88 games with the Gophers, all starts, he averaged 10.4 points and shot 34.5% from 3-point range.
NHL
Lightning acquire Savard from Jackets
The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning acquired defenseman David Savard from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team trade that also involves the Detroit Red Wings.
Tampa Bay gave up a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 third-rounder to Columbus for Savard and sent a 2021 fourth-rounder to Detroit.
Savard, a 30-year-old pending free agent, was one of the most sought players ahead of the NHL trade deadline Monday.
Savard was tied with forward Cam Atkinson for the longest-tenured player in the Blue Jackets organization and was being held out of game action in anticipation of a trade. He has 166 points in 597 NHL regular-season games, all with Columbus.
The Florida Panthers addressed losing Aaron Ekblad to a season-ending broken leg by acquiring defenseman Brandon Montour
- in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres. Montour is a pending unrestricted free-agent completing a one-year, $3.85 million contract. Montour, who turns 27 on Sunday, is in his fifth NHL season and has been with Buffalo since the Sabres acquired him from Anaheim on Feb. 24, 2019. He has five goals and 14 points in 38 games this season.
The Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Devan Dubynk from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft. Dubnyk, 34, gives NHL-leading Colorado insurance in net behind starter Philipp Grubauer.
- Dubnyk has 26 games of Stanley Cup playoff experience during his career. This season, he has a 3.18 goals-against average and .898 save percentage for San Jose.
NBA
Beal lifts Wizards over Warriors
Bradley Beal shook off a sluggish performance — and a sore back — and scored 6 points in the final 6.1 seconds, lifting the visiting Washington Wizards past the Golden State Warriors 110-107 on Friday night.
Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 14 assists and 14 rebounds for his league-leading 21st triple-double.
Rui Hachimura added 22 points and five rebounds for the Wizards.
Atlanta Hawks guard Tony Snell
- is expected to miss at least two games, including Sunday’s game at Charlotte, with a right ankle sprain. Snell left Friday night’s 120-108 win over Chicago in the third quarter with the injury and did not return.
TENNIS
Kudermetova, Kovinic reach Charleston final
Veronikia Kudermetova and Danka Kovinic will play for their first WTA title in the Volvo Car Open championship in Charleston, S.C.
Kudermetova, the 15th seed, rolled past Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-3, continuing a run at the year’s opening clay-court tournament where she hadn’t lost a set in four matches this week.
Kovinic, unseeded and ranked 91st in the world, defeated Ons Jabeur, 6-3, 6-2 to make the final.
Lorenzo Sonego is one step away from becoming the first Italian for 15 years to capture an ATP tour clay-court title on home soil after beating second-seeded Taylor Fritz to reach the final of the Sardegna Open in Cagliari, Sardinia. Third-seeded Sonego held off Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 and set up a final against Laslo Djere. Djere dominated fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili
- 6-2, 6-0.
ELSEWHERE
Rachael Blackmore
- became the first female jockey to win Britain’s Grand National horse race. Blackmore, a 31-year-old Irishwoman, rode Minella Times to a landmark victory at odds of 11-1 in the 173rd edition of the famous steeplechase at Aintree in Liverpool. Blackmore is the 20th female jockey to compete in a race that has been a mud-splattered British sporting institution since 1839. Women have only been allowed to enter the National as jockeys since 1975.
Katie Ledecky won the 400-meter freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo, Calif., with the world’s fastest time this year. She touched in 3 minutes, 59.25 seconds. The defending Olympic titlist is the only swimmer to go under 4 minutes this year. Leah Smith, a former UVA standout, was second in 4:06.3