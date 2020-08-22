Sports briefs: UNC clears sports to resume workouts

COLLEGES
North Carolina clears sports to resume workouts
North Carolina cleared football and multiple other sports to resume workouts after pausing all athletics activities earlier this week.
The school announced the move Saturday, allowing some programs to resume activities Sunday. That list includes the men’s and women’s basketball teams, cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.
The list also includes the football team, but that program will wait until Monday to resume practice.
All other sports programs at the school will remain on hold for now.
The announcement comes three days after the decision to pause activities amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases on campus, including in student housing and a fraternity.
TENNIS
Murray wins first match in 9 months
Andy Murray wore a coronavirus-conscious mask on his way to the unusual, no-spectators setting and avoided handshakes when he left. In between, the three-time Grand Slam champion offered his usual mix of hustling and muttering.
Murray’s first match in nine months as he resumes his climb back from two hip operations came at the first ATP tournament for anyone in five months, a 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-1 victory over Frances Tiafoe at the Western & Southern Open on Saturday in New York.
The men’s tennis tour had been suspended since March because of the pandemic. The resumption came at a hard-court event moved from its home in Ohio to the site of the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 31.
Murray moved into a second-round test against No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev.
The women’s tour returned earlier this month, and among Saturday’s first-round results was No. 13 seed Maria Sakkari‘s 6-1, 6-3 win over 16-year-old Coco Gauff, while No. 9 Elena Rybakina was eliminated by Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 7-6 (6).
Murray had surgery on his hip in January 2018, and again in January 2019, and while returned to action later last year, a pelvic problem prevented him from playing at the start of 2020.
ELSEWHERE
Bill Hamid
- made two saves to help
- D.C. United play FC Cincinnati to a scorel
- ess draw Friday night in a Major League S
- occer match in Cincinnati. The teams combined for just three shots on go
- al.
Arike Ogunbowale
- had 24 points and nine assists, and the Dallas Wings held off the Washington Mystics 101-92 in overtime on Friday night in a WNBA game in Bradenton, Fla. Dallas opened the overtime session on a 10-1 run as Washington didn’t make its first field goal until there were 21.2 seconds left.
- Attendance at West Virginia high school football games will be limited to family members of players and coaches during the first few weeks of the season. The Secondary School Activities Commission released guidelines Friday for sports competitions and extracurricular activities. The guidelines are based on the state’s color-coded re-entry map for public schools during the pandemic.
— From wire reports