Sports briefs: UR aide Jenkins moving to Minnesota

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UR aide Jenkins moves to Minnesota
The University of Richmond men’s program this offseason has so far avoided the loss of any players to transfer. The Spiders, however, have lost one of their two associate head coaches to another school.
Marcus Jenkins, a UR assistant to coach Chris Mooney since 2015, is moving to the Minnesota staff.
The Gophers hired Xavier assistant Ben Johnson as their head coach on March 22. Among Johnson’s first hires was Jason Kemp, who spent the last two seasons as a William & Mary assistant. Also, the Gophers are bringing in William & Mary graduate transfer Luke Loewe, 6-foot-4, who started three years for the Tribe, and 6-7 Jamison Battle, a former George Washington starter who is from Minnesota.
Jenkins, who served as UR’s scheduling point man and is well-respected as a recruiter, has been a Spiders associate head coach since 2018. Rob Jones is UR’s second associate head coach.
National player of the year winner Paige Bueckers
- has undergone a successful surgery on her right ankle to repair an osteochondral defect, UConn said. Bueckers is expected to be ready for preseason September. According to Stanford Health Care, an osteochondral defect is a “focal area of damage that involves both the cartilage and a piece of underlying bone [that] can occur from an acute traumatic injury to the knee or an underlying disorder of the bone.” The surgery was performed at UConn Health. Bueckers injured her right ankle in the fourth quarter of UConn’s late Jan. game at Tennessee before returning to hit the win-sealing 3-point shot.
- Coastal Carolina transfer
DeVante’ Jones committed to Michigan, giving Juwan Howard
- an experienced guard who could play a significant role this upcoming season. Jones picked Michigan over Memphis, Texas and Texas Tech. The Sun Belt player of the year is also testing the NBA draft, but Saturday’s decision — and the choice to go through with his recruitment process in recent weeks — could indicate a desire to play another season in college. This past season, Jones averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals.
AUTO RACING
Dixon dominates IndyCar race
Scott Dixon had another dominating victory at Texas, winning Saturday night in the first of two races on consecutive days at the IndyCar Series’ first oval track this season in Fort Worth, Texas.
Dixon passed Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and pole-sitter Alex Palou at the start of the third lap and went on to lead 206 of 212 laps for his 51st career victory, his fifth at the high-banked, 1½-mile Texas Motor Speedway.
The 40-year-old New Zealander finished .2646 seconds ahead of fellow countryman Scott McLaughlin, a 27-year-old IndyCar rookie in his first oval race.
Dixon moved within one of matching Mario Andretti‘s 52 victories for the second-most on the career list that A.J. Foyt tops with 67. Dixon has now won a race in 19 seasons, breaking a tie with Foyt for the most. Dixon last year won his sixth season title, one short of Foyt’s record seven.
Pato O’Ward finished third, with Palou fourth ahead of Graham Rahal and Josef Newgaden.
Dixon is the first driver to win consecutive IndyCar races at Texas, which has now hosted 33 races — the 34th comes Sunday — in the track’s 25 seasons of races. He won last June in what was the opener in the pandemic-altered 2020 season.
Bottas denies Hamilton 100th pole
Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao and denied Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton a record-extending 100th Formula 1 pole.
Bottas clinched the 17th of his career and a much-needed one after he crashed in the last race and scored no points.
He was .007 seconds ahead of Hamilton and .34 ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
NBA
Tatum’s 60 points fuel Celtics’ comeback win
Even a few members of the Boston Celtics couldn’t quite believe they pulled off their latest comeback.
The Celtics turned around a woeful first half, storming back from a 32-point deficit and beating the San Antonio Spurs 143-140 in overtime on Friday night.
Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 60 points for the Celtics, including 21 in the fourth quarter and 10 more in OT to cap the improbable comeback with a pair of free throws that sealed it with 4 seconds left.
Tatum’s previous career best was 53 points, which he scored against Minnesota on April 9.
TENNIS
Barty, Swiatek to meet in Madrid Open
Ashleigh Barty and Iga Swiatek, the two most recent champions of the French Open, will meet in the last 16 of the Madrid Open.
They won their second-round matches on Saturday to set up the first-time meeting.
Barty won the French Open in 2019, and Swiatek last year in Barty’s absence.
The top-ranked Barty needed three sets to beat Tamara Zidansek. Barty struggled with her first serves, but she compensated by striking nine aces and saved 9 break points to outlast Zidansek 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.
Swiatek brushed aside Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3 for the Pole’s ninth win in a row on clay.
Three-time Madrid champion Petra Kvitova also advanced after she beat Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-5 in another battle of Grand Slam winners.
Nikoloz Basilashvili set up a meeting with Jan-Lennard Struff in the Munich Open final by winning two matches on Saturday. Basilashvili was leading 5-4 in his quarterfinal with Norbert Gombos when it was suspended on Friday because of rain. The Georgian served out the first set on Saturday and broke Gombos once in the second for a 6-4, 6-4 win. He then blew away Casper Ruud
- 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals.
NHL
Canucks put Virtanen on leave
The Vancouver Canucks placed right wing Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct.
The team said it “does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind.”
Neither Virtanen nor his representatives could be reached for comment.
— From staff and wire reports