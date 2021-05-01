Sports briefs: UR aide Jenkins moving to Minnesota

Tatum’s 60 points fuel Celtics’ comeback win

Even a few members of the Boston Celtics couldn’t quite believe they pulled off their latest comeback.

The Celtics turned around a woeful first half, storming back from a 32-point deficit and beating the San Antonio Spurs 143-140 in overtime on Friday night.

Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 60 points for the Celtics, including 21 in the fourth quarter and 10 more in OT to cap the improbable comeback with a pair of free throws that sealed it with 4 seconds left.

Tatum’s previous career best was 53 points, which he scored against Minnesota on April 9.

TENNIS

Barty, Swiatek to meet in Madrid Open

Ashleigh Barty and Iga Swiatek, the two most recent champions of the French Open, will meet in the last 16 of the Madrid Open.

They won their second-round matches on Saturday to set up the first-time meeting.

Barty won the French Open in 2019, and Swiatek last year in Barty’s absence.