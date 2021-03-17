Sports briefs: UVA volleyball staff placed on leave

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UVA places team coaching staff on leave
The University of Virginia athletics department has placed the Cavaliers’ volleyball coaching staff on paid administrative leave, the school said Wednesday morning.
The school said in a release that the coaching staff will be on administrative leave “pending the review of a personnel matter.”
UVA did not specify the nature of the review and stated that the school will be no further comment until the review is complete.
Because of the pending review and coaching staff being on leave, Virginia’s home matches against Florida State on Friday and against Louisville on Sunday have been canceled.
NBA
Heat trade Leonard, pick to Thunder for Ariza
The Miami Heat agreed to trade Meyers Leonard and a future second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Trevor Ariza, two sources with knowledge of the situation said.
Leonard, who needed to sign off on the trade because of his contract status, has done so, according to one source familiar with the terms of the agreement. The Thunder are not expected to keep Leonard, who is unable to play the rest of this season because of a shoulder injury and has a team option for about $10.2 million next season.
Leonard has been away from the Heat for more than a week after a video surfaced of him using an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming a video game. He apologized for the incident, which was criticized by the Heat, Jewish groups and NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who fined Leonard $50,000 and barred him from being around the Heat for one week.
Former NBA player Shawn Bradley
- disclosed Wednesday that he was paralyzed two months ago when he was struck from behind by a vehicle while riding a bike near his Utah home. The statement issued through the Dallas Mavericks on behalf of Bradley, 48, was the first public acknowledgement of the incident involving the second overall pick in the 1993 draft by Philadelphia. The 7-foot-6 Bradley was riding his bike about a block from his home in St. George, Utah, on Jan. 20, when he was struck, causing a traumatic spinal cord injury, the statement said. Bradley has been hospitalized since the accident, undergoing neck fusion surgery and rehabilitation.
De’Aaron Fox scored 28 points and hit a jumper over Bradley Beal with 0.7 seconds remaining to give the visiting Sacramento Kings a 121-119 victory over the Washington Wizards. Russell Westbrook had 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists — his 11th triple-double of the season — for the Wizards, who have lost five straight since the All-Star break. Beal scored 29 points
NHL
Struggling Sabres fire Krueger
Twelve consecutive losses — and no indication of the skid ending soon — were enough for Buffalo Sabres first-year general manager Kevyn Adams to fire coach Ralph Krueger.
The Sabres made the move the morning after a 3-2 loss at New Jersey, against a Devils team that snapped an 11-game home skid.
Assistant coach Don Granato takes over on an interim basis. Granato has no NHL head coaching experience, and joined Krueger’s staff after spending two seasons as an assistant coach in Chicago.
Assistant Mike Smith was also fired, and replaced by the Sabres promoting development coaches Matt Ellis and Dan Girardi.
Buffalo’s 0-10-2 streak matches the third worst in team history, and it’s the longest since a team-record 14 straight losses midway through the 2014-15 season. At 6-18-4, the Sabres rank last in the NHL in victories and points.
Islanders captain Lee out for rest of season
New York Islanders captain Anders Lee is out for the rest of the season with a right knee injury that requires surgery.
General manager Lou Lamoriello said Lee is set for surgery later this week to repair a torn ACL. Lee tore the ligament when he got tangled up with New Jersey’s Pavel Zacha last Thursday.
Lee led New York with 12 goals when he was injured.
The New York Rangers went without coach David Quinn and his staff Wednesday night against Philadelphia because of NHL COVID-19 protocol. The team said Quinn and assistants Jacques Martin, David Oliver and Greg Brown were unavailable. Kris Knoblauch
- , who coaches the Rangers’ top minor league affiliate, the American Hockey League’s Hartford WolfPack, served as acting coach.
TENNIS
Rublev, Shapovalov advance in Dubai
Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov eased into the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships and qualifier Lloyd Harris continued his run of upsets.
The second-seeded Rublev disposed of Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-1. The third-seeded Shapovalov held serve throughout a 6-4, 6-3 win over Hubert Hurkacz to set up a quarterfinal against Jeremy Chardy. Chardy upset eighth-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4.
Jannik Sinner upset fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
Harris won 7-6 (5), 6-4 against 14th-seeded Filip Krajinovic to follow his upset win over top-seeded Dominic Thiem.
ELSEWHERE
South Carolina basketball Hall of Famer Art Whisnant
- has died. The school announced Mr. Whisnant’s death Wednesday. No cause of death was given. He was 81 years old. Mr. Whisnant played for the Gamecocks from 1959 to 1962 and was a three-time all-ACC selection. He finished his career with 1,505 points, 11th all-time among South Carolina scorers. He averaged 19.1 points in 79 contests.
- Tennessee paused all football activities a week before starting spring practice. The Volunteers have had multiple positive COVID-19 test results among athletes and staff members in recent rounds of testing.
The LA Galaxy signed Victor Vázquez, reuniting the Spanish midfielder and MLS standout with former Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney
- . Vázquez, 34, agreed to a one-year contract.
— From staff and wire reports