Sports briefs: UVA volleyball staff placed on leave

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UVA places team coaching staff on leave

The University of Virginia athletics department has placed the Cavaliers’ volleyball coaching staff on paid administrative leave, the school said Wednesday morning.

The school said in a release that the coaching staff will be on administrative leave “pending the review of a personnel matter.”

UVA did not specify the nature of the review and stated that the school will be no further comment until the review is complete.

Because of the pending review and coaching staff being on leave, Virginia’s home matches against Florida State on Friday and against Louisville on Sunday have been canceled.

NBA

Heat trade Leonard, pick to Thunder for Ariza

The Miami Heat agreed to trade Meyers Leonard and a future second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Trevor Ariza, two sources with knowledge of the situation said.