Sports briefs: Vegas locks up Lehner with five-year deal

It’s the first postseason series win for the Padres since they beat the Atlanta Braves in the 1998 NLCS and only the second time they’ve won a playoff game at Petco Park. The Padres lost to St. Louis in the division series in 2005 and 2006, the last time the Padres were in the postseason. The Cardinals also eliminated the Padres in 1996.

Former Dodgers reliever Ron Perranoski dies

Ron Perranoski, the left-handed ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen who helped them win a pair of World Series championships in the 1960s, has died. He was 84.

He died Friday night at his home in Vero Beach, Fla., of complications from a long illness, his sister Pat Zailo told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Mr. Perranoski is the third former Dodgers player to die a week, along with outfielders Jay Johnstone and “Sweet” Lou Johnson.

Mr. Perranoski played in the major leagues from 1961 to 1973 for the Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and California Angels. He had a career record of 79-74 with 178 saves and a 2.79 ERA.

