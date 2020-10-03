Sports briefs: Vegas locks up Lehner with five-year deal

NHL
Vegas locks up Lehner with five-year deal
The Vegas Golden Knights re-signed Robin Lehner on Saturday to a $25 million, five-year contract that makes him their goaltender of the present and future and plunges one-time face of the franchise Marc-Andre Fleury into uncertainty.
Lehner’s deal runs through the 2024-25 season. Committing to Lehner makes it likely Vegas will at some point move on from Fleury, who took the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018 in its inaugural season.
Lehner went 9-7 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .917 save percentage as Vegas reached the Western Conference final before losing to the Dallas Stars. Fleury was 3-1 with a 2.27 and .910.
- The Pittsburgh Penguins are putting their faith and their money in goalie
Tristan Jarry
- . The Penguins awarded the first-time All-Star a three-year contract. The deal, which carries an average annual value of $3.5 million, likely means Pittsburgh is ready to move on from two-time Stanley Cup-winning netminder
Matt Murray
- . Jarry went 20-12-1 with a 2.43 goals against average and a .921 save percentage last season, earning a surprise All-Star berth.
- The Philadelphia Flyers signed backup goalie
Brian Elliott
- to a $1.5 million, one-year contract extension. Elliott, 35, went 16-7-4 with a 2.87 goals-against average with two shutouts this season.
- The Arizona Coyotes placed
Michael Grabner
- on waivers for the purpose of buying out the speedy forward’s contract. He had one year left at $3.775 million in salary and a cap hit of $3.35 million. Grabner, 32, had 11 points during the shortened regular season and three goals in nine playoff games.
BASEBALL
Padres wrap up playoff series against Cards
Craig Stammen and eight fellow relievers combined on a four-hitter in a record-setting effort that sent the San Diego Padres to a 4-0 win over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night in the deciding Game 3 of their NL wild card series.
The Padres won a postseason series for the first time in 22 years and advanced to face the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the division series at Arlington, Texas, starting Tuesday.
The nine pitchers marked the most used in a nine-inning shutout in any big league game since 1901.
It’s the first postseason series win for the Padres since they beat the Atlanta Braves in the 1998 NLCS and only the second time they’ve won a playoff game at Petco Park. The Padres lost to St. Louis in the division series in 2005 and 2006, the last time the Padres were in the postseason. The Cardinals also eliminated the Padres in 1996.
Former Dodgers reliever Ron Perranoski dies
Ron Perranoski, the left-handed ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen who helped them win a pair of World Series championships in the 1960s, has died. He was 84.
He died Friday night at his home in Vero Beach, Fla., of complications from a long illness, his sister Pat Zailo told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Mr. Perranoski is the third former Dodgers player to die a week, along with outfielders Jay Johnstone and “Sweet” Lou Johnson.
Mr. Perranoski played in the major leagues from 1961 to 1973 for the Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and California Angels. He had a career record of 79-74 with 178 saves and a 2.79 ERA.
GOLF
Garcia in three-way tie for lead
Sergio Garcia kept a clean card on his way to a 6-under 66 and a three-way tie at the top in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss.
Garcia shared the lead with J.T. Poston (69) and Cameron Davis (63). They were at 14-under 202 going into a final round in which 10 players were separated by four shots.
Reid seizes LPGA lead with 66
Mel Reid gave herself another chance for her first LPGA Tour victory.
Two weeks after missing an opportunity in Portland, the 33-year-old Englishwoman shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday to take the lead into the final round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic in Galloway, N.J.
In Portland, Reid closed with a 2-over 74 to tie for fifth after taking a two-stroke lead into the last day.
Reid eagled the par-5 ninth in a bogey-free round Saturday. She had a 15-under 198 total.
Americans Jennifer Kupcho (65) and Jennifer Song (65) were tied for second.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Pac-12 slate will start on Nov. 7
The Pac-12 season will begin with a morning start on Nov. 7 —Arizona State at Southern California.
The conference schedule released Saturday includes eight Friday games, at least one every week after the first weekend of the season. Each Pac-12 team has six opponents scheduled, five from its division and from across the conference.
The Nov. 7 opener kicks off at 9 a.m. local time. The conference has been toying with morning starts to boost nationwide exposure.
WNBA
Seattle opens title series with victory
The Seattle Storm’s lead down to two with a quarter left, Breanna Stewart took over.
The big-game player scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter and finished with 37 to help the Storm beat the Las Vegas Aces 93-80 on Friday night in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals in Bradenton, Fla.
Jewell Loyd added 28 points and Sue Bird had a WNBA playoff-record 16 assists. Bird had 10 assists in the first half to also break that playoff record. Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Sunday.
Stewart added 15 rebounds and four blocks.
ELSEWHERE
- Newly crowned world champion
Filippo Ganna
- , competing in his first Grand Tour, stormed to a dominant victory in the opening stage time trial of the Giro d’Italia in front of his home fans in Palermo, Sicily. Ganna beat
Joao Almeida
- by 22 seconds on the 9.4-mile downhill time trial.
