Sports briefs: Verstappen wins F1 season finale

AUTO RACING
Verstappen wins F1 season finale
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen offered a sign of things to come next year by winning the last race of the Formula 1 season in dominant style at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.
His victory was only his second this season, such has been the dominance of Mercedes. But he drove flawlessly from pole position to hand Mercedes a rare defeat, finishing 16 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and 18.4 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton.
It was the first time Mercedes has not won at the Yas Marina circuit since Sebastian Vettel‘s 13th win of the season cemented his fourth world title with Red Bull back in 2013.
Verstappen earned his 10th career win. Verstappen’s pole on Saturday was his first of the 17-race campaign, compared to 15 for Mercedes.
Alexander Albon finished fourth ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.
SOCCER
Columbus captures MLS Cup
No matter the absences from the lineup or the opponent, Caleb Porter implored the Columbus Crew to impose themselves.
Porter’s players responded, putting aside the recent history of the defending champion Seattle Sounders and capping the most unpredictable of MLS seasons with one of the league’s original franchises raising a championship trophy.
“We were not going to let history in the past determine today,” Porter said. “This is our year.”
Lucas Zelarayán scored midway through the first half and added the clincher in the 82nd minute and the Crew won their second MLS Cup title, beating the defending champion Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio.
Derrick Etienne Jr. also scored in the first 45 minutes for Columbus. The Crew withstood Seattle’s second-half pressure and finally celebrated after Zelarayán’s second goal.
It was the first appearance in the final for Columbus since 2015 when the Crew were denied a title by the Portland Timbers.
GOLF
Rain pushes U.S. Women’s Open to Monday
The latest U.S. Women’s Open on the calendar will last one more day because of relentless rain that drenched Champions Golf Club in Houston and forced the USGA to suspend the final round until Monday.
Hinako Shibuno of Japan, who had a one-shot lead as she goes for a second major, never teed off.
The USGA moved up tee times as early as possible Sunday because of the forecast, and the final round was just over an hour old when thunderstorms in the area caused play to be stopped. It never resumed, with about three-quarters of an inch of rain falling before there was no point in trying to restart.
The U.S. Women’s Open was postponed from early June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will be the first Monday finish for the U.S. Women’s Open since So Yeon Ryu won at The Broadmoor in Colorado in 2011.
Shibuno was at 4-under 209, one shot ahead of Amy Olson, the 28-year-old from North Dakota who has not won in her seven years on the LPGA Tour.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Hall of Famer Sue Donohoe dies
Former NCAA administrator Sue Donohoe died Sunday after a brief illness, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame said. She was 61.
Ms. Donohoe was a longtime board member of the Hall of Fame and a Class of 2021 inductee. The Hall of Fame did not detail what caused her death but said it wasn’t related to COVID-19.
Ms. Donohoe, a longtime board member of the Hall of Fame, was to be inducted this past summer with the Class of 2020 as a contributor to the game, but the ceremony was postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ms. Donohoe joined the NCAA in 1999 as the director of the women’s basketball championship and stepped down in 2011. During her NCAA tenure, she was a director of both the men’s and women’s basketball championships.
Jimmy Collins,
- who coached Illinois-Chicago to the NCAA tournament three times in 14 seasons, died Sunday morning, the school said. He was 74. Mr. Collins led UIC to a 218-208 record from 1996 to 2010. The Flames posted four 20-win seasons and made the program’s only NCAA tournament appearances in 1998, 2002 and 2004.
BASEBALL
Mets give Porter four-year deal as GM
Jared Porter and the New York Mets finalized a four-year contract that makes him the 14th general manager in franchise history.
The team announced the move on Sunday. d Porter. 41, spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager.
ELSEWHERE
Pierre Lacroix
- , the executive who was the architect of two Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup championship teams, has died. He was 72. The Avalanche confirmed his death Sunday. No cause of death was given. Mr. Lacroix was a driving force behind turning the Avalanche into a perennial power after the team relocated from Quebec to Denver for the 1995-96 season. The Avalanche hoisted the ’96 Stanley Cup Trophy in their first season in the Mile High City and again in 2001. Known for his shrewd trades, Mr. Lacroix struck a deal with Montreal to acquire Hall of Fame goaltender
Patrick Roy
- during the ’95-96 season. It paid off with the city of Denver’s first major sports championship. In another big move, Mr. Lacroix matched a large contract offer made to Hall of Fame forward
Joe Sakic
- that assured he would wear an Avalanche sweater for the rest of his career. Sakic is now following in Mr. Lacroix’s footsteps as the general manager of the Avalanche.
- No. 41 starter
Martin Cater
- won the first downhill of the World Cup season on Sunday in Val d’Isere, France. The 27-year-old Slovenian’s career-best result was eighth in his 38 previous World Cup downhills and he seemed unlikely to disturb an already unexpected 1-2 finish. But Cate was 0.22 seconds faster than
Otmar Striedinger
- to deny the Austrian his first career win.
Urs Kryenbühl
- was third, 0.27 back.
