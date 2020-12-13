Sports briefs: Verstappen wins F1 season finale

The USGA moved up tee times as early as possible Sunday because of the forecast, and the final round was just over an hour old when thunderstorms in the area caused play to be stopped. It never resumed, with about three-quarters of an inch of rain falling before there was no point in trying to restart.

The U.S. Women’s Open was postponed from early June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be the first Monday finish for the U.S. Women’s Open since So Yeon Ryu won at The Broadmoor in Colorado in 2011.

Shibuno was at 4-under 209, one shot ahead of Amy Olson, the 28-year-old from North Dakota who has not won in her seven years on the LPGA Tour.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Hall of Famer Sue Donohoe dies

Former NCAA administrator Sue Donohoe died Sunday after a brief illness, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame said. She was 61.

Ms. Donohoe was a longtime board member of the Hall of Fame and a Class of 2021 inductee. The Hall of Fame did not detail what caused her death but said it wasn’t related to COVID-19.