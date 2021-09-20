Sports briefs: Virginia Tech draws commitment of 7-foot center

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Virginia Tech draws 7-foot center’s commitment
Patrick Wessler, a 7-foot, 250-pound center, committed to the Virginia Tech men’s basketball program Sunday.
Wessler, who plays for Combine Academy in Lincolnton, N.C., is rated the No. 45 high school senior center in the nation by ESPN.
Wessler spent the weekend at Virginia Tech on an official visit, along with his parents and sister.
He announced his decision on Twitter on Sunday after informing Hokies coach Mike Young and his staff of his choice in a meeting Sunday morning.
Wessler said his other finalists were N.C. State, Providence, Southern Cal and Mississippi..
Wessler will be the first 7-footer on the Tech roster since Johnny Hamilton in the 2016-17 season.
- The Pac-12 and the Southwestern Athletic Conference are forming a basketball educational and scheduling partnership. The partnership will include home-and-home series between the member institutions in each conference. The partnership in men’s and women’s basketball will begin in November 2022 with two-year home-and-home series through 2026.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Miami awaits word on QB King’s shoulder injury
Miami quarterback D’Eriq King has a shoulder injury that will need further evaluation this week, the latest blow to the reeling Hurricanes.
King will meet with doctors again on Tuesday, coach Manny Diaz said. The Hurricanes, who fell out of the AP Top 25 on Sunday for the first time this season, play lower-division Central Connecticut State on Saturday before opening Atlantic Coast Conference play against Virginia on Sept. 30.
King was injured during Miami’s 38-17 loss to Michigan State this past Saturday.
If King — who is tied for fifth nationally with 27 completions per game this season — is sidelined, Miami will choose between returning freshman Tyler Van Dyke or true freshman Jake Garcia to take over at quarterback.
Purdue’s top receiver in concussion protocol
Purdue receiver David Bell used his Twitter account to tell fans he was all right after Saturday’s scary scene at No. 12 Notre Dame. It’s still unclear when the Boilermakers could get their biggest playmaker back on the field. Coach Jeff Brohm said Monday that Bell is in the concussion protocol and his status for this weekend’s Big Ten opener against Illinois remains unclear.
Bell was injured when Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton hit the Big Ten’s 2019 freshman of the year in the back, driving him face-first into the ground.
Bell’s status isn’t the only injury concern for Purdue (2-1). Starting running back Zander Horvath is expected to miss another three to seven weeks with a broken leg and Bell’s backup, Mershawn Rice, will miss an indefinite amount after injuring his foot Saturday. Purdue also lost backup tight end Jack Cravaack with a season-ending knee injury and defensive lineman DJ Washington is out indefinitely with an injured toe. The Boilermakers also are without top cornerback Cory Trice (ankle) for another two to four weeks.
- Nebraska running back
Gabe Ervin Jr.
- is out indefinitely, and possibly for the season, with a knee injury he sustained in the loss at Oklahoma. Coach
Scott Frost
- said that Ervin has an injury to his right patellar tendon, which runs from the bottom of the kneecap to the top of the shinbone.
- LSU defensive end
Andre Anthony
- is expected to miss the remainder of the season with an unspecified leg injury, coach
Ed Orgeron
- said Monday. Anthony is a sixth-year senior and defensive captain who had been among the most productive players on the Tigers’ defense this season. Playing less than three full games, he had four tackles for losses and 3½ sacks to go with a fumble return for a touchdown. Orgeron said
BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye
- and freshman
Maason Smith
- will see more action at defensive end in Anthony’s absence. Orgeron said Smith, a top recruit who’d played more at defensive tackle to start the season, also has the potential to thrive at defensive end.
LOCAL GOLF
Serrao, Sleeker win Nelson Broach Memorial
Steve Serrao and Alex Sleeker parred their final hole to pull out a one stroke victory in the 14th Nelson Broach Memorial Championship at The Dominion Club.
The tournament is contested in a modified alternate shot format and honors the former 11-time Richmond Amateur champion, who died in 1996. Serrao and Sleeker returned a 4 under par 68, finishing one shot ahead of the teams of Chris Corrada-Richard Wintsch and Andrew Crowley-Clark Taylor. Corrada and Wintsch bogeyed their final hole to just miss out on a playoff for the title.
In the senior division (age 50 and older), Greg Bales and Scott Gordon retained their title by shooting a 7 under par 65 to beat three other teams by six shots.
SWIMMING
Olympic gold medalist Wilson hospitalized
Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.
Wilson, who is fully vaccinated, was forced to withdraw from the International Swim League competition in Naples, Italy, because of the diagnosis.
Wilson, 27, said a full recovery is expected.
Wilson was part of a powerhouse Australian women’s team that competed at the Tokyo Games. She won a gold medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle and picked up a bronze in the 4x200 free relay.
ELSEWHERE
- Eight years after her first world championship title,
Ellen van Dijk
- got over the disappointment of missing out on the Olympics by winning a second gold medal in the women’s time trial in Brugge, Belgium. Taking advantage of a flat course through the Flanders region, the Dutch rider beat
Marlen Reusser
- of Switzerland by 10.29 seconds at the road cycling world championships. Van Dijk, who suffered serious injuries two years ago including a broken arm and broken pelvis, was not selected for the Tokyo Games this summer after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in the season. Olympic champion
Annemiek van Vleuten
- , another Dutch rider, was third, more than 24 seconds off the pace. At 46, two-time world champion
Amber Neben
- of the United States finished fourth, just weeks after suffering fractures in her pelvis during a training ride.
- Longtime New Jersey Devils center
Travis Zajac
- has retired. Zajac, 36, signed a one-day contract with the Devils on Monday so he could retire as a member of the organization where he spent all but 27 games of his 15-year career. Zajac plans to remain with the Devils in a player development and consulting role. The 20th player taken in the 2004 draft, Zajac played in 1,037 career regular-season games and had 203 goals and 349 assists. Zajac finished his career with the New York Islanders after a trade in early April.
- The American Athletic Conference extended the contract of commissioner
Mike Aresco
- for three years through June 2025. Aresco was hired as Big East commissioner in 2012 during conference realignment that forced the league to rebuild. The American was formed in 2013. The conference is again working to rebuild after more realignment. Earlier this month, Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida said they will join the Big 12 in 2023.
