Sports briefs: Virginia Tech draws commitment of 7-foot center

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Miami awaits word on QB King’s shoulder injury

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King has a shoulder injury that will need further evaluation this week, the latest blow to the reeling Hurricanes.

King will meet with doctors again on Tuesday, coach Manny Diaz said. The Hurricanes, who fell out of the AP Top 25 on Sunday for the first time this season, play lower-division Central Connecticut State on Saturday before opening Atlantic Coast Conference play against Virginia on Sept. 30.

King was injured during Miami’s 38-17 loss to Michigan State this past Saturday.

If King — who is tied for fifth nationally with 27 completions per game this season — is sidelined, Miami will choose between returning freshman Tyler Van Dyke or true freshman Jake Garcia to take over at quarterback.

