Sports briefs: Virus boosts toll on SEC slate

Virus boosts toll on SEC slate
No. 1 Alabama at LSU and No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee will not be played Saturday because of COVID-19 issues, raising the number of Southeastern Conference games postponed this week to three.
The SEC said Tuesday that the Aggies and Volunteers will be rescheduled for Dec. 12, but the Crimson Tide’s game against the defending national champion Tigers is in danger of not being played at all after COVID-19 cases in LSU’s program.
Both teams are coming off their open dates and LSU already has a game against No. 6 Florida scheduled for Dec. 12 that had to be postponed last month. The SEC said it would consider using Dec. 19, the day of the conference title game in Atlanta, to make up regular-season games not involving teams playing for the title.
Texas A&M said it has three active COVID-19 cases.
On Monday, No. 24 Auburn’s game at Mississippi State was postponed because of COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs’ program.
In the American Athletic Conference, Navy’s game at Memphis on Saturday was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests at the Naval Academy.
Meanwhile, Arkansas said that coach Sam Pittman will miss the game at No. 6 Florida on Saturday after having two positive COVID-19 tests. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will be the interim coach.
South Carolina women ranked No. 1
Dawn Staley already has accomplished so much as coach at South Carolina. Now the former Virginia star can add the first preseason No. 1 ranking in school history to the list of achievements.
The Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes in The Associated Press preseason women’s Top 25 released Tuesday.
Staley has won a national championship and five SEC tournament titles since coming to the school in 2008.
The Gamecocks, who had been second twice in the preseason poll, in 2014 and 2015, finished last season at No. 1 for the first time. Following the Gamecocks at No. 2 was Stanford, which received the other first-place vote from the national media panel. UConn, Baylor and Louisville round out the top five.
- The Southern California women’s team halted all activities after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.
- The Minnesota men’s team halted workouts and practices because of coronavirus cases.
Cash, Mattingly named top managers
Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash was named the AL manager of the year Tuesday night, and Miami’s Don Mattingly took home the NL honor.
Cash guided Tampa Bay to an AL-best 40-20 record in the pandemic-shortened season. But he was roundly criticized for pulling ace left-hander Blake Snell in the sixth inning of the decisive Game 6 in the World Series against the champion Dodgers.
Voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America concluded before the beginning of the playoffs. Rick Renteria, who was let go by the White Sox after the team made the postseason for the first time since 2008, finished second, followed by Toronto’s Charlie Montoyo.
Mattingly guided the Marlins to their first playoff appearance since 2003. The Marlins’ 31-29 record was Mattingly’s first winning season in his fifth year with the club. San Diego’s Jayce Tingler finished second behind Mattingly, followed by David Ross of the Chicago Cubs.
La Russa charged with DUI
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been charged with driving under the influence again.
According to the Maricopa County Justice Courts website, the arrest occurred in February, but the case was filed on Oct. 28, one day before La Russa’s hiring was announced by the White Sox.
White Sox spokesman Scott Reifert said the team was aware of the arrest when La Russa, 76, was hired.
La Russa pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Florida in 2007.
Celtics great Tommy Heinsohn dies at 86
Tommy Heinsohn, who as a Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster over more than 60 years was with the team for all 17 of its NBA championships, has died. He was 86.
A Holy Cross standout who was a territorial draft pick by the Celtics in 1956, Mr. Heinsohn beat out teammate Bill Russell for the NBA’s rookie of the year award that season and tallied 39 points with 23 rebounds in Game 7 of the NBA finals against the St. Louis Hawks.
It was the franchise’s first title — and the first of eight in nine years for Mr. Heinsohn and Russell.
Mr. Heinsohn retired in 1965 with totals of 12,194 points and 5,749 rebounds and remained with the team as a broadcaster. Celtics patriarch Red Auerbach tabbed him to be the coach in 1969, succeeding Russell.
Mr. Heinsohn was the NBA coach of the year in 1973, when the team won a then-record 68 games. The Celtics added championships in 1974 and ’76. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1986 and as a coach in 2015.
- Maximum Security, disqualified after crossing the finish line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby, has been retired to stud. The 4-year-old colt ended his career with a fifth-place finish in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic last weekend at Keeneland. He won 10 of 14 starts and had career earnings of $12,431,900.
Undefeated American boxer Ryan Garcia

- ‘s fight against

has been postponed after the British boxer tested positive for COVID-19. The interim WBC lightweight title fight was scheduled for Dec. 5 in California.
Helio Castroneves
will return to IndyCar for six races next season with Meyer Shank Racing. Shank will expand to a second car to accommodate Castroneves, the three-time Indianapolis 500 winner.
