Sports briefs: Wake Forest star WR Surratt opts out of season

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wake Forest star WR Surratt opts out of season
Wake Forest all-conference wide receiver Sage Surratt has opted out of the coming season to prepare for the NFL draft amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Surratt announced his decision Wednesday on social media, citing “the many uncertainties and risks associated with COVID-19.” Surratt said he’s set to earn an economics degree in December.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound redshirt junior made The Associated Press’ all-Atlantic Coast Conference first team last season after making 66 catches for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games before going down with an injury. The 1,001 yards were the best for all power-conference receivers at the time of the injury, with four games of at least 150 yards last season.
Surratt’s brother, Chazz, plays linebacker at North Carolina after starting his career as a quarterback and is also an NFL prospect.
Council urges free year of eligibility for fall athletes
College athletes who play fall sports, including football, will be given a free year of eligibility no matter how much they compete over the next 10 months if an NCAA recommendation is approved later this week.
Two sources with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to recommend all athletes whose fall seasons will be altered by the pandemic should get the year of eligibility back.
The proposal needs approval by the Division I Board of Directors, which meets Friday.
COVID-19 concerns have led to all but six Division I leagues, including the Southeastern, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast conferences, postponing all sports, with the hope of making them up in the spring semester.
Clemson puts Spiller on coaching staff
Clemson has added one of its most decorated players in C.J. Spiller to its coaching staff.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Spiller would be a graduate intern with the team as the former NFL running back works toward his master’s degree.
Spiller was the ACC player of the year in 2009 and was picked by the Buffalo Bills No. 9 in the next year’s NFL draft. Spiller spent eight seasons as a pro, running for 3,451 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Clemson will start its home season against The Citadel on Sept. 12, filling the lone nonconference spot on its COVID-19 revamped schedule. The Tigers were originally scheduled to face The Citadel on Nov. 14 before the global pandemic affected the ACC schedule.
- North Carolina suspended athletics activities for all teams for at least 24 hours because of a “continued upward trend in positive COVID-19 tests on campus.” The school said the pause would last until at least 5 p.m. Thursday. That came two days after UNC canceled in-person undergraduate classes in favor of remote instruction.
- Notre Dame canceled its Wednesday practice and might take Thursday off as well in response to the school’s decision to go to online classes because of a coronavirus outbreak on campus. The Rev.
John Jenkins
- , the Notre Dame president, said in-person undergraduate classes would be canceled through Sept. 2. About 150 students have tested positive. Notre Dame said last week there have been four positive test results for COVID-19 out of 619 tests done since players returned to campus in June.
- Appalachian State paused practices after reporting a coronavirus cluster involving the team. The school said practices have been suspended “until further consultation warrants a change in status.”
- The Georgia Bulldogs are planning to have some fans for their games played between the hedges. The university said ticket plans call for allowing 20 to 25% capacity at 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium. That would mean maximum crowds of between 18,500 and 23,000 for Georgia’s four home games.
ELSEWHERE
Guice faces accusations from his time at LSU
Two women said former Washington running back Derrius Guice raped them while they were students at LSU. Guice was cut by the Washington Football Team earlier this month after being charged with domestic violence. The LSU cases, reported by USA Today, are separate.
The women said that they and their friends and family discussed the incidents with multiple LSU coaches and officials, who ultimately ignored them or swept Guice’s actions under the rug. The women did not report the assaults to law enforcement.
One woman was dating a football player at the time. The second woman was an LSU tennis player, who is now part of a class-action lawsuit against the NCAA attempting to hold the organization liable for sexual assaults by athletes. According to USA Today, the Washington team interviewed the tennis player before cutting Guice earlier this month.
Guice’s lawyer in his domestic-violence case said the running back denies the new accusations from his time at LSU.
- The largest 10-kilometer road race in the United States will be run virtually in 2020. The Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta, which has been held on the Fourth of July since its inaugural event in 1970, shifted to a Thanksgiving date in hopes of staging the race during the pandemic. But the Atlanta Track Club now says the race will not be run down the city’s Peachtree Street because of health concerns.
— From wire reports