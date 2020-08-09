PRO BASKETBALL
Westphal has brain cancer
Hall of Famer Paul Westphal, an All-American at Southern California and a former NBA star, has been diagnosed with brain cancer, it was announced Sunday by close friend Mike Lupica.
Lupica said Westphal has glioblastoma, which is a rapidly growing tumor in the brain.
Westphal, 69, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year. He was part of the 2018 class for the College Basketball Hall of Fame.
As a pro, Westphal joined a dynasty after being picked in the first round by the Boston Celtics. He won a title in his second year and emerged as one of Boston’s most valuable reserves in his third season before he was traded to Phoenix for future Hall of Famer Charlie Scott.
With the Suns, Westphal made three all-NBA first teams and four All-Star Games. He was later traded for another future Hall of Famer, Seattle’s Dennis Johnson, and had another All-Star season with the SuperSonics. After his playing days, he would coach the Suns to the NBA Finals.
AUTO RACING
Verstappen beats Hamilton for F1 win
Max Verstappen sprung what could be the surprise of the Formula 1 season by beating Lewis Hamilton to win the 70th anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday in Silverstone, England.
The Red Bull driver crossed the line at Silverstone 11.3 seconds clear of Hamilton, with Valtteri Bottas third.
It was Verstappen’s ninth career win.
Verstappen is now Hamilton’s closest rival for a record-equaling seventh title. Hamilton will head to next week’s Spanish Grand Prix with a 30-point championship lead over Verstappen.
NFL
Vikings LB Smith faces open-heart surgery
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith needs open-heart surgery and will be sidelined for the 2020 season.
Smith noted he recently learned through testing positive for COVID-19 that he has a serious heart condition. The second-year linebacker added that he’s elected to undergo a procedure that will allow him to resume playing football once he heals and is cleared.
- The NFL Referees Association reached an agreement with the NFL for health protections along with a program allowing game and replay officials to opt out of the season. The association said the NFLRA’s board of directors unanimously endorsed the plan.
- The New England Patriots traded an undisclosed 2022 draft pick to the Detroit Lions for cornerback
Michael Jackson
- .
- Wide receiver
Chester Rogers
- signed with the Miami Dolphins. Rogers started 22 games in 2016-19 with the Indianapolis Colts. He has 111 career receptions for 1,221 yards and five touchdowns.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars are down two more defensive linemen, bringing their total to five just a week into training camp. The Jaguars placed defensive tackles
Brian Price (knee) and Dontavius Russell (hip) on injured reserve, adding to a depth problem created when defensive end Lerentee McCray and defensive tackle Al Woods opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Jacksonville agreed to terms Sunday with two veterans — defensive tackle Caraun Reid and defensive back Tramaine Brock
- .
- Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle
A’Shawn Robinson is sidelined indefinitely with a nonfootball injury, coach Sean McVay
- said. McVay did not disclose the nature of Robinson’s condition except that is not coronavirus-related.
GOLF
Kang rallies to LPGA title as Ko stumbles
Five shots behind with six holes to play, Danielle Kang won her second straight LPGA Tour event on Sunday when Lydia Ko took double bogey on the final hole in the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio.
Kang began her rally with birdies on the 13th and 14th holes at Highland Meadows, and then all she needed were pars the rest of the way for a 3-under 68, all because of Ko’s collapse.
Ko was poised to end two years and 44 tournaments without a victory. She made bogey on the 14th hole, and with Kang’s birdies, the lead was down to two. Ko dropped another shot on the 16th, and caught a break when Kang was in position for birdie on the par-5 17th and had to settle for par.
But on the closing par 5, Ko fell apart. She hit her chip through the green. With a slightly uphill lie in patchy rough, Ko muffed the chip and watched it roll into a bunker. She blasted that out to 10 feet and missed the putt that would have forced a playoff. She wound up with a 73.
Jodi Ewart Shadoff played bogey-free after the opening hole for a 67. She wound up in a tie for second with Ko.
Kang finished at 15-under 269 in winning for the fifth time in her LPGA Tour career.
Zhang foils Ruffels on 38th hole of title match
California teenager Rose Zhang won the longest U.S. Women’s Amateur title match in 54 years, denying Gabriela Ruffels a repeat victory Sunday when the 20-year-old Australia missed a 3-foot par putt on the 38th hole in Rockville, Md.
Neither player led by more than 2 up the entire 36-hole match, and they halved the last five holes with par to force extra holes for the first time since 2001.
Zhang, a 17-year-old who has committed to play at Stanford next year, sent it to overtime with a clutch flop-and-run from the rough about 40 yards away on the 18th hole to tap-in range.
TENNIS
Ferro wins Palmero crown
Fiona Ferro upset fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit in the Palermo (Sicily) Ladies Open final to win the first tour-level tennis title in five months.
Ferro, who is ranked 53rd in the world, won 6-2, 7-5. It was Ferro’s second WTA title.
Alexei Popyrin withdrew from the U.S. Open, allowing 2012 champion Andy Murray
- to move into the main draw.
