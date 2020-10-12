Sports briefs: White Sox, Renteria part ways

to a two-year contract to avoid salary arbitration.

TENNIS

Swiatek rises 37 spots to No. 17

French Open champion Iga Swiatek joined the Top 20 for the first time by rising 37 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-best No. 17.

Rafael Nadal’s 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Novak Djokovic on Sunday for a 13th championship at Roland Garros and 20th Grand Slam trophy in all — tying Roger Federer’s record for men — did not change the top of the ATP rankings.

Djokovic is still No. 1, with Nadal at No. 2, followed by U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem and Federer.

Swiatek, 19, entered the French Open at No. 54 and became the lowest-ranked female champion at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975.

Her 6-4, 6-1 victory over Sofia Kenin on Saturday gave Swiatek the first tour-level title of any sort in her professional career and made her Poland’s first Grand Slam singles champion.