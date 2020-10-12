Sports briefs: White Sox, Renteria part ways

BASEBALL
White Sox, Renteria part ways
The Chicago White Sox and manager Rick Renteria have agreed to split following a disappointing finish to a breakout season in which the team made the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
The White Sox said Monday that Renteria won’t return after he led them to a 35-25 record in his pandemic-shortened fourth year. They ended a string of seven losing seasons with their first playoff appearance since 2008.
The team and longtime pitching coach Don Cooper also agreed to part.
The White Sox held a three-game lead in the AL Central before losing seven of their final eight to finish tied for second with Cleveland at 35-25, one behind Minnesota. Chicago then was knocked out by Oakland in three games in their wild card series.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Kansas State’s Thompson out rest of season
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his throwing shoulder, leaving freshman Will Howard to lead the No. 22 Wildcats the rest of the way.
Thompson, a senior, was hurt two weeks ago when Texas Tech’s Rico Jeffers drove him into the ground after Thompson unloaded a pass in the Wildcats’ 31-21 victory. The Red Raiders were penalized 15 yards and Jeffers was ejected for the late hit.
Virus derails Vanderbilt-Missouri game
Vanderbilt’s game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores (0-3) without enough players.
The Southeastern Conference said the game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. It is the first SEC game rescheduled because of COVID-19-related problems.
Syracuse loses star defender Cisco
Syracuse preseason All-America defensive standout Andre Cisco will miss the rest of the season, coach Dino Babers said.
Cisco was inserted as the rover in the Orange’s new 3-3-5 defensive scheme and had 11 tackles and one interception in the two games he played. He was injured in a freak collision with a teammate in pregame warmups for the Georgia Tech game in the Carrier Dome a little more than two weeks ago and hadn’t played since.
- Baylor had 32 active COVID-19 cases in its athletic department in the wake of having to postpone a football game for the second time this season. The school’s update came a day after the Big 12 rescheduled next Saturday’s home game against No. 7 Oklahoma State to Dec. 12.
NHL
Vegas reaches 7-year deal with Pietrangelo
The Vegas Golden Knights agreed to terms on a $61.6 million, seven-year deal with top free agent Alex Pietrangelo.
The 30-year-old defenseman left the St. Louis Blues after serving as captain of their 2019 Stanley Cup championship team. Pietrangelo is coming off scoring a career-high 16 goals despite the season being cut short at 70 games.
- Chicago agreed to a one-year contract with
Mattias Janmark
- , adding a veteran forward to help make up for the loss of
Brandon Saad
- . Saad was traded to Colorado on Saturday, and Janmark could step into his role on Chicago’s penalty-killing unit.
- The New York Rangers agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level deal with No. 1 draft pick
Alexis Lafrenière
- , who is expected to play in the NHL when next season starts.
- The Minnesota Wild re-signed goalie
Kaapo Kahkonen
- to a two-year contract to avoid salary arbitration.
TENNIS
Swiatek rises 37 spots to No. 17
French Open champion Iga Swiatek joined the Top 20 for the first time by rising 37 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-best No. 17.
Rafael Nadal’s 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Novak Djokovic on Sunday for a 13th championship at Roland Garros and 20th Grand Slam trophy in all — tying Roger Federer’s record for men — did not change the top of the ATP rankings.
Djokovic is still No. 1, with Nadal at No. 2, followed by U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem and Federer.
Swiatek, 19, entered the French Open at No. 54 and became the lowest-ranked female champion at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975.
Her 6-4, 6-1 victory over Sofia Kenin on Saturday gave Swiatek the first tour-level title of any sort in her professional career and made her Poland’s first Grand Slam singles champion.
Kenin’s run to the final allowed her to move up two places to No. 4, matching her career high. The top three in the women’s rankings remained as they were before the French Open, with Ash Barty at No. 1, Simona Halep at No. 2, and Naomi Osaka at No. 3. Serena Williams is No. 10.
- Italian teenager
Lorenzo Musetti
- beat eighth-seeded
Pablo Cuevas
- 7-6 (4), 7-5 in the first round of the Forte Village Sardegna Open in Santa Margherita di Pula, Sardinia.
- Qualifier
Oscar Otte
- upset seventh-seeded
Jan-Lennard Struff
- 6-4, 6-3 at the Cologne (Germany) Indoors. American
Steve Johnson
- rallied to upset fifth-seeded
Filip Krajinovic
- 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Stan Wawrinka
- saved 3 match points in a 3-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 comeback win over
Dan Evans
- and reached the second round of the St. Petersburg (Russia) Open.
TRACK AND FIELD
Former Olympics champ Charlie Moore dies
Charlie Moore, the 400-meter hurdles champion at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, has died. He was 91. Mr. Moore died Thursday from pancreatic cancer, according to World Athletics. Cornell University also confirmed the passing of the school’s former athletics director and star athlete.
Mr. Moore won the 400 hurdles in 1952 in 50.8 seconds to tie the Olympic record he set in the quarterfinals. Mr. Moore also earned a silver medal in Helsinki on the U.S. 1,600-meter relay team. After the Olympics, he set a world record of 51.6 in the 440 hurdles at the British Empire Games in London.
— From wire reports