Sports briefs: Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football to stay on hold until questions are answered

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wisconsin chief says answers
are needed for Big Ten to play
The University of Wisconsin chancellor said Tuesday that Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank said once the Big Ten university leaders have their concerns addressed “we will try to plan a delayed season.”
A month after postponing games, conference leaders are considering playing a fall season after all. There were weekend meetings on a plan to begin play as soon as mid-October.
Blank, appearing at a congressional hearing on compensation for college athletes, would not predict which way a vote to return to play would go.
LSU’s Farrell back after opting out
LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell has rejoined the team after initially opting out more than a month ago, but his readiness for the season opener against Mississippi State on Sept. 26 remains to be seen, coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday.
Farrell was a projected starter who had seven tackles for losses and three sacks while leading linemen with 46 tackles last season.
Farrell opted out on Aug. 8 amid concerns about COVID-19, which caused his grandmother to be hospitalized.
UAB junior quarterback Tyler Johnston III is out indefinitely with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder. Backup Bryson Lucero
- has played in both games, completing 11 of 21 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.
CYCLING
Roglic keeps yellow jersey
German rider Lennard Kamna won Stage 16 of the Tour de France in Villard-de-Lans featuring five categorized climbs after pulling clear of a group of breakaway riders as the race entered the Alps on Tuesday. Kamna was beaten by four seconds for the stage win by Daniel Martinez on Stage 13.
There was no significant change in the overall standings ahead of Wednesday’s summit finish in the high mountains as yellow jersey holder Primoz Roglic kept his 40-second lead over second-place Tadej Pogacar intact.
The Slovenian pair crossed the finish line 16 minutes, 48 seconds behind the stage winner.
WNBA
Aces’ Wilson named player of year
A’ja Wilson has been the cornerstone of the Las Vegas franchise since she was drafted and took her game to another level this season, earning her WNBA player of the year honors from The Associated Press.
The former No. 1 overall pick three years ago led the Aces to an 18-4 record during the shortened season and the top seed in the WNBA playoffs.
Wilson averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2 blocks this year.
The 6-foot-4 Wilson, 24, was selected by the 16-member media panel that votes on the weekly AP power poll. She received 11 votes. Seattle’s Breanna Stewart was second with four.
Candace Parker edged Alyssa Thomas and Alysha Clark for defensive player of the year honors. Parker, in her 13th season, received five votes. Thomas and Clark each had four.
Minnesota’s Crystal Dangerfield was the runaway winner for rookie of the year. The Lynx’s point guard averaged 16.2 points and 3.6 assists.
Other award winners include Las Vegas’ Dearica Hamby, who repeated as the sixth woman of the year; Stewart as comeback player of the year and Atlanta’s Betnijah Laney as most improved player.
TENNIS
Teenager Musetti fells Wawrinka
Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti stunned Stan Wawrinka 6-0, 7-6 (2) in the first round of the Italian Open in Rome for a memorable first tour win.
The 18-year-old qualifier moved the three-time Grand Slam champion from corner to corner.
Wild card entry Salvatore Caruso, another Italian, defeated American qualifier Tennys Sandgren 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) and will now face Novak Djokovic in the top-ranked Serb’s first match since being defaulted from the U.S. Open.
In the women’s tournament, Katerina Siniakova rolled past three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-1. Coco Gauff won her first tour-level match on clay, beating 34th-ranked Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-3.
ELSEWHERE
Sebastien Bourdais
- , a four-time champion, will return to IndyCar with A.J. Foyt Racing in a full-time job for 2021 that begins with the final three races of this season.
- The LPGA Tour’s Portland Classic set for this weekend has been reduced to 54 holes because of poor air quality caused by wildfires that have been burning across the West.
AROUND THE STATE
Liberty alumnus Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz
- will begin his professional basketball career this week with Panteras Aguascalientes in the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional (LNBP) in Mexico. Pacheco-Ortiz was drafted No. 1 overall in the Puerto Rico national draft but will begin his pro career with Panteras Aguascalientes.
