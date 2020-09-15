Sports briefs: Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football to stay on hold until questions are answered

WNBA

Aces’ Wilson named player of year

A’ja Wilson has been the cornerstone of the Las Vegas franchise since she was drafted and took her game to another level this season, earning her WNBA player of the year honors from The Associated Press.

The former No. 1 overall pick three years ago led the Aces to an 18-4 record during the shortened season and the top seed in the WNBA playoffs.

Wilson averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2 blocks this year.

The 6-foot-4 Wilson, 24, was selected by the 16-member media panel that votes on the weekly AP power poll. She received 11 votes. Seattle’s Breanna Stewart was second with four.

Candace Parker edged Alyssa Thomas and Alysha Clark for defensive player of the year honors. Parker, in her 13th season, received five votes. Thomas and Clark each had four.

Minnesota’s Crystal Dangerfield was the runaway winner for rookie of the year. The Lynx’s point guard averaged 16.2 points and 3.6 assists.