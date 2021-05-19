Sports briefs: Wizards bow to Celtics in play-in game

Swiss cyclist Mauro Schmid won the 11th stage of the Giro d’Italia in Montalcino for the first victory of his professional career, and Egan Bernal extended his overall lead. There were four unpaved sections that made up half of the final 43.5 miles of the Wine Stage of this year’s race and Remco Evenepoel — one of the Giro favorites — struggled. Evenepoel had been second overall, 14 seconds behind Bernal. But he was dropped on the third gravel section and Bernal took the opportunity to up the pace in the peloton. Evenepoel crossed the line more than two minutes behind Bernal. Bernal now holds a 45-second lead over Aleksandr Vlasov