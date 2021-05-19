Sports briefs: Wizards bow to Celtics in play-in game

NBA
Celtics down Wizards
in play-in game
Jayson Tatum scored 32 of his 50 points in the second half, and the Boston Celtics rallied to beat the visiting Washington Wizards 118-100 in the play-in round on Tuesday night.
Kemba Walker added 29 points for Boston, which secured the seventh seed for the playoffs and a first-round matchup with second-seeded Brooklyn. That series opens on Saturday.
Washington hosts Indiana, which rolled over Charlotte in Tuesday’s other play-in game, for the eighth seed on Thursday. The winner of that game will face Philadelphia, the top seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Bradley Beal scored 22 points for the Wizards. Russell Westbrook added 20 points and 14 rebounds.
Atlanta Hawks backup guard Brandon Goodwin
- will miss the NBA playoffs after being diagnosed with a respiratory condition. While the team described the condition as minor, it will require treatment and keep Goodwin out for the remainder of the season.
TRACK AND FIELD
Record-setting sprinter
Lee Evans dies at 74
Lee Evans, the record-setting sprinter who wore a black beret in a sign of protest at the 1968 Olympics, died Wednesday. He was 74.
USA Track and Field confirmed Mr. Evans’ death. The San Jose Mercury News reported that Evans’ family had started a fundraiser in hopes of bringing him back to the U.S. from Nigeria, where he coached track, to receive medical care after he suffered a stroke last week.
Mr. Evans became the first man to crack 44 seconds in the 400 meters, winning the gold medal at the Mexico City Games in 43.86. His victory came shortly after his teammates, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, were sent home from the Olympics for raising their fists on the medals stand.
Mr. Evans said an official warned him not do anything similar. He took a different approach, wearing a black beret to show support for the Black Panther Party.
TENNIS
Gauff whips Giorgi , advances to quarterfinals
American teenager Coco Gauff eased past Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy.
The third-seeded Gauff will next face compatriot Amanda Anisimova.
Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker now has a 2-0 career record after beating Marton Fucsovics
- 7-5, 6-4 in the second round of the Geneva Open. Stricker, the French Open junior champion, beat a top-50 opponent for the second straight day in his ATP tournament debut.
COLLEGES
Duke elevates King to it first female athletics director
To replace the retiring Kevin White, Duke needed to look at the person who’s worked closest with the longtime athletics director.
Nina King, a rising star in the industry who’s worked for White at Notre Dame and Duke since 2005, will be named Duke’s new vice president/athletics director, the school said.
King, 42, would be the first woman and first person of color to head Duke’s program. She’s been on Duke’s staff since 2008, most recently as senior deputy AD overseeing football and women’s basketball .
Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly
- agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2027. Fennelly has led the Cyclones to the NCAA tournament 19 times.
Gene Smith
- is receiving a four-year contract extension that would keep him in place as the athletics director at Ohio State into 2026.
AUTO RACING
Norris signs contract extension with McLaren
Lando Norris signed a multiyear contract extension with McLaren that will keep the 21-year-old driver with the Formula 1 team for the immediate future.
The British driver earned the second podium finish of his career at this season’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and is fourth in the drivers’ standings ahead of this weekend’s Monaco GP.
McLaren’s announcement cements its driver lineup with Norris and 31-year-old Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who joined at the start of the 2021 season on a multiyear deal..
Danica Patrick
- will be on the track at the Indianapolis 500, at the front of the field again. Patrick was named as the pace car driver for IndyCar’s marquee event. She will drive a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible to lead the field to green on May 30. Patrick as a rookie in 2005 became the first woman to lead laps in the Indianapolis 500. Her third-place finish four years later was the highest for a woman in the history of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. She has since retired from racing. Her 30th-place finish in the 2018 race was her final start.
ELSEWHERE
Swiss cyclist Mauro Schmid won the 11th stage of the Giro d’Italia in Montalcino for the first victory of his professional career, and Egan Bernal extended his overall lead. There were four unpaved sections that made up half of the final 43.5 miles of the Wine Stage of this year’s race and Remco Evenepoel — one of the Giro favorites — struggled. Evenepoel had been second overall, 14 seconds behind Bernal. But he was dropped on the third gravel section and Bernal took the opportunity to up the pace in the peloton. Evenepoel crossed the line more than two minutes behind Bernal. Bernal now holds a 45-second lead over Aleksandr Vlasov
- .
- The New Jersey Devils hired former U.S. national team captain
Meghan Duggan as a manager of player development, making her the latest prominent women’s player to join an NHL team front office. Duggan joins fellow Americans Kendall Coyne Schofield and Cammi Granato and Canadian rivals Hayley Wickenheiser and Danielle Goyette
- in NHL coaching or management jobs.
