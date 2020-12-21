Sports briefs: Wizards' Hachimura out three weeks with pink eye

NBA

Wizards’ Hachimura out 3 weeks

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss roughly the first three weeks of the NBA season with an eye infection commonly known as pink eye.

The team said Monday that Hachimura had bilateral epidemic keratoconjunctivitis, or EKC, two days before Washington’s scheduled season opener at Philadelphia. Hachimura was diagnosed last week and missed Washington’s final two preseason games.

“The eye doctor said it’s a severe case, and we just have to be patient,” coach Scott Brooks said after practice Monday. “Just going to monitor him day to day.”

The Wizards play their first 10 games of the shortened 72-game season over the next three weeks. Russell Westbrook is expected to make his Washington debut against the 76ers after an offseason trade that sent John Wall to Houston.