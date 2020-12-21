Sports briefs: Wizards' Hachimura out three weeks with pink eye

NBA
Wizards’ Hachimura out 3 weeks
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss roughly the first three weeks of the NBA season with an eye infection commonly known as pink eye.
The team said Monday that Hachimura had bilateral epidemic keratoconjunctivitis, or EKC, two days before Washington’s scheduled season opener at Philadelphia. Hachimura was diagnosed last week and missed Washington’s final two preseason games.
“The eye doctor said it’s a severe case, and we just have to be patient,” coach Scott Brooks said after practice Monday. “Just going to monitor him day to day.”
The Wizards play their first 10 games of the shortened 72-game season over the next three weeks. Russell Westbrook is expected to make his Washington debut against the 76ers after an offseason trade that sent John Wall to Houston.
Hachimura averaged 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 48 games during his rookie season after the Wizards selected him with the ninth pick in the 2019 draft. The 22-year-old from Japan isn’t able to practice or do any basketball activities given his blurred vision and light sensitivity.
Timberwolves’ Beasley pleads guilty to threats of violence
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley pleaded guilty to using a rifle to threaten a family in his suburban Minneapolis neighborhood.
Beasley pleaded guilty to a felony count of threats of violence and faces 120 days in a workhouse, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge.
The complaint said a couple on a house-hunting tour last month with their 13-year-old child pulled up to the home rented by Beasley and his wife, Montana Yao, but saw it was roped off. Beasley tapped on the window of the family’s SUV, pointed a rifle at them and told them to get off his property, prosecutors said.
Police said they searched Beasley and Yao’s home and found a 12-gauge shotgun, a handgun and an automatic rifle that matched the description given by the couple in the SUV.
Beasley averaged 20.7 points in 14 games with the Wolves this past season.
The Milwaukee Bucks were docked a 2022 second-round pick after the NBA determined the team held discussions with Bogdan Bogdanovic
- or his agent before it was allowed under free agency rules. The league said the Bucks’ rule violation constituted “conduct detrimental to the NBA.”
BASEBALL
White Sox manager La Russa pleads guilty to reckless driving
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving at a change of plea hearing Monday in Arizona.
Additionally, La Russa will pay a $1,300 fine, perform 20 hours of community service and spend one day in home detention.
La Russa, 76, originally was charged with two Class 1 misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence after a February arrest.
The San Francisco Giants signed John Brebbia
- to an $800,000, one-year deal, taking a chance on the right-handed reliever coming off Tommy John surgery. He is 6-foot-7 with a 3.14 ERA and two saves in 161 career games, all in relief.
TENNIS
Djokovic, Federer, Nadal,
Tiafoe honored by ATP
Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Frances Tiafoe were among the winners of the ATP’s top awards for 2020.
Djokovic was the year-end No. 1 for a record-equaling sixth time after winning four titles including a record eighth Australian Open.
Federer was the singles fans’ favorite for a record-extending 18th straight year, and Nadal received the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for the third year straight and fourth time overall after winning a 13th Roland Garros crown.
Tiafoe was given the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for his social activity.
ELSEWHERE
Michael “Moose” Cusack, a Chicago-area man who helped inspire the Special Olympics movement and who won multiple medals at the event, has died. He was 64. The Chicago Tribune reported Monday that Mr. Cusack, who had Down syndrome, died at Good Shepherd Manor in Momence, just south of Chicago, on Dec. 17 of natural causes associated with Alzheimer’s. When he was 10, Mr. Cusack joined a Chicago Park District program for children with disabilities, where he met a young physical education teacher, Anne Burke, who is now the chief justice on the Illinois Supreme Court. Eunice Kennedy Shriver
- and Burke laid the groundwork for the first Special Olympics at Chicago’s Soldier Field in 1968, at which Mr. Cusack won his first gold medal in the 25-yard freestyle swim. Burke credits Mr. Cusack for her idea about creating a citywide track meet for children with special needs that morphed into the Special Olympics.
- American Women’s World Cup winner
Alex Morgan
- won’t be staying at Tottenham for the second half of the season after deciding to return home. The forward has managed to play only five times — scoring twice — for the London Women’s Super League club as she tries to regain match fitness after giving birth in May.
- The home of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes sustained $250,000 in damages after a water leak was discovered in the room where video replays are controlled for the overhead scoreboard, officials said. The source of the leak hasn’t been determined.
