Sports briefs: Woods had fifth back surgery

Crosby collected his third goal of the season when he pounced on a rebound off a Kris Letang shot and flipped it by Vitek Vanecek and into the open net to give the Penguins their second win over their rivals in three days.

League has season’s first virus postponement

The NHL postponed its first game since the league’s season began, calling off Tuesday night’s game between Carolina and the Predators hours after the Hurricanes won the first of a two-game set in Nashville, Tenn.

The NHL did not specify which team prompted the postponement. The NHL already postponed the start of the Dallas Stars’ season after six players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

For the Hurricanes, captain Jordan Staal had been the only player on the NHL’s unavailability list due to COVID-19 protocols. Staal had been on that daily list since Friday.