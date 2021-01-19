Sports briefs: Woods had fifth back surgery

GOLF
Woods had fifth back surgery
Tiger Woods has suffered a setback with his back, disclosing Tuesday that he recently had a fifth surgery that will keep him from starting the year until after the West Coast swing on the PGA Tour.
Woods, 45, will not play next week in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, which he has won seven times, most recently in 2013. He also won the U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines, which hosts the U.S. Open again in June.
He also will miss the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 18-21 at Riviera, where he serves as tournament host.
In a statement from his TGR Foundation, which Woods also tweeted, he did not say when he had the microdiscetomy surgery. It was to remove a pressurized disk fragment that was giving him nerve pain during the PNC Championship last month that he played with 11-month-old son Charlie.
Doctors said the operation was a success and predicted a full recovery.
NHL Caps fall to Penguins on Crosby’s OT goal
Sidney Crosby scored 1:11 into overtime, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 home victory over the Washington Capitals.
Crosby collected his third goal of the season when he pounced on a rebound off a Kris Letang shot and flipped it by Vitek Vanecek and into the open net to give the Penguins their second win over their rivals in three days.
League has season’s first virus postponement
The NHL postponed its first game since the league’s season began, calling off Tuesday night’s game between Carolina and the Predators hours after the Hurricanes won the first of a two-game set in Nashville, Tenn.
The NHL did not specify which team prompted the postponement. The NHL already postponed the start of the Dallas Stars’ season after six players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
For the Hurricanes, captain Jordan Staal had been the only player on the NHL’s unavailability list due to COVID-19 protocols. Staal had been on that daily list since Friday.
Nashville had forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Luca Sbisa on the unavailability list Jan. 13 and 14 with the Predators claiming Sbisa off waivers from Winnipeg on Jan. 12. Granlund has remained on the list. He arrived Jan. 15 from Finland and currently is in quarantine.
Avalanche, Wild swap defensemen
Colorado and Minnesota swapped veteran defensemen, with the Avalanche acquiring Greg Pateryn and the Wild receiving Ian Cole.
The trade represents a significant salary-cap savings for Colorado from Cole’s $4.25 million hit to Pateryn’s $2.25 million. It gives the Avalanche more room to work with for later deals.
NBA
Blazers’ McCollum has foot fracture
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a hairline fracture in his left foot, the team said.
McCollum will wear a walking boot and be reevaluated in four weeks. He was injured Saturday during a game against the Atlanta Hawks.
McCollum was averaging a career-best 26.7 points ands 5 assists when he was injured.
Irving back with Nets, says he needed pause
Kyrie Irving rested his chin on his arms folded in front of him, looking worn down by his fight to balance his commitment to his team and his community.
He wants to help the Nets. He also wants to support the underserved.
“If you don’t create that distinction, then it’s easy to feel the weight of the world while you’re going out there and playing,” Irving said Tuesday.
Such a weight, the Brooklyn star said, that he “just needed a pause.”
Irving returned to practice with the team and could play Wednesday in Cleveland. He has missed the last seven games — five while away during a leave of absence and two more while regaining his conditioning after he was eligible to return.
SOCCER
U.S. men to face Trinidad and Tobago
The U.S. men’s team will open its 2021 schedule with an exhibition against Trinidad and Tobago on Jan. 31 at Orlando, Fla.
A roster missing all Europe-based regulars has been working out in preparation for the match, which is not on a FIFA international match date.
Lionel Messi
- avoided a tougher sanction and was suspended for only two matches after hitting an opponent in an incident away from the ball in the Spanish Super Cup final. The Barcelona forward was facing a suspension of up to 12 matches for swinging his arm at an Athletic Bilbao player at the end of the team’s 3-2 loss on Sunday. The Spanish soccer federation’s competition committee did not deem the incident to be too serious and applied a less severe penalty. Barcelona said it would appeal Messi’s suspension.
ELSEWHERE
Tony Ingle, who failed to win a game in his tenure as BYU’s interim basketball coach but went on to capture lower-division national championships at two Georgia colleges, has died at the age of 68. His son, Izzy, announced on Twitter that Mr. Ingle died Monday night of complications from COVID-19. Mr. Ingle was an assistant coach at BYU when head coach Roger Reid was fired after a 1-6 start to the 1996-97 season. Mr. Ingle was promoted to interim head coach but the Cougars failed to win another game, going 0-19
- the rest of the way.
- Olympic weightlifting champion
Nijat Rahimov
- has been charged by the International Testing Agency with swapping his urine samples in a doping case that could threaten his gold medal.
— From wire reports