Sports briefs: Zverev, Medvedev reach Paris final

TENNIS
Zverev knocks off Nadal in Paris Masters
Alexander Zverev advanced to the Paris Masters final for the first time by beating top-seeded Rafael Nadal 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday, denying Nadal the chance to win a tournament that continues to elude him.
The fourth-seeded Zverev faces No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final, and leads him 5-1 in career meetings. Zverev goes for his fourth Masters title and 14th overall, while 2019 U.S. Open runner-up Medvedev is seeking his third Masters crown, eighth career title and first of this year.
All of the semifinalists stood to win this tournament for the first time, but it won’t be Nadal.
Although he has won 86 titles in his career, including a record-equaling 20 Grand Slams and 35 Masters events, he lost his only final here in 2007 to David Nalbandian.
Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final for the first time after beating Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (4) in a contest between big servers. He secured the win with a smash at the net.
The 10th-seeded Raonic has never won a Masters event and missed out on a second final here, having lost to Novak Djokovic in 2014. The Canadian had 12 aces compared to seven for Medvedev and both players won around 80% of their points on first serves.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cardinals’ Williams out at least 12 weeks
Louisville forward/center Malik Williams will miss at least 12 weeks after reinjuring his right foot, an injury that sidelined him at the start of last season.
Williams has a new fracture of the same bone that required the insertion of a screw and caused the 6-foot-11, 245-pound senior and co-captain to miss eight weeks, including the first four games. He will have surgery next week.
Williams was runner-up as Atlantic Coast Conference sixth man of the year after averaging 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds as a junior.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Andersen out as Utah State’s coach
Utah State and coach Gary Andersen are parting ways after a 0-3 start to the season for the Aggies. Andersen was in Year 2 of his second stint at Utah State.
Co-defensive coordinator Frank Maile will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Andersen, 56, went 26-24 at Utah State from 2009 to 2012, leaving after an 11-2 season to take over at Wisconsin. Utah State went 7-6 last season in Andersen’s return, a disappointing season with eventual first-round draft pick Jordan Love at quarterback.
This season the Aggies have been on the short end of three lopsided games, most recently a 34-9 loss to Nevada on Thursday night.
BASEBALL
Jays, Ray agree to one-year deal
Pitcher Robbie Ray and the Toronto Blue Jays reached agreement on a one-year, $8 million deal, making him the first of 181 free agents to get a new contract.
Ray accepted a 15% percent cut from his $9.43 million, one-year deal with Arizona last year, which turned into $3,492,593 in prorated pay in the virus-shortened season. The Diamondbacks traded him to the Blue Jays on Aug. 31, and he pitched in the playoffs for Toronto.
The 29-year-old lefty was a combined 2-5 with a 6.62 ERA this year. He is 49-51 with a 4.26 ERA in a seven-year big league career that began with Detroit, and was an All-Star with Arizona in 2017.
- The New York Yankees will move minor league affiliates out of Staten Island and Trenton, N.J., in 2021 as part of a reorganization that is affecting teams across the majors. The Yankees’ Double-A Trenton team will shift to Somerset, N.J. The Class A club that had been in Staten Island since 1999 will move upstate to Hudson Valley, previously an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
NHL
Ducks sign Drysdale to three-year deal
The Anaheim Ducks signed No. 6 overall pick Jamie Drysdale to a three-year contract.
Drysdale, an 18-year-old prospect, was a first-team All-Star in the Ontario Hockey League last season for the Erie Otters, collecting 47 points in 49 games.
