Sports briefs:

GOLF
Henley leads CJ Cup; Griffin
is in group three shots back
Four shots behind at the start of the day, Russell Henley ran off three straight birdies to start the back nine Saturday and posted a 5-under 67 to build a three-shot lead going into the final round of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas, Nev.
Xander Schauffele, who had a three-shot lead going into the weekend, had a pair of late bogeys and failed to capitalize on the par 5s in his round of 74. Tyrrell Hatton didn’t make a birdie until the final hole in a 73. Of the top 25 players, only two shot over par.
Henley was at 15-under 201.
Lanto Griffin, a former VCU standout who won his first PGA Tour event a year ago at the Houston Open, found the water off the tee on the par-5 18th and made bogey and still managed a 66. He was at 12-under 204 along with Talor Gooch (69), Jason Kokrak (68) and Schauffele. Hatton was in the group five shots behind.
TENNIS
Zverev gains final in home tourney
Alexander Zverev moved one win from a third title in his native Germany on Saturday and will play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the Cologne Indoors tournament.
Top-seeded Zverev defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the semifinals.
Auger-Aliassime, 20, also beat a Spanish opponent, second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. The Canadian will be going for his first title in Sunday’s final.
Rublev, Coric to vie for title in Russia
Andrey Rublev and Borna Coric overcame Canadian opposition to reach the final of the St. Petersburg (Russia) Open.
Third-seeded Rublev rallied to beat second-seeded Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Coric also recovered in the semifinals to beat Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Italian wild card Marco Cecchinato routed Serbian qualifier Danilo Petrović 6-1, 6-0 in the Sardegna Open in Santa Margherita di Pula, Sardinia, to reach his first final in 20 months. Cecchinato, a French Open semifinalist in 2018, last played for a title when he lost to Diego Schwartzman in Buenos Aires in February 2019. Cecchinato’s opponent in Sunday’s final will be Laslo Djere, who won his semifinal when Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti
- retired with an arm injury. Djere was leading 2-6, 6-2, 4-1.
ELSEWHERE
Portuguese rider João Almeida intensified his grip on the pink jersey in the hilly 14th-stage time trial of the Giro d’Italia in Valdobbiadene. Almeida, 22, has held the lead since a strong effort up Mount Etna in Stage 3. Only seven stages remain before the race ends in Milan next weekend. Recently crowned world champion Filippo Ganna claimed his third stage victory in this year’s race. The Italian rode at an average speed of 30 mph along the 21-mile route through Prosecco vineyards from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene, clocking 42 minutes, 40 seconds. Ganna’s Ineos Grenadiers teammate Rohan Dennis finished second in the stage, 26 seconds behind, and American rider Brandon McNulty was third, 1:09 back. Almeida finished sixth, 1:31 behind Ganna. Almeida now leads Wilco Kelderman by 56 seconds in the overall standings.
Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya broke her world record in the women’s-only half marathon, clocking 1 hour, 5 minutes and 16 seconds in Gdynia, Poland. Jepchirchir, 27, improved on her record by 18 seconds on a four-lap course, taking gold at the World Athletics half marathon championships. Jepchirchir broke the record for the first time on Sept. 5, when she ran 1:05:34 in Prague. Melat Yisak Kejeta
- of Germany finished second in 1:05:18.
