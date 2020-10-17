Sports briefs:

Portuguese rider João Almeida intensified his grip on the pink jersey in the hilly 14th-stage time trial of the Giro d’Italia in Valdobbiadene. Almeida, 22, has held the lead since a strong effort up Mount Etna in Stage 3. Only seven stages remain before the race ends in Milan next weekend. Recently crowned world champion Filippo Ganna claimed his third stage victory in this year’s race. The Italian rode at an average speed of 30 mph along the 21-mile route through Prosecco vineyards from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene, clocking 42 minutes, 40 seconds. Ganna’s Ineos Grenadiers teammate Rohan Dennis finished second in the stage, 26 seconds behind, and American rider Brandon McNulty was third, 1:09 back. Almeida finished sixth, 1:31 behind Ganna. Almeida now leads Wilco Kelderman by 56 seconds in the overall standings.