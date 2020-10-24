Sports briefs:

GOLF
Thomas leads Rahm by 1; Griffin 2 back
With one good break and two good putts, Justin Thomas felt much better about his round of 5-under 67 on Saturday that gave him a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm in the Zozo Championship at Sherwood in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Thomas, who trailed by as many as two shots on the back nine, hit driver on the par-5 16th that clanged off a sycamore tree and dropped into the rough instead of he creek. He sank a 10-foot birdie putt to tie for the lead, and then followed with a 30-foot birdie putt up the slope on the par-3 17th.
Rahm finished some two hours earlier with a 63.
Former VCU standout Lanto Griffin was leading the Nos. 2 and 3 players in the world until making two bogeys over the last four holes, one in the water on the par-3 15th, the other by going rough-to-rough on the closing hole.
Thomas was at 19-under 197 in another week of low scoring on the PGA Tour, at least for most players. Griffin posted a 68 for a 199 total.
McDonald clings to one-shot lead
Ally McDonald held on to the lead Saturday in the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee, shooting a 3-under 69 to take a one-stroke advantage into the final round in Greensboro, Ga.
Winless on the LPGA Tour, the 27-year-old from Mississippi had a 13-under 203 total on the Great Waters Course. Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines was second after a 69.
Four strokes ahead of Pagdanganan with two holes to play, McDonald bogeyed the par-3 17th, while playing partner Pagdanganan closed with two birdies.
Pagdanganan, a member of Arizona’s 2018 NCAA championship team after starting her college career at Gonzaga, is making her sixth LPGA Tour start of the year and seventh overall.
Danielle Kang was third at 11 under after a 70.
TENNIS
Zverev, Schwartzman reach Cologne final
Alexander Zverev moved one match away from winning back-to-back ATP Tour titles after he beat Jannik Sinner in the Cologne (Germany) Championship semifinals to set up a final against Diego Schwartzman.
Zverev came back from 3-1 down in the first set to force the tiebreak on his way to a 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Zverev said he was fired up to beat Sinner after the Italian ended Zverev’s French Open run in the fourth round three weeks ago.
Since then, the German has bounced back with a win at last week’s Cologne Indoors.
Schwartzman defeated last week’s Cologne Indoors finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.
Sabalenka, Azarenka to vie for title
Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and fourth-seeded Victoria Azarenka will meet in the first WTA all-Belarusian final of the inaugural Ostrava (Czech Republic) Open.
Former world No.1 Azarenka eased past Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-3 to book a spot in her 40th career WTA final.
Azarenka will seek her second title this year after winning the Western & Southern Open, her first trophy since 2016.
Sabalenka overcame American Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-4 and is seeking her second WTA title this year.
BASEBALL
Astros’ James undergoes hip surgery
Houston Astros pitcher Josh James underwent hip surgery and will need six to eight months to recover.
Houston general manager James Click said Saturday that James had a labral tear of his left hip repaired Friday.
James initially injured his hip Aug. 20 in a game at Colorado and went on the injured list. When the right-hander returned, he had a 1.35 ERA over 6 2-3 innings in his final six appearances of the regular season.
CYCLING
Hart, Hindley in deadlock before final stage
British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart is poised to give Ineos Grenadiers its first Grand Tour title of 2020 in the Giro d’Italia on Sunday.
Hart is virtually tied with Australian cyclist Jai Hindley entering the final stage after nearly 2,175 miles and more than 80 hours of racing over 20 days.
Thrust into a leadership role after Thomas crashed and broke his pelvis in Stage 3, Hart worked his way up the standings and will be favored in Sunday’s concluding individual time trial.
Hart outsprinted Hindley to win the mountainous 20th stage, which included three climbs to the Sestriere ski resort on Saturday.
Hindley and Hart were listed with overall times of 80 hours, 22 minutes, 7 seconds. Organizers had to go back to the race’s two time trials and go down to unrevealed hundredths to determine that Hindley is the leader and can wear the pink jersey in the final stage over a mostly flat 10-mile route in Milan.
Previous leader Wilco Kelderman dropped to third overall, 1 minute, 32 seconds behind.
Roglic keeps overall lead in Spain
Tim Wellens of Belgium won the fifth stage of the Spanish Vuelta in Sabinanigo, while defending champion Primoz Roglic held on to the leader’s red jersey.
Wellens pulled away from Guillaume Martin and Thymen Arensman near the end of the 115-mile ride from Huesca to Sabiñánigo to claim victory for his Lotto Soudal team.
Roglic crossed fourth and kept his five-second lead over Dan Martin in the general classification. Richard Carapaz stayed third, 13 seconds behind.
ELSEWHERE
Army has accepted a bid to play in the Independence Bowl, becoming the first team in the country to gain a spot in the college footbaqll postseason. West Point announced the bid after the Black Knights beat Mercer on Saturday to improve to 6-1. Army is slated to face a Pac-12 Conference foe in the Shreveport, La., bowl game. The Black Knights are 3-0 in three previous bowl appearances under seventh-year head coach Jeff Monken
- .
Gelmin Rivas
- scored his first MLS goal two minutes into second-half stoppage time, helping vising D.C. United top Atlanta United 2-1. D.C. (4-10-6) won consecutive matches for the first time this season.
— From wire reports