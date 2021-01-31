Taylor team wins third straight Rolex 24

Wayne Taylor Racing won its record-tying third consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona, using a new car and a new lineup to beat some of the best racers in the world.

Filipe Albuquerque held off Kamui Kobayashi and Renger van der Zande — both part of WTR’s winning teams the last two seasons and both seeking to become the first winners of three consecutive Rolex races — to give the overhauled Taylor team its fourth win in the past five years at Daytona International Speedway.

Albuquerque was challenged during the final 25 minutes by van der Zande, driving a Cadillac for Chip Ganassi Racing, until the team suffered a second tire failure with seven minutes remaining.

Kobayashi cycled into second but didn’t have enough to catch Albuquerque, who closed out the first overall victory for Acura in the twice-round-the-clock endurance race.

WTR left General Motors after 28 years at the end of last season to become a factory Acura program, and the team needed the past two months to get its car ready for Daytona. Wayne Taylor replaced his entire lineup for the move to Acura and hired Albuquerque, as well as his oldest son, Ricky Taylor, Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi. The trio all drove the Acura the past three seasons for Team Penske but needed new jobs when Penske closed at the end of last year.