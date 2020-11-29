Tests add to Ravens' COVID-19 toll

The Baltimore Ravens’ coronavirus outbreak worsened Sunday, with tight end Mark Andrews and outside linebacker Matthew Judon testing positive, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Both Pro Bowl players will miss Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, already postponed twice because of the Ravens’ mounting caseload. An NFL spokesman said Sunday morning that the game remains on as scheduled, as the team’s recent positive cases were “expected as a result of contact tracing.”

Andrews and Judon, whose positive tests were first reported by ESPN and the NFL Network, are also likely to be sidelined for the Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys, which would be rescheduled to Dec. 8 if the Ravens and Steelers play Tuesday.

The Ravens entered Sunday with 20 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, designated for players who have either tested positive or been exposed to the virus. That number could change as players considered “high-risk” close contacts continue to test negative, but the Ravens already had lost stars such as quarterback Lamar Jackson, defensive end Calais Campbell and running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins to positive tests.