Tests add to Ravens' COVID-19 toll

The Baltimore Ravens’ coronavirus outbreak worsened Sunday, with tight end Mark Andrews and outside linebacker Matthew Judon testing positive, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
Both Pro Bowl players will miss Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, already postponed twice because of the Ravens’ mounting caseload. An NFL spokesman said Sunday morning that the game remains on as scheduled, as the team’s recent positive cases were “expected as a result of contact tracing.”
Andrews and Judon, whose positive tests were first reported by ESPN and the NFL Network, are also likely to be sidelined for the Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys, which would be rescheduled to Dec. 8 if the Ravens and Steelers play Tuesday.
The Ravens entered Sunday with 20 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, designated for players who have either tested positive or been exposed to the virus. That number could change as players considered “high-risk” close contacts continue to test negative, but the Ravens already had lost stars such as quarterback Lamar Jackson, defensive end Calais Campbell and running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins to positive tests.
The Ravens are under investigation for potential coronavirus protocol violations, according to ESPN, and could face discipline from the NFL. The league has been more aggressive in punishing repeat offenders, even docking draft picks, but penalties for first-time violators have included significant fines.
The NFL fined the New Orleans Saints $500,000 and stripped them of a 2021 seventh-round draft pick for violating league COVID-19 protocols, and the New England Patriots were fined $350,000 for similar violations.
New Orleans was fined as a repeat offender; Sean Payton previously was docked $150,000 and the team $250,000 because the head coach failed to properly wear a face covering during a Week 2 game against the Raiders. The more recent issue with the Saints came after a Week 9 win over Tampa Bay when the team’s celebrations included players not wearing masks while in close proximity to one another. The celebrations were captured on video by some players and posted to social media.
The Saints are expected to appeal the discipline, which ESPN first reported Sunday morning.
New England, which had a small outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this season that included positive tests for quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, was fined for not following protocols at that time.
Jones’ hamstring tops injury list
It was a nice Sunday for Joe Judge and the New York Giants — except for Daniel Jones’ hamstring injury.
New York moved into a tie for first in the NFC East with a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Giants lost their starting quarterback when Jones got hurt in the second half.
Jones passed for 213 yards in New York’s third straight win. He’s scheduled to have an MRI on Monday.
“I won’t say I’m optimistic at this point right now,” said Judge, who is in his first year as Giants coach. “No, I don’t want to go ahead and say yea or nay because I don’t have the medical information. You know, I’m sure he’s going to try everything he can.”
Jones went down after completing a short pass in the third quarter with the game tied at 10. He returned for two plays on the next series, then was relieved by Colt McCoy, who played the rest of the game.
The Carolina Panthers lost wide receiver D.J. Moore in the fourth quarter of their 28-27 loss at Minnesota. Moore hurt his right ankle after landing awkwardly in the end zone on an incompletion by Teddy Bridgewater.
In other injury news:
Colts: Indianapolis left tackle Anthony Castonzo hurt his knee in the second quarter of the Colts’ 45-26 loss to Tennessee, and safety Khari Willis left with back and quad injuries in the second half.
Browns-Jaguars: Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison injured a shoulder on the opening play of the Browns’ 27-25 victory at Jacksonville..
Jacksonville defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton was carted off the field in the final minute with a significant knee injury.
Raiders-Falcons: Las Vegas cornerback Damon Arnette was evaluated for a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit with one of his teammates on the first play of the team’s 43-6 loss at Atlanta. Arnette was selected by the Raiders in the first round of this year’s draft.
Atlanta’s Olamide Zaccheaus went out in the first half with a toe injury, another blow to a receiving corps that already was missing Julio Jones due to a hamstring injury. Offensive lineman James Carpenter was carted off the field in the fourth with a groin injury.
Jaguars fire GM Caldwell
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars fired general manager Dave Caldwell after the team’s 10th consecutive loss, sending a clear message that the small-market franchise is headed in a new direction.
Owner Shad Khan will keep coach Doug Marrone and his staff in place to finish out the season and likely let the next general manager decide their fate. Former San Francisco executive Trent Baalke will serve as interim GM.
Caldwell is the fourth general manager fired during this pandemic-impacted season. Houston fired Bill O’Brien, who also was its coach. Atlanta fired coach Dan Quinn and GM Thomas Dimitroff. On Saturday, Detroit released coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn.
The Jaguars are 39-87 since Khan gave Caldwell his first GM job in 2013. The Jaguars (1-10) have dropped 16 of their last 19 games, including 11 by double digits.