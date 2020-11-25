Texans-Lions preview

The skinny: Detroit will host its 81st holiday game dating to 1934. In a 20-0 loss to Carolina last week, the Lions played like willing pallbearers to coach Matt Patricia’s time in Motown, like a team that doesn’t much care anymore. Houston is clawing back from an 0-4 start with improved defense lately and with continued strong play by quarterback Deshaun Watson. Houston has won eight of past nine as a road favorite, while Detroit has lost eight in a row as a home underdog. The pick: Houston