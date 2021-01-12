Tide unstoppable in rolling to national title

“To me this team accomplished more than almost any team,” Saban said. “No disrespect to other teams we had, but this team won 11 SEC games. No other team has done that.”

Only about 15,000 fans were at Hard Rock Stadium (capacity 65,326) to see the last magnificent performance of Smith’s college career. The Heisman Trophy winner had catches for 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half.

“Heaven knows what he would have done if he played the whole game,” Saban said.

Using an array of motions and misdirections, outgoing offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian had Ohio State heads spinning trying to track down Smith. At one point, he suddenly was matched up against a linebacker, whom he left in the dust for a 42-yard score to make it 35-17 with 41 seconds left in the second quarter.

Smith, who finished his freshman season by catching the 2017 national championship-winning touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa, ended his Alabama career as the leading career receiver in SEC history and the most outstanding offensive player of his third title game.

As for Sarkisian, he is on his way to Texas as the head coach. Longhorns fans had to have liked what they saw. If only he could bring Smith and his fellow Heisman contenders to Austin.