Virginia lawmakers ban police use of facial recognition

In response to an open records request, Fredericksburg police said they have used the system several times since 2019, including in a January 2021 rape case. After further investigation, charges were obtained on a suspect. The case is still active.

Jones said he had been under the impression that the legislature had approved the original bill, which required only local approval for law enforcement agencies to use facial recognition. The sheriffs' group has asked Northam to put a reenactment clause on the legislation, which would require another vote in the General Assembly next year before it could become law.

"There's no exclusion for anything in this bill, and I think it was done too hastily," Jones said. "I just think it goes way too far."

Northam has not said whether he will sign the bill. He has until Wednesday to send any amendments to the legislature to consider.