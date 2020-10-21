Woods brings memories to Sherwood against young field

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Sherwood Country Club again is hosting some of the world’s best players, some of whom return to memories of clutch shots, free money and a happy time of the year with the holidays right around the corner.

Just not many of them.

In another sign of a younger generation on the PGA Tour, defending champion Tiger Woods is among just 11 players in the 78-man field for the Zozo Championship at Sherwood who have competed on the Jack Nicklaus design.

Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele were not even on the PGA Tour when Sherwood hosted the unofficial World Challenge for the 14th and final time in 2013. PGA champion Collin Morikawa was at Sherwood then, as a young spectator looking for an autograph (he didn’t get it).

Patrick Reed was a month away from cracking the top 50 in the world.

The happiest memories belong to Woods, who won his tournament five times at Sherwood and was runner-up on five other occasions. He was younger then, and there’s one other big change.

“I have played well here over the years,” Woods said. “Let’s just say that the field is a lot bigger than normally when I have played here. I only had to beat 11 other guys. So that’s very different.”