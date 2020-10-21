Woods brings memories to Sherwood against young field

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Sherwood Country Club again is hosting some of the world’s best players, some of whom return to memories of clutch shots, free money and a happy time of the year with the holidays right around the corner.
Just not many of them.
In another sign of a younger generation on the PGA Tour, defending champion Tiger Woods is among just 11 players in the 78-man field for the Zozo Championship at Sherwood who have competed on the Jack Nicklaus design.
Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele were not even on the PGA Tour when Sherwood hosted the unofficial World Challenge for the 14th and final time in 2013. PGA champion Collin Morikawa was at Sherwood then, as a young spectator looking for an autograph (he didn’t get it).
Patrick Reed was a month away from cracking the top 50 in the world.
The happiest memories belong to Woods, who won his tournament five times at Sherwood and was runner-up on five other occasions. He was younger then, and there’s one other big change.
“I have played well here over the years,” Woods said. “Let’s just say that the field is a lot bigger than normally when I have played here. I only had to beat 11 other guys. So that’s very different.”
His math was a little off. He had to beat 15 other players except for 2011, when the field was expanded to 18 players. It was a hard to get into Woods’ holiday tournament, and the same could be said now.
The Zozo Championship made its debut last year in Japan, and it was a big success despite rain that wiped out one day and led to a Monday finish. It had Woods as a winner, his 82nd career PGA Tour title, to tie Sam Snead for the record.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic — along with the Masters moving to November — so many players were staying put that the Zozo Championship opted to move to Sherwood for the year. And now everyone is playing.
Sixty of the 78 players come from the FedEx Cup standings last year. Only one player — U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who is back in the lab in Dallas working on his 48-inch driver — did not enter. Dustin Johnson and Adam Scott had to withdraw after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Woods needed a sponsor exemption as the defending champion. So did Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose.
Woods has played only four times since the PGA Tour resumed in June, and not particularly well. And while some of the greens have changed, there’s no denying his history at the Jack Nicklaus design.
“This golf course, I think, is typical Jack,” Woods said. “It’s pretty open in the fairways, but the second shots are very difficult and you have to miss the golf ball in the correct spots. Over the years, my iron game has been one of the stable parts of my game and normally Nicklaus golf courses reward good iron play.”